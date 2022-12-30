ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gravette, AR

Richard Barnett trial continuance request granted

By Jacob Smith, C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qp8t0_0jyvCFcU00

UPDATE : Dec. 30, 2022 — A continuance request for the trial of Richard Barnett, who is charged for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, has been granted, court documents show.

According to filings, the motion is granted and all parties will meet with the court deputy to schedule a trial date 60 days after the original trial date — Jan. 9, 2023 — which would be March 10.

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — A Gravette man charged for his actions during the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol cited the health of one of his attorney’s in a response to the government’s objection to a defense request for more time to make pretrial filings.

Richard Barnett, 61, has a trial date set for January 9, 2023, and the prosecution recently indicted him on an eighth charge for his participation in the riot. On December 22, the defense filed a motion asking for an extension in a pair of pretrial procedural matters: filing a proposed jury form and instructions and submitting a list of potential expert witnesses.

Prosecution calls Barnett’s delay requests ‘unwarranted’ in Jan. 6 insurrection case

The Government’s superseding indictment fell within the heart of the December 2022 holiday season, with full knowledge that the defense’s lead counsel, Joseph D. McBride is currently being treated for Lyme Disease and was upstaffing to ensure compliance with the Court’s timetable. The new charge in this superseding indictment significantly disrupts and complicates the defense’s ability to prepare for trial.

Barnett reply to government response, December 27

The reply continued by adding that McBride brought on an additional attorney in September, knowing that the trial date was approaching. It also noted that the defense asked for a continuance until February or March of 2023 due to McBride’s health issues.

McBride said that he canceled a December 9 medical procedure and other appointments and treatments “against the orders of his medical team” to be trial-ready. The filing also said that second chair on the defense team, attorney Steven Metcalf, was sent out to trial on another case on December 19.

In a separate filing on December 27, Metcalf submitted a motion to withdraw as counsel, noting that his other trial, which resumes on January 3, 2023, is expected to last at least six to seven weeks, conflicting with Barnett’s scheduled trial start date. He added that McBride had asked him to stay on until replacement counsel was added to the defense team.

In McBride’s December 27 reply, the defense again cited the “voluminous” amount of discovery and the “massive files” involved in preparing for trial. It updated its request for an extension to file copies of evidence and jury pool instructions to December 30.

Additional January 6 charge coming for Gravette man

Also on December 27, the prosecution filed its proposed jury instructions and verdict forms.

Barnett is charged with: civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding; aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building; theft of government property.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Brian Laundrie’s mother offered shovel to help bury body, claims attorney for Gabby Petito’s parents

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The attorney for Gabby Petito’s parents claims Brian Laundrie’s mother offered her son a shovel to bury Petito’s body, according to a new court filing in the lawsuit against Laundrie’s parents. Pat Reilly, the attorney for Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, wrote to Laundrie attorney Matthew Luka to settle a dispute […]
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WIBW

Kansas lawyers reinstated, disbarred, put on probation by Supreme Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawyers have been reinstated, disbarred and put on probation by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the case of Case No. 118,310: In the Matter of Curtis N. Holmes, the Kansas Supreme Court says it held that - contrary to findings of a hearing panel - Holmes had met his burden of proof to the degree necessary for reinstatement.
KANSAS STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Judge green-lights lawsuit of Black former Kaiser employee for trial

A jury will now decide whether a former Colorado employee of Kaiser Permanente experienced a hostile work environment, after a federal judge concluded the evidence could show Moureene Taylor and her only other Black colleague were effectively ignored in their workplace. Last month, U.S. District Court Judge Nina Y. Wang...
COLORADO STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy