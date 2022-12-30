Read full article on original website
Community mourns with Munguia family
The Yakima community has been with the Munguia family since Lucian went missing. They came together to help search and continued to support the family until Lucian's body was found.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Valley Memorial reports first birth of the new year
YAKIMA, Wash. — This year, the first baby born in Yakima Valley Memorial came three weeks before her due date in order to be the first, according to the hospital’s post. MaiLynn Mae Marquez was delivered at 1:51 a.m. on January 1. Marquez weighs just over six pounds...
Restaurant closed for cockroaches. 5 Tri-Cities area restaurants fail food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded six perfect scores.
FOX 11 and 41
New Year, New Baby! Kadlec welcomes their first baby of 2023
Kadlec Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby born at the hospital in the new year on Sunday. Kadlec wants the community to meet, Leilani Sophia Habana. She was born at 9:54 a.m., weighing 6 pounds 7 ounces and is 19.5 inches. Her parents are Fatima Duron Rodriguez and Nahum...
FOX 11 and 41
Local firefighter fighting a different battle and needs the community’s help
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. – Captain Raymond Newton of Benton County Fire District 4 is in his 23rd year as one of the captains at the fire station. Captain Newton has made a career out of helping the people in our community and now he needs the community’s help.
WA Clean energy project clashes with important Yakama site
Each spring Yakama Nation families head to Pushpum, a towering ridge above John Day Dam in Klickitat County. There, on the south-facing slope dotted with juniper bushes, grasses and shrubs, they gather Indian celery, one of the first food plants of the season. “It’s a really important First Food gathering...
KIMA TV
YFD: Faulty power strip causes fire in Yakima office on New Year's Day
YAKIMA, Wash.-- A faulty power strip caused a fire in a Yakima office, leaving $100,000 in damages, according to the Yakima Fire Department (YFD). YFD says firefighters responded to the fire at 4:30 a.m. on New Year's Day. They say the building was in the 1700 block of N. 6th...
Central Washington State Metro Area Jumps Toward top of Nation's List for Rising Costs
The cost of living has skyrocketed in Seattle over recent years, but it could be worse. At least you don’t live in Wenatchee. According to an analysis of all U.S. metro areas by Bloomberg, Wenatchee has risen fastest in the rankings of America’s costliest places to live since 2010.
FOX 11 and 41
First Night Tri-Cities rings in the New Year for the 6th year at GESA Carousel of Dreams
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The New Year is here. First Night Tri-Cities returned for the 6th year in a row at the GESA Carousel of Dreams. Everything from carousel rides, face painting, clowns, and live music. Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and Captain America were seen walking around brightening up children’s faces....
KXLY
Another round of snow Thursday evening into Friday morning! – Emily
SPOKANE, Wash. — We’ll see some quiet conditions for Thursday evening, but we have snow on the way. Two to three inches in Spokane and surrounding areas. Mountains and higher benches could see five to seven inches. We’ll see this start late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. After 11 a.m., that snow will transition to rain and continue through the early afternoon hours. Expect winter weather disruptions if traveling- all mountain passes will be impacted by this snow event. Freezing rain is possible tonight between Yakima, Tri-Cities, Moses Lake, and Ritzville. We’re up to about 39 degrees by Friday afternoon. The warmer temps will last through the New Year’s Day holiday with dry conditions! – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker.
KIMA TV
Yakima Coroner confirms Lucian's death was an accidental freshwater drowning
According to the Yakima County coroner, five-year-old Lucian Munguia died from drowning. It's been nearly four months since he vanished from Sarg Hubbard Park on September 10th. The Yakima Police Department (YPD) said a body recovered from the Yakima River on Thursday; Dec. 29 has been determined to be 5-year-old...
5-year-old boy reported missing in September, found dead in Washington
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The body of a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing back in September was reportedly found in the Yakima River in Washington. The Yakima Police Department in a news release said on Thursday, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to an area of the Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road in response to a report of human remains found in the Yakima River.
northeastoregonnow.com
Semi-Truck Collides With Stalled Vehicle on I-84, Killing Driver
A semi-truck collided into a stalled Honda CVR on Interstate 84 on Thursday night killing the driver of the Honda. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. near milepost 186 in Umatilla County. The driver of the black 2002 Honda, John Patrick Carver, 58, of...
ifiberone.com
Snow expected overnight across north central WA, freezing rain in parts of Grant County
MOSES LAKE — The National Weather Service says most of north central Washington will see snow overnight, with some areas in Grant County possibly getting another round of freezing rain. Light snow will start to fall Thursday afternoon, with heavier snowfall expected overnight. Areas in Grant County could see...
KIMA TV
Early morning fire at Yakima retirement home leaves $200k in damages and 1 person injured
YAKIMA, Wash. -- An early morning residential structure fire in Yakima left $200,000 in damages and one person injured. The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) says they were called to the scene at about 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. They responded to the fire in the 600 block of N....
KIMA TV
YPD is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect
YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking the community for help in identifying a burglary suspect. YPD says Pep Boys was burglarized on Dec. 21 around 2 a.m. A company credit card was stolen amongst other things. The following day, the pictured man is seen using the...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 23-24, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
