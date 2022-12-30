Cass County Jail escapee arrested in KCMO Friday

One of two fugitives who escaped Cass County Jail earlier this month was taken into custody Friday.

FBI Kansas City reports Trevor Scott Sparks was arrested around 11:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Olive Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Sparks was apprehended by U.S. Marshals without incident.

Thirty-three-year-old Sparks escaped confinement on Dec. 5 along with Sergio Perez Martinez, who remains on the run.

Sparks was awaiting sentencing when he escaped for the following charges:

One count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine;

One count of participating in a money-laundering conspiracy;

One count of possessing firearms in relation to a drug-trafficking crime;

One count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Agencies working to locate Sparks include FBI Kansas City, KCPD, U.S. Marshals, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and AFT, among others.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Perez Martinez is urged to contact the FBI’s tip line at 800-225-5324 or FBI Kansas City at 816-512-8200.

