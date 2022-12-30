ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Highlights from the latest release of January 6 transcripts

The House January 6 committee on Sunday released another wave of witness interview transcripts. The new release is part of a steady stream of transcript drops from the House select committee in recent days, complementing the release of its sweeping 845-page report. The latest transcript drop comes as the panel...
GEORGIA STATE
KTEN.com

A record number of women will serve in the next Congress

A record number of women won election to the 118th Congress -- but barely. The 149 women who will serve in the US House and Senate will expand the ranks of female representation by just two members above the record set by the 117th Congress. Alaska carried women across that...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy