ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Andrew Tate's downfall compared to AJ Soprano's pizza bust

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Following Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan being detained by Romanian authorities on suspicion of human trafficking and forming an organised crime group, some people are comparing the controversial social media star's downfall to AJ Soprano's pizza bust in The Sopranos .

On Thursday (29 December), the former kickboxer and internet personality and his brother Tristan were arrested, which prompted people to try and figure out how it all went down.

Attorney Alejandra Caraballo took to her Twitter to assume the duo was arrested because Andrew shared a video of himself online with a pizza box from Romanian pizzeria chain Jerry's Pizza.

"Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts," Caraballo tweeted , in part.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Some can see the parallels between the Tates' debacle and Tony Soprano's son's issue.

AJ and some of his friends decided to break into their high school overnight to go swimming. While there, they caused a big commotion, smashing a trophy case and throwing supplies into the pool.

Once police arrived on the scene, a custom pizza was left behind at the scene, which pointed to AJ.

The school principal, the football coach, Tony, and Carmela with AJ have a discussion, leaving Carmela upset.

AJ's consequence was being suspended because of his improved academic achievements and because it is in everyone's "best interest" for him to continue playing football.

The principal leaves it up to Tony and Carmela to discipline AJ, and they decide to ground him for a month with extra chore responsibilities.

People online couldn't help but draw comparisons to AJ and the Tates' situation.

One person on Twitter wrote: "No way Andrew Tate did [an] AJ Soprano."

"Holy shit, they caught Andrew Tate the same way the cops caught AJ Soprano when he broke into his high school that time and threw shit in the pool," another added.

A third joked: "It's so cool that Andrew Tate got busted the same way as AJ Soprano did breaking into his school. Genius minds."

Although AJ's situation was a reality for him in the show, that may not be the case for the Tates.

Many thought Caraballo's tweet was correct, which led to more assumptions that he was arrested for a pizza box.

However, Caraballo later admitted that her tweet was made with some assumptions and not verified facts.

With the talk of the pizza chain being the reason for the Tates going into custody, Jerry's Pizza has taken to Twitter to break their silence.

On Friday, the food spot shared a photo of their pizza box.

"We've got taste," it read.

The "S" is also faded out to read: "We've got Tate."

Earlier in the week, Tate got into an online spat with the environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

With intense back-and-forth exchanges, Tate made a video response to the 19-year-old.

In the video, he is seen smoking a cigar while a pizza box from Jerry's Pizza is situated in the frame.

The following day, Tate, his brother, and others were arrested, and the Romanian news outlet Gandul said the authorities mobilised to arrest the Tates after confirming they were both in Romania.

The Tate brothers have been wanted for questioning by Romanian authorities since April.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

A year of Andrew Tate: From obscurity to arrest and two Greta roastings

If there’s one person who has dominated social media news this year, it’s Andrew Tate. Tate, 36, stepped into the spotlight earlier this year on TikTok and Instagram when clips of him speaking about his personal wealth, outlook on women and relationship, and masculinity went viral. The social media personality had an online course called “Hustler’s University” that taught men how to be successful, like him. Tate previously had some notoriety as a former professional kickboxer and former cast member on the 2016 season of Big Brother.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut this year was a busy one...
Indy100

These are the two actors who could play Andrew Tate if there's a movie

After all of the drama that's been associated with Andrew Tate's life, actors Jon Cryer and Paul Scheer joked they would be interested in playing the former kickboxer and controversial social media star if a movie is made.On Thursday (29 December), Andrew, his brother Tristan and two others were arrested at their Romanian compound for alleged rape, human trafficking, and forming an organised crime group.This was after a Romanian pizza delivery box was spotted in a video baiting climate activist Greta Thunberg following their back-and-forth exchange online.The pizza box, which was from Jerry's Pizza, was believed to indicate the Tates'...
Indy100

'Greta sends her regards': Twitter reacts after Andrew Tate 'arrested in Romania'

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has reportedly been arrested by authorities in Romania, and the internet is stunned.The shock development comes after he spent weeks in the headlines, culminating in a high-profile Twitter spat with climate activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday.Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism said that two British citizens, as well as two Romanians, were being held for 24 hours.They will be questioned as part of an investigation into women allegedly being lured into marriages, abused, then coerced into performing in exploitative videos.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.A local TV channel later aired unverified footage...
Indy100

‘Hilarious’ video imagines guy behind the camera in infamous Andrew Tate pizza clip

It’s been quite a difficult few days for self-proclaimed “misogynist” and influencer Andrew Tate, who not long after getting into a Twitter spat with 19-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, found himself arrested in Romania on charges of rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group.On Tuesday, Tate bragged about owning “33 cars” and asked Thunberg for her email address so he could “send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions”.The Swedish campaigner responded by telling the commentator to email her at “SmallD***Energy@GetALife.com”, in a tweet which now has more than 3.7 million likes and...
Indy100

Why does 'trillionaire' Andrew Tate live in £600k warehouse near airport?

Some people online are baffled after finding out that controversial social media star Andrew Tate lives in a rather run-down looking compound on the outskirts of the Romanian capital - despite boasting of incredible wealth.According to the Daily Mail, the self-proclaimed "trillionaire," his brother Tristan, and two others were arrested at the warehouse close to an industrial estate. It was just yards away from Aurel Vlaicu International Airport.They were arrested on Thursday (29 December) for alleged human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group after a pizza delivery box in a video baiting climate activist Greta Thunberg following their...
Indy100

Was Andrew Tate actually arrested because of a pizza box?

Social media is buzzing with theories about Andrew Tate after the internet personality and former professional kickboxer was detained by Romanian police on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group.From allegations about Tate’s whereabouts to his arrest timing, people are trying to put the pieces together in the story. But the most prominent theory comes from attorney Alejandra Caraballo on Twitter. On Thursday, Caraballo suggested that Tate, 36, and his brother, were arrested because Tate posted a video of himself with a pizza box from a Romanian pizzeria chain.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Romanian...
Indy100

Jeffree Star claims he was targeted by the 'illuminati'

YouTube personality and beauty guru Jeffree Star claimed he was targeted by "the Illuminati."In a series of interesting tweets, he revealed that he was "grateful" to survive the experience of breaking away from the group in 2021. \u201cWhat a crazy fucking year\u2026 I escaped the illuminati in 2021 and they still haven\u2019t killed me. Every day I wake up grateful.\u201d — Jeffree Star (@Jeffree Star) 1672420199 He...
Indy100

Everyone's joking that Phil and Holly will skip line to see Pope Benedict

Thousands of people lined up on Tuesday to pay their respects to the late Pope Benedict XVI during his lying in state, sparking some old jokes about the This Morning hosts. When Queen Elizabeth II died in September, media personnel, celebrities, and everyday people waited in a nearly 10-mile-long queue to view the Queen's coffin and pay their respects. But This Morning co-hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were accused of queue-jumping sparking controversy and hundreds of jokes online. Now that there's another lying-in-state to attend, the jokes have restarted.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterPope Benedict XVI died...
Indy100

Indy100

191K+
Followers
18K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy