Florida witness videotapes glowing orange orbsRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Hagan Ace Hardware invites public to ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Orange Park locationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Office Depot is Closing a Store in JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, TX
Painting and educating; Clay County-based artist focuses on Florida wildlifeLauren FoxFlorida State
You (might) never return if you walk down this beautiful Fernandina pathEvie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Virginia State Cruises By Edward Waters at YES USVI Classic HBCU Tournament
Virginia State cruised by Edward Waters at YES USVI Classic HBCU Tournament,
Clinton College Celebrates First-Time Win Over Division II Team, Edward Waters
Clinton College Celebrates its first Division II win at the 2nd YES USVI Classic HBCU Tournament.
Florida couple reunites message in bottle with owner 39 years after it was thrown into St. John’s River
After stumbling upon a message in a bottle that was written back in the '80s, a Florida couple decided to set out and find who it belonged to.
JFRD responding to church fire on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to Greater Israel United Church after a fire broke out Tuesday morning. STORY: JSO: Man dies at ER after shooting in New Town. According to fire fighters at the scene, crews responded at 7 a.m. to 6900 Main Street...
The 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast will hosted in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, Fla. — On Jan. 13, Florida Blue will be hosting a breakfast honoring Martin Luther King Jr. This event will be at the Prime Osborn Convention on 1000 Water Street. For more information people can visit the website https://specialevents.coj.net/Special-Events/Martin-Luther-King-Jr-Breakfast.aspx. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Doughfee Donuts and Coffee coming to Jacksonville
The bakery will sell scratch-made, uniquely flavored donuts and drinks.
Neighborhoods: Baymeadows Golf Club
The Baymeadows Golf Club was a 500-acre residential and private golf course community that opened in May 1968. The development was designed by Gordon Desmond Muirhead, who was considered to be one of the county’s most respected golf course designers. During the 1980s, Muirhead warned that the era was...
Stories of Service: Jacksonville veteran uses poetry to connect with others
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's Stories of Service we're featuring a local veteran who is using poetry to describe his life in the military. He's also using the gift of spoken word to give people a glimpse into his personal life. Aaron Woodson joined the United States Air...
City of Jacksonville tackles 'New Year's resolutions' with $500 million capital budget
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new year means everyone has 365 days to accomplish their New Year's resolutions. That includes the city of Jacksonville, where city leaders outlined a long to-do list in a capital improvement plan. "Be healthier," said Northside Resident De'Ana Aguas as she set her New Year's...
Man found in front of Jacksonville home near Moncrief Road
Jacksonville police were called to the 1100 block of W. 31st Street around 7:15 a.m. Monday for a person shot. A male in his 20's was found in front of a home.
Two housefires in Jacksonville started by fireworks on New Years Day, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two fires were started by fireworks early New Years Day, according to Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department Captain Eric Prosswimmer. One of the fires was started when a firework went into the garage of a home and set the garage on fire. Another home caught on...
Sam Brownback’s religious freedom group backs LeAnna Cumber for Jacksonville Mayor
The candidate's opposition to hate speech drove the endorsement. LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber is beginning the New Year with another endorsement in the Jacksonville mayoral race, and it’s one that speaks to her conservative credentials. The National Committee for Religious Freedom, chaired by former U.S. Sen. Sam Brownback, noted in...
JSO: Man dies at ER after shooting in New Town
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place on Grothe Street early Tuesday morning. STORY: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest, team says. According to police, at around 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched after five rounds of gunfire...
‘It’s great for the community’: Clay Town Center in the works
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A town center will be popping up in Middleburg. It’s called the Clay Town Center, and it will include a mix of retail, restaurants, hotels, professional offices, residential space and self-storage. The developer says one of the major goals is to create a central...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Jacksonville
Jacksonville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Jacksonville.
Pedestrain involved crash on I-295 ends fatal
Jacksonville, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that a passenger van was disabled in the left travel lane of Interstate 295 southbound after it crashed into the concrete barrier wall around 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The...
‘I’m doing the best I can’: Northside woman in need of home repair, chooses gratitude
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman on the Northside is sharing the appreciation she’s feeling this season, despite a major hurdle in her life. You may remember Eula Copeland, who is navigating next steps after a tree from her neighbor’s yard fell onto her home near the Trout River last month.
Right place, right time: Firefighters spot flames inside school, stop them from spreading
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax is learning more about a fire that broke out inside a private school next to a church in the Panama Park neighborhood. It shut down traffic along Main Street for hours on Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says...
