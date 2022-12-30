Read full article on original website
15-year-old boy fatally wounded in Fort Lauderdale shooting
A 15-year-old boy was fatally wounded in a shooting Monday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The teenager was pronounced dead at Broward Health Medical Center, Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said Tuesday morning. Police were called to the shooting in the 1100 block of Northwest 12th Street about 4:15...
Residents call for crosswalk after pedestrians struck on New Year's Eve
Residents of Delray Beach are calling for a crosswalk at the intersection of East Atlantic Avenue and Palm Square, right next to the Intracoastal Waterway. Delray Beach police said a car struck four pedestrians in that area about an hour before midnight on New Year's Eve. "There were ambulances, cop...
Crash injures 4 pedestrians in downtown Delray Beach
Police are investigating after a crash on New Year’s Eve injured four pedestrians in downtown Delray Beach. On Monday night, the Delray Police Department reported the people were struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound in the 800 block of East Atlantic Avenue near the Intracoastal bridge at 11:08 p.m. Saturday.
Hit-and-run victim during vigil 'little groggy but he's fighting'
Through song and prayer, family members lifted up their beloved Rev. Bernard Wright as he recovers from a hit-and-run crash in Boynton Beach last week. "He's alert, he's a little groggy, but he's fighting," his daughter, Jannerral Wright, said during a medical briefing and vigil Monday outside Delray Medical Center.
Deputies arrest man after high-speed pursuit along stretch of 2 fatal crashes
A Port St. Lucie man was charged after a high speed pursuit along a 5-mile stretch of US 1 where two fatal crashes took place in the past three months, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said. Dylan Brown, 19, was charged with fleeing and eluding, which is a felony, after...
Martin County man charged with beating mother to death before New Year
A Martin County man is in custody after, deputies say, he beat his mother to death before the New Year. Detectives said at 11:14 p.m. on Dec. 30, a text was sent from a home on Railway Avenue in Port Salerno. Addressed to a neighbors phone, it said: “I need your help.”
2 killed in fiery crash along Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach
A fatal crash in West Palm Beach caused an explosion that left two people dead just before the start of 2023. The crash occurred minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve in the 2300 block of South Flagler Drive, along the West Palm Beach waterfront. West Palm Beach police said...
Martin Downs Golf Club spray-painted with graffiti on golf cart path
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible hate crime after graffiti was spray-painted in a cart path tunnel near the sixth hole at Martin Downs Country Club in Palm City. "The sensitivity is that of my patrons, my family and my staff," Stanley Campbell, the CEO and owner...
West Palm Beach rings in new year with downtown block party
Downtown West Palm Beach came alive with activity Saturday night as thousands packed Clematis Street for a block party to ring in the new year. "We’re probably expecting three, four, five times the normal turnout," said Rodney Mayo, head of Subculture Group, which organized the event. "It's New Year's Eve. Everybody comes out New Year's Eve."
