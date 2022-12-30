ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

West Virginia man charged with kidnapping, assault in Kanawha County

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8FzK_0jyvF46N00

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Winfield man is facing charges in Kanawha County for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, authorities responded to a home in Dunbar around 12:36 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Deputies say the call claimed the suspect had broken into the caller’s home overnight.

West Virginia man facing strangulation, child abuse charges

Authorities say when they arrived at the home, they found the caller in an alley behind the house. She then told authorities she had been at home with a friend the night before when the suspect, identified as Brian Sanders, 42, of Winfield, had allegedly entered the home uninvited and argued with the friend, according to the complaint.

The complaint states the victim told authorities Sanders did have a key and allegedly came in through the back door.

Authorities say the victim told them she and her friend later left the home and when they returned, her friend went inside first and was allegedly “slammed” by the suspect. The victim told authorities she believes the suspect thought it was her instead of the friend, the complaint states. According to the complaint, the friend then left about an hour later.

The complaint states the victim said she and the suspect then spoke in the living room before walking to the bedroom where he allegedly slapped her, grabbed her ears and shook her head, and then allegedly kicked and kneed here in the head while she was lying on the bed.

According to the complaint, the victim stated the suspect allegedly told her he would “kill her” if she tried to leave, so she laid on the bed without moving. The complaint states the victim told authorities the suspect attempted to strangle her, but she was able to remove his arm.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

The victim stated that today, Dec. 30, 2022, she found an opportunity to leave and contact 911, according to the complaint.

After speaking with the victim, authorities went into the home and found Sanders asleep on a bed, the complaint states. Authorities say when they asked him what he was doing at the home, he replied that he did not remember anything.

Sanders was arrested and faces kidnapping and assault charges.

Authorities say they later learned of a Dec. 1, 2022 incident between Sanders and the victim where their narrative stated he was going to be charged with malicious assault and kidnapping, but found there was no warrant active or on file for Sanders.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 5

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia deputy fatally strikes girl with patrol car

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — An off-duty sheriff’s deputy in West Virginia fatally struck a child with his patrol car, police said. The girl was struck Friday night by a Cabell County sheriff’s deputy who was driving near an intersection in the east end of Huntington, city Police Chief Karl Colder said in a statement. Colder […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 arrested for domestic violence in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested for domestic violence on Monday. Deputies say they responded to an incident on Zion Road in Rutland, Ohio, and talked to those involved. A man and woman were both arrested for domestic violence, MCSO says. Deputies say that the man, […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Troopers release new details in teen death investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police released new information after a teenager was hit and killed Friday night in Huntington. Troopers say the 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by a marked cruiser driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. The family identified the victim as...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man facing drug charge after West Virginia police pursuit

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges, including a drug charge, after fleeing from a traffic stop. According to the Milton Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for allegedly speeding, however the vehicle did not stop. Police say the vehicle continued on I-64 before exiting near the Huntington […]
MILTON, WV
wchstv.com

Driver arrested after four-mile pursuit in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a driver was arrested Monday morning after a pursuit. The pursuit lasted about four miles on Coal Fork Road and ended in Cabin Creek when the vehicle got stuck in the mud, Lt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man indicted for shooting death of family member

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of shooting and killing a family member was indicted in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren, 40-year-old Bobby Coon was indicted on one count of murder, a special category felony. Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said in December of 2022 that 44-year-old Larry Coon, of […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

One injured in stabbing incident

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was injured Friday following a stabbing on West 27th Street, according to Huntington Police. Officers they are looking for the suspect as the victim recovers from a stab wound to the arm. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for...
Lootpress

Man arrested after not paying for his meal in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after he didn’t pay for the meal he ate. According to Beckley Police, on December 28, 2022, officers responded to the Omelet Shop about a man who left without paying his bill. Police found the suspect, Craig Clacker, in the parking lot of the Little General. Clacker admitted that he ate a meal at the Omelet Shop and advised that he did not pay because he had no money. He also stated that he thought they would give it to him. When police spoke to management, they confirmed that Clacker ate a meal valued at $22.45 and left without paying his bill.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police find missing West Virginia woman last seen in November

UPDATE (4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3): The Huntington Police Department says that Florence Canada has been found safe. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. The HPD says Florence Annette Canada, 41, was last seen in November 2022 in the Huntington area near the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

59K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy