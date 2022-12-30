Read full article on original website
Kevin Keatts on facing Duke: 'It's a whole new opportunity'
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Coming off a tough loss to Clemson on the road, NC State returns home on Wednesday night against in-state rival Duke at PNC Arena. It's an opportunity to not only bounce back at home, but also get a much-needed win on the resume for the Wolfpack in early January in ACC play.
Hubert Davis Live: 'There Has to be a Response'
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis answered questions about his team's past week during his Monday night radio show. Here were the most noteworthy answers ... On giving up a career-high 31 points to Pittsburgh’s Jamarius Burton:. “… at the end of the day, that's been one of the...
BREAKING: Chicago Big Man James Brown Commits to UNC
A new year. A new Tar Heel. James Brown, a 2024 forward at Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita, announced his verbal commitment to North Carolina on Monday. Brown is ranked the No. 27 overall prospect in the junior class, and joins Elliot Cadeau and Drake Powell on UNC's 2024 commitment list.
WVU linebacker enters the transfer portal
West Virginia edge rusher Lanell Carr intends to transfer, according to 247Sports' Carl Reed. Per EerSports' sources, Carr is not officially in the portal as of this story going live, but Reed once coached high school ball in St. Louis and his tweet about Carr transferring was subsequently retweeted by Carr himself.
Offensive lineman signee Isaiah Jatta ready to work under new Colorado staff
Top five junior college offensive tackle and Colorado signee Isaiah Jatta is coming to an all-new Colorado football coaching staff, but to him a change in leadership is nothing new. Snow College, where Jatta played in 2022, saw every coach but the head coach leave the program in the summer....
The Diamond of McKee Rocks: Meeting Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin played on a dominant Central Catholic Football team in Pittsburgh his senior year of high school. The Vikings went 15-1 on the way to a state championship with four future NFL players leading the way. That season was special for Central Catholic. But it’s the game the Vikings lost that resonates with the program’s former defensive coordinator David Fleming all these years later, largely because of Hamlin.
Family ties with Colorado's new staff made Carter Stoutmire pick the Buffaloes
Carter Stoutmire admits life has gotten "a lot less stressful" the past two weeks since he ended his recruitment by signing a national letter of intent with Colorado. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound defensive back from Plano (Texas) Prestonwood Christian had been verbally committed to Arizona for six-and-a-half months, so it was not easy to cut ties with the Wildcats.
Setting the record straight on The Three Blind Mice
Setting the record straight on the Three Blind Mice and WVU's record with Kipp Kissinger reffing their games.
WVU Football announces new assistant coach has been hired
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 2, 2022) – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Bilal Marshall has returned to WVU as the newest member of the Mountaineer coaching staff, hired as the receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said....
Huggins has special delivery after loss: 'We've got a bunch of BSers'
You'd have a hard time finding a stretch of basketball that bothered Bob Huggins -- and "bothered" likely is not a strong enough word -- more than the final 21 games West Virginia played last season. Eighteen Big 12 games. One Big 12/SEC Challenge game. Two Big 12 Tournament games. The Mountaineers were 5-16, lost all 10 road games and managed to match the Hall of Fame coach's longest losing streak with seven straight defeats ... twice.
