Many times when you read a recipe or watch cooking shows, you'll find yourself being exhorted to use only the freshest of ingredients. In some cases, fresh really is best, but not always. After all, insisting that everything be fresh and new each time you cook is in itself a recipe for food waste. What, are you supposed to throw out all of the rest of the tomato paste in the can just because you only needed a tablespoon of the stuff? (Of course you're not — portion the remainder out in tablespoon-sized blops and freeze it, instead.)

1 DAY AGO