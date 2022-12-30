ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

FOX8 News

Winston-Salem Police Department looking for information after robbery of Advanced Auto Parts

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers are investigating an armed robbery at an auto parts store in Winston-Salem. Just after 6 p.m. Sunday, Winston-Salem police were called to the Advanced Auto Parts on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem. Employees said that a man wearing all black walked in and “announced he was robbing the business.” The suspect […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro City Council considers expanding 'social district'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Council is considering expanding the city's social district at a meeting Tuesday evening. According to the map of that district, it includes several streets between, and around, West Gate City Boulevard and West Fisher Avenue. The social district would allow people to consume alcohol...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

One in critical condition after shooting in Greensboro, police said

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said one person is in critical condition after responding to a shooting on Comstock lane near Ponderosa Drive. Officers said they arrived to the scene at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Shortly after, a victim who was shot arrived at Moses Cone hospital by private...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro bookstore damaged in crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A bookstore is damaged after a driver crashed into the business. Greensboro Police say around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, a driver crashed into McKay's on 1607 Battleground Ave. They say a large window, about 25 feet long and 10 feet tall, was broken, and several bookshelves were pushed over. McKay's shared this photo of the damage.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

19-year old missing out of Winston-Salem located

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say they have located a woman previously reported missing. Click the video player above to watch more headlines from WXII 12 News. Police say officers located Heather Helper early Monday morning in good health. She was reported missing on Sunday, after she was last...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem drive-by shooting injures one

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near 2700 Gilmer Avenue on Sunday, just after one in the morning. When officers arrived, they found a white Nissan that had collided with a power pole. Officers located one person in the driver’s seat...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man serving life for murder-for-hire TV case to be paroled, but defendant in Forsyth County is denied – for now

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A Guilford County man who has been serving a life sentence in a murder-for-hire case that became the subject of a true-crime TV episode is going to be released from state prison. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been granting parole for some inmates convicted of […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Missing Winston-Salem teen found in 'good health'

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update: Hepler has been found safe and in 'good health', police say. Winston-Salem police need your help in finding a missing teen. Heather Leslie Hepler, 19, was last seen on the 1300 block of Drumcliffe Drive in Winston-Salem around 12:33 a.m. Sunday. Officers said Hepler has been diagnosed with Autism and has other medical issues.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

One person killed in Thomasville crash

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One person has died after a crash on New Year's Day in Thomasville. Thomasville Police say it happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning on U.S. 29 south near National Highway. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police say a...
THOMASVILLE, NC

