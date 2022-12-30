ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow Ghost Express at Whitefish Mountain Resort finally open

By Kiana Wilson
KPAX
 5 days ago
WHITEFISH - It’s a big day for Whitefish Mountain Resort as the long-awaited Snow Ghost Express six-pack gets up and running.

They originally stated that the lift was supposed to be open for Christmas but that didn't happen.

This lift took several years of planning and six months of construction to be completed.

Whitefish Mountain Resort says the lift will provide more access to the east side of the mountain and hopefully alleviate some of the congestion and hassle with Chairs 6 and 1.

Traveling 2,220 feet in just eight minutes and carrying 2,200 skiers an hour, this lift will certainly change the way skiers access Big Mountain.

Additional information from Whitefish Mountain Resort can be found here .

KPAX

