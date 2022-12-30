ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Community mourns with Munguia family

The Yakima community has been with the Munguia family since Lucian went missing. They came together to help search and continued to support the family until Lucian's body was found.
Yakima Valley Memorial reports first birth of the new year

YAKIMA, Wash. — This year, the first baby born in Yakima Valley Memorial came three weeks before her due date in order to be the first, according to the hospital’s post. MaiLynn Mae Marquez was delivered at 1:51 a.m. on January 1. Marquez weighs just over six pounds...
New Year, New Baby! Kadlec welcomes their first baby of 2023

Kadlec Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby born at the hospital in the new year on Sunday. Kadlec wants the community to meet, Leilani Sophia Habana. She was born at 9:54 a.m., weighing 6 pounds 7 ounces and is 19.5 inches. Her parents are Fatima Duron Rodriguez and Nahum...
13 Fun New Year’s Eve 2022 Parties to Go to in Yakima Valley

WHERE'S THE FUN FOR NEW YEAR'S EVE IN THE YAKIMA VALLEY?. Thank goodness we are not on a COVID lockdown this year! Where are you spending your New Year’s Eve to ring in the 2023 new year? If you have lived in the Yakima Valley, you know there are typically a ton of fun parties at local bars. If you're new to the area, you probably have been asking around, "Where are the fun NYE parties in Yakima?" We have 13 places you can go!
Where Can You Find the Best Burger in Town? 15 Restaurants Picked By Locals

HUNGRY YET? LET'S TALK ABOUT WHERE TO FIND THE BEST BURGERS IN YAKIMA VALLEY. A friend of mine asked me if I was free for lunch and wanted to know what food I was craving. I thought about my favorite lunch options: Mexican food, spicy Pad Thai, and burgers. I went with burgers. I haven’t had a good burger in Yakima Valley in a long time, so when my friend asked me where I wanted to grab a burger I asked for this place*! (see below)
The Tiniest Town in Washington State Only has ONE Resident

When you think of tiny towns you may think Yakima is small compared to bigger cities like Seattle, Tacoma or even Spokane. But then you have to consider Yakima is bigger than some of our surrounding neighbors like Zillah or Grandview and more. There's one town in Washington State that seems to only have one resident living there. That's right! If you visit this town, the population will double.
Another round of snow Thursday evening into Friday morning! – Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. — We’ll see some quiet conditions for Thursday evening, but we have snow on the way. Two to three inches in Spokane and surrounding areas. Mountains and higher benches could see five to seven inches. We’ll see this start late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. After 11 a.m., that snow will transition to rain and continue through the early afternoon hours. Expect winter weather disruptions if traveling- all mountain passes will be impacted by this snow event. Freezing rain is possible tonight between Yakima, Tri-Cities, Moses Lake, and Ritzville. We’re up to about 39 degrees by Friday afternoon. The warmer temps will last through the New Year’s Day holiday with dry conditions! – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker.
5-year-old boy reported missing in September, found dead in Washington

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The body of a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing back in September was reportedly found in the Yakima River in Washington. The Yakima Police Department in a news release said on Thursday, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to an area of the Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road in response to a report of human remains found in the Yakima River.
Semi-Truck Collides With Stalled Vehicle on I-84, Killing Driver

A semi-truck collided into a stalled Honda CVR on Interstate 84 on Thursday night killing the driver of the Honda. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. near milepost 186 in Umatilla County. The driver of the black 2002 Honda, John Patrick Carver, 58, of...
YPD is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect

YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking the community for help in identifying a burglary suspect. YPD says Pep Boys was burglarized on Dec. 21 around 2 a.m. A company credit card was stolen amongst other things. The following day, the pictured man is seen using the...
