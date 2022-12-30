Read full article on original website
KEVN
Rapid City's annual Downtown Restaurant Week is almost here
According to the description on Amazon, “Sentenced” is about a family physician who has his whole life upended by a serial killer, who has an intricate understanding of the medical establishment. The physician is forced to lean into his own understanding of the medical field to track the serial killer down, and do what law enforcement can’t.
KEVN
Quieter weather expected into next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly sunny skies are likely on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for many, right around average for this time of year. Clouds and a few light snow showers will be possible later on Friday and into Saturday morning. Most...
KEVN
Four-legged friend is appointed as therapy K9
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pennington County might have sworn in a new sheriff on Tuesday, but a four-legged member of the team took the spotlight at the ceremony. Harley the dog was appointed by Sheriff Brian Mueller as the therapy K9 for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Harley...
KEVN
Snowy today, then mostly dry.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A winter storm moving into the plains will spread snow north into the southern half of South Dakota today. Several inches of snow will be likely, with the largest totals toward the Nebraska border. In Rapid City, 1″-3″ of snow is likely with locally higher amounts possible around town. Up to a foot of snow could fall in Jackson and Bennett Counties on east.
KEVN
Businesses get ready for annual Black Hills Regional Job Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - March 1, 2023, the Black Hills Regional Job Fair will unite employers and prospective employees. Until February 1, businesses can sign-up for a booth at the fair, which takes place at The Monument. One organizer says around 1,000 people make their way to meet with potential employers.
KEVN
Big Ol’ Fish-Brandon Rufledt
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 29 inch walleye caught by Brandon Rufledt. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
KEVN
Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hailey Fischer went missing Nov. 29. Just 17 days before her 16th birthday. Hailey is described as a fun-loving, and happy girl who loves her animals. It started as a normal morning. Stephany Fischer, Haileys mom, went to wake up Hailey for school but Hailey...
KEVN
Pennington County commission approves of 2023 Election Day rate of pay
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The pay rate for Election Day poll workers was set by the Pennington County Commission Tuesday morning. According to the Pennington County auditor, these are the pay rates:. Superintendent, $275 per day (includes $30 for election school) Deputy (with experience), $225 per day (includes $30...
KEVN
Pennington County swears in new sheriff
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday morning, Pennington County officially swore in a new sheriff. Brian Mueller was sworn in along with the rest of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. During the ceremony, Mueller hinted at not making a lot of changes to the system already in place but rather working with the resources available to build off of what’s already there. He says the current system in place is “strong” and doesn’t need much work.
KEVN
Investigation opened when horses found dead after snowstorms
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigating into alleged animal neglect when horses were found dead following the December snowstorms. A complaint was filed Thursday, Dec. 28 after numerous horses were discovered in the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue in Rapid City. The...
KEVN
Defense and prosecution agree on Jamie Hayes Prince case evidence timelines
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Defense attorneys and prosecutors are closer to setting a trial date for a man charged with killing a Box Elder woman in August. Jamie Hayes Prince, 43, of Box Elder, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 61-year-old Shirley Bartolotta. Tuesday, both...
