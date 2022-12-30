Damar Hamlin played on a dominant Central Catholic Football team in Pittsburgh his senior year of high school. The Vikings went 15-1 on the way to a state championship with four future NFL players leading the way. That season was special for Central Catholic. But it’s the game the Vikings lost that resonates with the program’s former defensive coordinator David Fleming all these years later, largely because of Hamlin.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO