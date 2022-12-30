ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ketk.com

Improved Wake Forest set to face North Carolina

Wake Forest has struggled on the road, while North Carolina, despite all its faults, remains unbeaten at home. The Demon Deacons will aim to reverse that trend with their in-state trip to face North Carolina on Wednesday night at Chapel Hill, N.C. Wake Forest (10-4, 2-1 ACC) recovered from a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ketk.com

NC State plots ACC reset, welcomes No. 16 Duke

No. 16 Duke renews an in-state rivalry Wednesday when it travels to Raleigh, N.C., to take on NC State. The Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) rose a spot in the AP Top 25 Poll this week after beating Florida State 86-67 on Saturday. Ryan Young led the way with 20 points and 12 rebounds off the bench, while Jaylen Blakes had 17 points.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy