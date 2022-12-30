The puzzle-like gimmick at the heart of “Kaleidoscope” — watch the episodes in any order that you want — can’t conceal how otherwise uninspired this “Ocean’s Eleven”-esque heist series actually is. Chalk that up in part to stiffly written characters, familiar situations and drawn-out logistical sequences. It’s moderately watchable, but all told, color me unimpressed.

