DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Devin Butts’ 16 points helped North Carolina Central defeat Toccoa Falls 98-52 on Tuesday night. Butts was 5 of 9 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) for the Eagles (7-7). Daniel Oladapo scored 14 points while going 6 of 8 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 13 rebounds and three steals. Justin Wright was 4 of 7 shooting and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO