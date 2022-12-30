Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Related
'A tragedy' | Teen believed to have been accidentally shot dies at hospital, IMPD says
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager died Monday after police say he was accidentally shot at a home on the east side of Indianapolis. The teenager showed up at Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they verified the teenager had been shot and said he was in stable condition. But, IMPD said, at some point while he was in the hospital, his condition deteriorated, and he was transferred to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he later died.
Fox 59
15-year-old dies following accidental shooting on Indy's east side
A 15-year-old is dead following an accidental shooting on Indy’s east side. The death which marks the city’s first homicide of 2023. Police say the shooting appears to be unintentional, but can still serve as a safety lesson for everyone. 15-year-old dies following accidental shooting on …. A...
Indianapolis police: Motorist fleeing officers crashes, dies
A motorist who fled from Indianapolis police in a stolen vehicle died early Tuesday after it crashed into a utility pole and caught fire, police said. An off-duty Indianapolis officer noticed the vehicle on Interstate 465 about 3:30 a.m. traveling with its lights off, below the speed limit at about 45 mph while straddling the highway's shoulder, said Lt. Shane Foley, a spokesman for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
WIBC.com
IMPD: Teenage Boy Dies from “Unintentional” Shooting at Home
INDIANAPOLIS–A teenage boy died from “unintentional gunshot” wounds at a hospital in Indianapolis Monday afternoon. IMPD says they took a person of interest in custody. “The person who was detained was released after consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO). The case will be presented to the MCPO for a final charging decision,” said IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley in a news release Tuesday morning.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Driver fleeing from police dies after crashing into pole
INDIANAPOLIS — A driver died overnight Tuesday while trying to flee from IMPD officers on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police said the pursuit ended when the driver crashed into a pole at 62nd and Zionsville around 3:45 a.m. IMPD officials said the pursuit began when an off-duty officer...
Shots fired into woman's Indianapolis apartment hours after deadly shooting at complex
INDIANAPOLIS — "I've done a lot of crying," said 28-year-old Destiney Gillespie, sitting on her couch in her northeast Indianapolis apartment. Crying was not the way Gillespie thought she'd be bringing in a new year, terrified for the safety of her 11-year-old son. "I can take something happening to...
Indianapolis man broke in to Hancock County home while owners were at funeral, court docs allege
FORTVILLE, Ind. — Fortville police arrested an accused burglar who was caught in the act by the homeowners — and then returned to the house for a second time. Police received a call from the homeowners on December 16. A married couple said they had returned to their home on Mill Street from a funeral […]
Indy man charged with OWI in crash that killed Muncie man on I-465
22-year-old Teriyon Carter was charged with causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death when operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance in the blood and reckless homicide.
wrtv.com
Teenage boy becomes Marion County's first 2023 homicide victim
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy died Monday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says his death is the first homicide of 2023. Officers responded to Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim. Police say he was initially in stable...
IMPD: Driver fleeing from police killed in crash on city's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A driver fleeing from police was killed in a crash on Indianapolis' northwest side early Tuesday, IMPD said. The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. near the intersection of West 62nd Street and Zionsville Road, a few blocks east of Interstate 465, when the car hit a pole and caught fire.
Grandmother of man shot by police is on IMPD critical incident review panel
INDIANAPOLIS — At about 4 a.m. Saturday, Vickie Driver did not recognize the unfamiliar car running in her driveway in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street. As a community leader, Driver is the type of resident the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it depends on to keep neighborhoods safe and to call when they […]
15-year-old shot in Anderson after altercation
ANDERSON, Ind. — An altercation in Anderson ended with a teenager shot in the hand. Police said the 15-year-old was with a group of other juveniles walking to a convenience store near Beverly Court around 12:33 a.m. Monday. During the walk, a dispute occurred between the juveniles and other subjects in the area. The 15-year-old […]
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
IMPD: Woman missing from Indy's east side located
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was found and is safe, IMPD said hours after asking for the public's help in finding her. IMPD Missing Persons Detectives were looking for 76-year-old Mary Cole, who was last seen Jan. 1, 2023, near East Washington and North Denny streets, on the city's east side.
4 women, 1 man shot in separate shootings New Year's Day in Indy
Four women and one man were shot in separate shootings Sunday across the city of Indianapolis. Throughout the first day of the new year, IMPD officers responded to shootings.
Woman struck by pickup on Indy’s south side, in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck near an intersection on Indianapolis’ south side on Monday evening. This is the same intersection where a pedestrian was struck and killed less than two weeks ago. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the scene on Madison Avenue, just […]
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis restaurant closed for health code violations
A video posted by a concerned customer online appears to show numerous health code violations, including mice in the kitchen and food on the floor, inside a chicken restaurant on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis restaurant closed for health code violations. A video posted by a concerned customer online...
WISH-TV
Person with trauma found dead in near-northside neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found dead Saturday afternoon in a residential neighborhood on the city’s near-north side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a “death investigation/natural or unknown cause” at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue. That’s a few blocks southwest of the intersection of 38th and Meridian streets, and a block east of Crown Hill Cemetery.
1 man, 4 women injured in separate shootings in Indianapolis just hours into New Year's Day
INDIANAPOLIS — A violent start to 2023 saw IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives called to investigate five shootings in the first seven hours of New Year's Day. In addition to the usual reports of gunfire at midnight, police were called to investigate a person shot at 12:15 a.m. in the 900 block of North Grant Avenue, near 10th Street and North Sherman Drive, on the city's east side.
Health department closes Indianapolis food mart after viral video of disturbing conditions
INDIANAPOLIS — Videos posted on social media over the weekend prompted the Marion County Public Health Department to shut down a northeast side food mart. The videos, which were provided to WTHR and have now been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, show pans of food laying on the floor of Jordan's Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches and what appears to be workers in the kitchen preparing food with no shoes on.
Comments / 0