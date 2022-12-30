Read full article on original website
Winston-Salem Police Department looking for information after robbery of Advanced Auto Parts
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers are investigating an armed robbery at an auto parts store in Winston-Salem. Just after 6 p.m. Sunday, Winston-Salem police were called to the Advanced Auto Parts on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem. Employees said that a man wearing all black walked in and “announced he was robbing the business.” The suspect […]
Former Burlington Assistant Police Chief dies
Steve Black served the Burlington Police Department for more than 30 years. He died Dec. 30.
Police activity on I-40 near S. Elm Eugene St. in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Heavy police presence was spotted on I-40 near South Elm Eugene Street in Greensboro Tuesday. Greensboro police said they're on the scene of an active investigation that is connected to a situation happening on Ponderosa Drive. WFMY News 2 is working to gather more details about...
Greensboro City Council considers expanding 'social district'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Council is considering expanding the city's social district at a meeting Tuesday evening. According to the map of that district, it includes several streets between, and around, West Gate City Boulevard and West Fisher Avenue. The social district would allow people to consume alcohol...
One in critical condition after shooting in Greensboro, police said
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said one person is in critical condition after responding to a shooting on Comstock lane near Ponderosa Drive. Officers said they arrived to the scene at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Shortly after, a victim who was shot arrived at Moses Cone hospital by private...
Suspect in custody in connection to shooting death of Greensboro mother on New Year’s Day
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is in custody on Tuesday after a New Year’s Day homicide in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At around 1:42 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street after they were told about gunshots being heard. At the scene, […]
Greensboro bookstore damaged in crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A bookstore is damaged after a driver crashed into the business. Greensboro Police say around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, a driver crashed into McKay's on 1607 Battleground Ave. They say a large window, about 25 feet long and 10 feet tall, was broken, and several bookshelves were pushed over. McKay's shared this photo of the damage.
Missing teen found safe after search in Alamance County, officials confirm
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The search for a missing teen in Alamance County is over after the teen was found in need of help. Cody Brammer was found just before 10 a.m. walking through a neighbor’s yard on Mine Creek Road, one of the areas that they expanded their search radius into when they […]
19-year old missing out of Winston-Salem located
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say they have located a woman previously reported missing. Click the video player above to watch more headlines from WXII 12 News. Police say officers located Heather Helper early Monday morning in good health. She was reported missing on Sunday, after she was last...
Winston-Salem drive-by shooting injures one
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near 2700 Gilmer Avenue on Sunday, just after one in the morning. When officers arrived, they found a white Nissan that had collided with a power pole. Officers located one person in the driver’s seat...
25-year-old woman shot, killed on New Year’s Day in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Day homicide. At around 6:18 a.m. on New Year’s Day, officers came to the 100 block of Capitol Lodging Court after getting a report about an unconscious woman. At the scene, police found Dasia Jenis Gentry, 25, of Winston-Salem, in a room […]
North Carolina nursing home fined over $100k after 2022 staffing shortage that left 2 dead
The nursing home whose staffing issues during a 2022 winter storm left two patients dead paid thousands in fines.
Drive-by shooting, crash, injures 1 in Winston-Salem on New Year’s Day: police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting and crash that left one person hurt on New Year’s Day. At around 1:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 2700 block of Gilmer Avenue. At the scene, officers found that a white […]
North Carolina man serving life for murder-for-hire TV case to be paroled, but defendant in Forsyth County is denied – for now
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A Guilford County man who has been serving a life sentence in a murder-for-hire case that became the subject of a true-crime TV episode is going to be released from state prison. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been granting parole for some inmates convicted of […]
Winston-Salem police investigate armed robbery at Advance Auto Parts on Waughtown Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating an armed robbery at an Advance Auto Parts on Waughtown Street Sunday at 6:03 p.m. Police said a man, who wore black clothes, walked into the store, showed a gun, and took an undisclosed amount of money. He ran away from the...
Winston-Salem police investigating a drive-by shooting that led to a car crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers are investigating a car crash that started with a shooting on New Year's Day. Officers said they were first called to Gilmer Avenue about a car that hit a power hole just after 1 a.m. Two people were inside the vehicle, and the...
Missing Winston-Salem teen found in 'good health'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update: Hepler has been found safe and in 'good health', police say. Winston-Salem police need your help in finding a missing teen. Heather Leslie Hepler, 19, was last seen on the 1300 block of Drumcliffe Drive in Winston-Salem around 12:33 a.m. Sunday. Officers said Hepler has been diagnosed with Autism and has other medical issues.
One person killed in Thomasville crash
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One person has died after a crash on New Year's Day in Thomasville. Thomasville Police say it happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning on U.S. 29 south near National Highway. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police say a...
Salisbury woman charged with murder of husband at motel in Maggie Valley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman from Salisbury has been charged in a homicide in Maggie Valley, according to police. Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, is in custody at the Haywood County Detention Center without bond. According to the report, Maggie Valley police responded to a disturbance call on New Year’s...
80-year-old man dies weeks after robbery, assault in High Point; suspect awaiting extradition from Arkansas, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after an assault last month and a suspect has been charged with murder. According to High Point Police Department, on Dec. 9, 2022 around 11 p.m. officers responded to Windchase Court after being called about a robbery and serious assault. They found Johnny Blizard, 80, suffering […]
