Edward Haynes
3d ago
If you look at Illinois Elections, "Chicago Area" Elects "BUCKET HEAD" ! Rest of State Hates Him ! That's Why People like Myself and My Wife Left Illinois ! 😎🇺🇸
Jeanette Gonzalez
3d ago
that should be added to everyone's pay! current workers and new!
wmay.com
State: Check Your Pay Stub As Minimum Wage Hike Takes Effect
The Illinois Department of Labor says you should check your upcoming paychecks carefully… especially if you’re a minimum wage employee. The state minimum wage increased again on January 1st, now up to $13 an hour in Illinois. It’s the latest in a series of hikes put in place by a 2019 law that will eventually raise hourly wages in Illinois to at least $15 an hour by 2025.
southernillinoisnow.com
Illinois’ minimum wage goes up January 1st
The State Minimum Wage went up on January first. Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan says the new minimum wage in 2023 will be $13 an hour. “We encourage hourly workers to look closely at their paychecks, or their electronic pay stubs in the New Year, and make sure they were paid what they are owed. Employees who believe that they may be owed minimum wages or unpaid overtime can file a complaint at labor.illinois.gov.
A Higher Minimum Wage Now In Effect in Illinois. Here's How Much it Is in 2023
The minimum wage in Illinois just went up -- again. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, minimum wage in the state is now $13 an hour. In 2022, it was $12 an hour. For workers who regularly earn tips, the rate will increase to $7.80, however, the state says "these workers must still earn the minimum wage after receiving tips, or the employer is required to make up the difference."
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday
Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
stlpublicradio.org
Latex gloves are no longer allowed in Illinois food service, next is health care in 2024
Metro East food service providers are now barred from using latex gloves as a new state law takes effect. The Illinois General Assembly passed the Latex Glove Ban Act this year, which Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in June. The goal of the new law is to protect workers and customers who may be allergic to latex.
wmay.com
Illinois announces $350 million for small business support, but some worry policy costs will offset assistance
(The Center Square) – Illinois is set to receive $354.6 million in federal funding for four state programs to help small businesses, the U.S. Treasury announced. The money will help Illinois small businesses attract more capital investment and expand or launch business operations, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration said in a statement.
wmay.com
Fate Of Law Ending Cash Bail Remains In Limbo
It’s unclear how quickly we could see a resolution to the fate of cash bail in Illinois. Just hours before the new law that would have ended cash bail in the state was set to take effect, the Illinois Supreme Court put the law on hold for the entire state. A lower court had ruled the Pretrial Fairness Act unconstitutional, a ruling that was binding on slightly more than half the counties in the state.
Notice a Higher Bill at the Gas Pump? The Gas Tax in Illinois Officially Went Up
If you thought your bill at the gas station was higher than usual recently, it probably was. That's because Illinois' gas tax officially went up at the start of 2023. Due to better-than-expected revenue projections and escalating inflation, the state of Illinois paused the annual increase in gasoline taxes and its tax on grocery items for a period of time, but both levies are making a return in the new year.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Edibles study released; Illinois’ life expectancy declines
An Illinois study shows the number of young children who accidentally ate marijuana-laced products rose over five years as cannabis became legal in many places in the United States. According to the Southern Illinois School of Medicine, more than 7,000 confirmed cases of children younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles...
Cash bail remains in effect for now in Illinois
Whew, that was really close. However, we are not out of the woods yet. Yesterday, the SAFE-T Act went into effect. There was a stipulation in the bill that was going to eliminate cash bail for 43 of the 108 counties within the Land of Lincoln.
freedom929.com
MONDAY’S HEADLINES (1/2/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Supreme Court this past Saturday, on New Year’s Eve, delayed the implementation of the cashless bail system in Illinois, which was set to go into effect yesterday, on New Year’s Day. While dozens of states’ attorneys, county sheriffs, and county boards challenged the constitutionality of the cashless bail provision of the controversial SAFE-T Act, a Kankakee County judge’s ruling last week halted the implementation, but only in the 64 counties that filed the lawsuit, therefore creating confusion elsewhere in the state. In Saturday’s ruling, the Supreme Court said “The emergency motion for supervisory order is allowed in order to maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois with the effective date of the Pretrial Fairness Act stayed during the appeal until further notice of this Court.” The State Attorney General’s Office has filed an appeal to the ruling.
muddyrivernews.com
Smartphone owners in Illinois pay highest taxes in nation
For any Illinoisan who was gifted a new smartphone, it comes with the nation’s highest taxes for wireless services. Combined federal, state and local tax rates for Illinois cell phones average just shy of 35% of monthly bills, according to Tax Foundation data. That gives Illinois the distinction of topping the nation for wireless taxes.
Our Chicago: New year, new laws in Illinois
It's a new year and nearly 200 new laws go into effect here in Illinois.
wmay.com
Student, not herpetologists, drives effort to pick eastern milk snake Illinois’ state snake
(The Center Square) – This is the year that Illinois officially recognizes the brightly colored eastern milk snake as its designated state snake. Only 28 other states have official state snakes. On Jan. 1, Illinois joined that group. Herpetologist Chris Phillips of the Illinois Natural History Survey and the...
WIFR
New laws for Illinois motorists in effect
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - New laws took effect for Illinois motorists on January 1, 2023. Some benefits coming from the new legislation include speeding and red-light fines for carjackers driving stolen vehicles rather than fines assigned to the vehicle owners. The new laws also increase consequences for motorists caught speeding more...
wmay.com
Dozens Of New Illinois Laws Now In Effect For 2023
More than 200 new laws are taking effect in Illinois with the start of the new year. Among the new laws now on the books are a provision allowing domestic violence victims to go online to file requests for an order of protection… a measure allowing workers to take up to ten days of leave following a stillbirth, miscarriage, or failed adoption or in vitro procedure… and a law that provides a diploma to adults who pass a high school equivalency course.
New Illinois Driving Laws For 2023 Are Now in Effect. Here's What They Are
If you hold an Illinois driver's license, several new driving laws in effect for 2023 may impact you. According to Chicago personal injury attorney Lance D. Northcutt, one of the bigger changes is a shift in language for a number of laws related to traffic collisions. The change replaces the word "accident" with "crash."
An anti-cash bail bill in Illinois has been blocked by the state's highest court
Illinois high courtPhoto byEKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA/ pexels.com. The Supreme Court of Illinois issued a last-minute order Saturday night that stopped a new law that would have gotten rid of cash bail for criminal defendants across the state. This means that the law won't go into effect until Sunday.
wmay.com
Free legal services for Illinois veterans who appeal disability claims
(The Center Square) – A new partnership with the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs has been established to provide free legal services to veterans who are denied disability compensation. When veterans need to appear in court to appeal a decision rejecting them for disability benefits, an attorney from...
wmay.com
2023 Begins With Uptick In Local Gas Prices, Taxes
The arrival of the new year means you’re paying a bit more at the gas pump. The scheduled increase in the Illinois gas tax that was suspended last summer is now in effect. Because it’s tied to the rate of inflation, implementation of the increase will add just over three cents a gallon to the cost of filling your tank.
