Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Rapid City's annual Downtown Restaurant Week is almost here
According to the description on Amazon, “Sentenced” is about a family physician who has his whole life upended by a serial killer, who has an intricate understanding of the medical establishment. The physician is forced to lean into his own understanding of the medical field to track the serial killer down, and do what law enforcement can’t.
newscenter1.tv
Water main break affecting 15 Rapid City residences
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A water main break in the area of West Rapid Street and 32nd Street in Rapid City affected 15 residences Tuesday morning. City utility crews responded to the break, and repairs are expected to be done sometime this afternoon. There are no traffic impacts, but...
KELOLAND TV
Snow ends Wednesday morning, followed by cold air: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, January 3
The winter storm continues in south central and eastern KELOLAND. The heaviest snowfall is in the southeast. Icing continues in NW Iowa, where warm air at cloud level has dropped light rain onto frozen ground. There has even been some lightning, a sign that the storm is plenty intense. Tonight,...
kotatv.com
Quieter weather expected into next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly sunny skies are likely on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for many, right around average for this time of year. Clouds and a few light snow showers will be possible later on Friday and into Saturday morning. Most...
kotatv.com
Snowy today, then mostly dry.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A winter storm moving into the plains will spread snow north into the southern half of South Dakota today. Several inches of snow will be likely, with the largest totals toward the Nebraska border. In Rapid City, 1″-3″ of snow is likely with locally higher amounts possible around town. Up to a foot of snow could fall in Jackson and Bennett Counties on east.
kotatv.com
Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hailey Fischer went missing Nov. 29. Just 17 days before her 16th birthday. Hailey is described as a fun-loving, and happy girl who loves her animals. It started as a normal morning. Stephany Fischer, Haileys mom, went to wake up Hailey for school but Hailey...
KELOLAND TV
New Year’s shooting; fatal rollover; Winter storm headlines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to 2023!. It’s Sunday, January 1, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is...
kotatv.com
Big Ol’ Fish-Brandon Rufledt
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 29 inch walleye caught by Brandon Rufledt. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
kotatv.com
Businesses prepare for annual Black Hills Regional Job Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - March 1, 2023, the Black Hills Regional Job Fair will unite employers and prospective employees. Until February 1, businesses can sign-up for a booth at the fair, which takes place at The Monument. One organizer says around 1,000 people make their way to meet with potential employers.
Black Hills Pioneer
Whitewood shop destroyed in fire
WHITEWOOD — A residential shop was destroyed in a Sunday afternoon fire near Whitewood. At approximately 4:20 p.m., Whitewood firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the shop on Weyrich Lane, about a mile north of Whitewood.
KELOLAND TV
Missing woman located, officials say
RED ELM, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement, Cynthia Rousseau-Fischer’s last confirmed location was at the Fort Meade Hospital in Sturgis on Wednesday, December 28. She was driving a white...
kotatv.com
Rate of pay approval for Pennington County Election Day workers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The pay rate for Election Day poll workers was set by the Pennington County Commission Tuesday morning. According to the Pennington County auditor, these are the pay rates:. Superintendent, $275 per day (includes $30 for election school) Deputy (with experience), $225 per day (includes $30...
Flying Magazine
Look Out, Rapid City!
It was our first night cross-country flight in the B-24, beginning at our base in Topeka, Kansas, on a triangular flight plan across the American Midwest. The aircraft was one in a pool of training B-24s and we’d not flown this particular one before. We took off in the...
kotatv.com
Custer man is arrested following deadly crash in North Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A person is dead and a driver is arrested for vehicular homicide following an early morning rollover crash Saturday on East North Street, Rapid City. Police arrested 20-yearold Nicholas Herman of Custer. As well as vehicular homicide, Herman is charged with two counts of vehicular battery, minor consuming, reckless driving and driving under the influence.
kotatv.com
BHSU ushers in New Year with new strategic plan
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills State University released its new five-year strategic plan entitled “Climbing New Peaks” Tuesday. The plan, according to a release from the university, focuses on four main goals:. Nurturing student experience. Evaluating and developing academic programs. Building on a supporting work environment.
KELOLAND TV
20-year-old arrested after fatal rollover crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a fatal rollover crash near East North Street this weekend. According to the department, the early morning crash sent two occupants to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say alcohol has been determined to be a factor in...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City man arrested in connection with fatal shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police said they arrested 28-year-old William Hopkins of Rapid City on Monday in connection with the November 20 shooting death of 28-year-old Jon Walter II. On November 20, police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of North 7th Street for a report...
kotatv.com
Thunder girls enter new year with dominant win
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rushmore Thunder girls varsity team scored 14 goals over the new years weekend as they cruised to a doubleheader sweep over the Watertown Lakers. Ben Burns has highlights from Sunday’s matchup.
Comments / 0