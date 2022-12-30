Read full article on original website
KTVZ
‘Kaleidoscope’ adds color to a bland heist story with a you-pick-the-order format
The puzzle-like gimmick at the heart of “Kaleidoscope” — watch the episodes in any order that you want — can’t conceal how otherwise uninspired this “Ocean’s Eleven”-esque heist series actually is. Chalk that up in part to stiffly written characters, familiar situations and drawn-out logistical sequences. It’s moderately watchable, but all told, color me unimpressed.
Photo of Snowcat Machine That Reportedly Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg Has Fans Concerned
A Jeremy Renner fan has shared an image of a Snowcat machine that reportedly ran over Renner’s leg this weekend. Renner was hospitalized for his injuries. Fans beyond the initial poster on Twitter are definitely concerned about his health and well-being. He’s one of the most popular actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Fred White, Earth, Wind & Fire drummer, dead at 67
Fred White, a drummer for classic ’70s superband Earth, Wind & Fire, has died, according to an Instagram post from his older brother and former bandmate, Verdine White. He was 67. Verdine White wrote on Instagram on Sunday, “Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing...
Sherlock Holmes joins a first Oscar winner and the ‘ice cream’ song in the public domain
A Sherlock Holmes collection, the first film to win the Oscars’ top prize and a classic ditty by Irving Berlin are among the thousands of books, films and musical compositions entering the US public domain in 2023. When a piece of art enters the public domain, it means no...
The most anticipated Broadway shows opening in 2023
Broadway babies, we’ve reached that spectacular segment of the theatrical season in which musicals and plays open in droves and vie for a chance to win a Tony Award — or 11. There are tigers and murderous barbers and cookouts and corn-centric fables opening on Broadway this year,...
