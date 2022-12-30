ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

wflx.com

15-year-old boy fatally wounded in Fort Lauderdale shooting

A 15-year-old boy was fatally wounded in a shooting Monday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The teenager was pronounced dead at Broward Health Medical Center, Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said Tuesday morning. Police were called to the shooting in the 1100 block of Northwest 12th Street about 4:15...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wflx.com

Crash injures 4 pedestrians in downtown Delray Beach

Police are investigating after a crash on New Year’s Eve injured four pedestrians in downtown Delray Beach. On Monday night, the Delray Police Department reported the people were struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound in the 800 block of East Atlantic Avenue near the Intracoastal bridge at 11:08 p.m. Saturday.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Hit-and-run victim during vigil 'little groggy but he's fighting'

Through song and prayer, family members lifted up their beloved Rev. Bernard Wright as he recovers from a hit-and-run crash in Boynton Beach last week. "He's alert, he's a little groggy, but he's fighting," his daughter, Jannerral Wright, said during a medical briefing and vigil Monday outside Delray Medical Center.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Martin Downs Golf Club spray-painted with graffiti on golf cart path

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible hate crime after graffiti was spray-painted in a cart path tunnel near the sixth hole at Martin Downs Country Club in Palm City. "The sensitivity is that of my patrons, my family and my staff," Stanley Campbell, the CEO and owner...
PALM CITY, FL
wflx.com

West Palm Beach rings in new year with downtown block party

Downtown West Palm Beach came alive with activity Saturday night as thousands packed Clematis Street for a block party to ring in the new year. "We’re probably expecting three, four, five times the normal turnout," said Rodney Mayo, head of Subculture Group, which organized the event. "It's New Year's Eve. Everybody comes out New Year's Eve."
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

