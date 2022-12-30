ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City's annual Downtown Restaurant Week is almost here

According to the description on Amazon, “Sentenced” is about a family physician who has his whole life upended by a serial killer, who has an intricate understanding of the medical establishment. The physician is forced to lean into his own understanding of the medical field to track the serial killer down, and do what law enforcement can’t.
Quieter weather expected into next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly sunny skies are likely on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for many, right around average for this time of year. Clouds and a few light snow showers will be possible later on Friday and into Saturday morning. Most...
Four-legged friend is appointed as therapy K9

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pennington County might have sworn in a new sheriff on Tuesday, but a four-legged member of the team took the spotlight at the ceremony. Harley the dog was appointed by Sheriff Brian Mueller as the therapy K9 for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Harley...
Snowy today, then mostly dry.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A winter storm moving into the plains will spread snow north into the southern half of South Dakota today. Several inches of snow will be likely, with the largest totals toward the Nebraska border. In Rapid City, 1″-3″ of snow is likely with locally higher amounts possible around town. Up to a foot of snow could fall in Jackson and Bennett Counties on east.
Businesses get ready for annual Black Hills Regional Job Fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - March 1, 2023, the Black Hills Regional Job Fair will unite employers and prospective employees. Until February 1, businesses can sign-up for a booth at the fair, which takes place at The Monument. One organizer says around 1,000 people make their way to meet with potential employers.
Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hailey Fischer went missing Nov. 29. Just 17 days before her 16th birthday. Hailey is described as a fun-loving, and happy girl who loves her animals. It started as a normal morning. Stephany Fischer, Haileys mom, went to wake up Hailey for school but Hailey...
Pennington County swears in new sheriff

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday morning, Pennington County officially swore in a new sheriff. Brian Mueller was sworn in along with the rest of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. During the ceremony, Mueller hinted at not making a lot of changes to the system already in place but rather working with the resources available to build off of what’s already there. He says the current system in place is “strong” and doesn’t need much work.
Investigation opened when horses found dead after snowstorms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigating into alleged animal neglect when horses were found dead following the December snowstorms. A complaint was filed Thursday, Dec. 28 after numerous horses were discovered in the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue in Rapid City. The...
