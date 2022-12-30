ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thejaxsonmag.com

Neighborhoods: Baymeadows Golf Club

The Baymeadows Golf Club was a 500-acre residential and private golf course community that opened in May 1968. The development was designed by Gordon Desmond Muirhead, who was considered to be one of the county’s most respected golf course designers. During the 1980s, Muirhead warned that the era was...
Action News Jax

JSO: Man dies at ER after shooting in New Town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place on Grothe Street early Tuesday morning. STORY: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest, team says. According to police, at around 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched after five rounds of gunfire...
Evie M.

You (might) never return if you walk down this beautiful Fernandina path

Stock photo of a creepy road. Actual photo wasn't available.Photo byPhoto by Josh Withers on UnsplashonUnsplash. I’m not sure why my sense of adventure waited one of the coldest months Florida has seen in a long time, but in recent days a wanderlust has developed within me and I am currently in a fleeting mode to scratch that itch and search for different outdoor activities around Florida that aren’t too far from my hobbit hole.
