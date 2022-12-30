ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Edward Haynes
3d ago

If you look at Illinois Elections, "Chicago Area" Elects "BUCKET HEAD" ! Rest of State Hates Him ! That's Why People like Myself and My Wife Left Illinois ! 😎🇺🇸

Jeanette Gonzalez
3d ago

that should be added to everyone's pay! current workers and new!

wmay.com

State: Check Your Pay Stub As Minimum Wage Hike Takes Effect

The Illinois Department of Labor says you should check your upcoming paychecks carefully… especially if you’re a minimum wage employee. The state minimum wage increased again on January 1st, now up to $13 an hour in Illinois. It’s the latest in a series of hikes put in place by a 2019 law that will eventually raise hourly wages in Illinois to at least $15 an hour by 2025.
southernillinoisnow.com

Illinois’ minimum wage goes up January 1st

The State Minimum Wage went up on January first. Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan says the new minimum wage in 2023 will be $13 an hour. “We encourage hourly workers to look closely at their paychecks, or their electronic pay stubs in the New Year, and make sure they were paid what they are owed. Employees who believe that they may be owed minimum wages or unpaid overtime can file a complaint at labor.illinois.gov.
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday

Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
wmay.com

Fate Of Law Ending Cash Bail Remains In Limbo

It’s unclear how quickly we could see a resolution to the fate of cash bail in Illinois. Just hours before the new law that would have ended cash bail in the state was set to take effect, the Illinois Supreme Court put the law on hold for the entire state. A lower court had ruled the Pretrial Fairness Act unconstitutional, a ruling that was binding on slightly more than half the counties in the state.
NBC Chicago

Notice a Higher Bill at the Gas Pump? The Gas Tax in Illinois Officially Went Up

If you thought your bill at the gas station was higher than usual recently, it probably was. That's because Illinois' gas tax officially went up at the start of 2023. Due to better-than-expected revenue projections and escalating inflation, the state of Illinois paused the annual increase in gasoline taxes and its tax on grocery items for a period of time, but both levies are making a return in the new year.
freedom929.com

MONDAY’S HEADLINES (1/2/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Supreme Court this past Saturday, on New Year’s Eve, delayed the implementation of the cashless bail system in Illinois, which was set to go into effect yesterday, on New Year’s Day. While dozens of states’ attorneys, county sheriffs, and county boards challenged the constitutionality of the cashless bail provision of the controversial SAFE-T Act, a Kankakee County judge’s ruling last week halted the implementation, but only in the 64 counties that filed the lawsuit, therefore creating confusion elsewhere in the state. In Saturday’s ruling, the Supreme Court said “The emergency motion for supervisory order is allowed in order to maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois with the effective date of the Pretrial Fairness Act stayed during the appeal until further notice of this Court.” The State Attorney General’s Office has filed an appeal to the ruling.
muddyrivernews.com

Smartphone owners in Illinois pay highest taxes in nation

For any Illinoisan who was gifted a new smartphone, it comes with the nation’s highest taxes for wireless services. Combined federal, state and local tax rates for Illinois cell phones average just shy of 35% of monthly bills, according to Tax Foundation data. That gives Illinois the distinction of topping the nation for wireless taxes.
WIFR

New laws for Illinois motorists in effect

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - New laws took effect for Illinois motorists on January 1, 2023. Some benefits coming from the new legislation include speeding and red-light fines for carjackers driving stolen vehicles rather than fines assigned to the vehicle owners. The new laws also increase consequences for motorists caught speeding more...
wmay.com

Dozens Of New Illinois Laws Now In Effect For 2023

More than 200 new laws are taking effect in Illinois with the start of the new year. Among the new laws now on the books are a provision allowing domestic violence victims to go online to file requests for an order of protection… a measure allowing workers to take up to ten days of leave following a stillbirth, miscarriage, or failed adoption or in vitro procedure… and a law that provides a diploma to adults who pass a high school equivalency course.
wmay.com

Free legal services for Illinois veterans who appeal disability claims

(The Center Square) – A new partnership with the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs has been established to provide free legal services to veterans who are denied disability compensation. When veterans need to appear in court to appeal a decision rejecting them for disability benefits, an attorney from...
wmay.com

2023 Begins With Uptick In Local Gas Prices, Taxes

The arrival of the new year means you’re paying a bit more at the gas pump. The scheduled increase in the Illinois gas tax that was suspended last summer is now in effect. Because it’s tied to the rate of inflation, implementation of the increase will add just over three cents a gallon to the cost of filling your tank.
