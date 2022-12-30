No. 16 Duke renews an in-state rivalry Wednesday when it travels to Raleigh, N.C., to take on NC State. The Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) rose a spot in the AP Top 25 Poll this week after beating Florida State 86-67 on Saturday. Ryan Young led the way with 20 points and 12 rebounds off the bench, while Jaylen Blakes had 17 points.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO