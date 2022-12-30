ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Kaleidoscope’ adds color to a bland heist story with a you-pick-the-order format

The puzzle-like gimmick at the heart of “Kaleidoscope” — watch the episodes in any order that you want — can’t conceal how otherwise uninspired this “Ocean’s Eleven”-esque heist series actually is. Chalk that up in part to stiffly written characters, familiar situations and drawn-out logistical sequences. It’s moderately watchable, but all told, color me unimpressed.
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Fred White, Earth, Wind & Fire drummer, dead at 67

Fred White, a drummer for classic ’70s superband Earth, Wind & Fire, has died, according to an Instagram post from his older brother and former bandmate, Verdine White. He was 67. Verdine White wrote on Instagram on Sunday, “Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing...
The most anticipated Broadway shows opening in 2023

Broadway babies, we’ve reached that spectacular segment of the theatrical season in which musicals and plays open in droves and vie for a chance to win a Tony Award — or 11. There are tigers and murderous barbers and cookouts and corn-centric fables opening on Broadway this year,...
