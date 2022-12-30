ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Food recall news: Garden of Light (dba Bakery On Main) Voluntarily Recalls Oat & Honey Organic Granola Due to Potential Almond Contamination

 4 days ago

Photos of the recalled Products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k88ne_0jyvB4xX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BkPC5_0jyvB4xX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MdC9K_0jyvB4xX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LNfad_0jyvB4xX00

Company Announcement

East Hartford, Connecticut December 30th, 2022. Garden of Light (dba Bakery On Main is voluntarily recalling one lot of Organic Oat and Honey Granola for possible Tree nut (Almond)contamination. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Product is sold at retailers nationally under the brands:

The product was produced with a “Best Before Date” (BBD) of 10/10/23. The best before date and UPC code can be found on the back of the film package.

No other lot codes or products are impacted by this voluntary recall.

The company manufactured 14,304 pounds of product which was distributed by Total Granola in Topco and SEG retail stores throughout the United States. The product recall was voluntarily initiated after it was discovered that product potentially containing Almonds was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of Almonds. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.

Customers with product with the 10/10/22 BBD in their possession should dispose of it immediately. If consumers have any questions, they can contact Garden of Light (dba as Bakery On Main) at info@bakeryonmain.com or 860-895-6622. Responses will be provided Monday- Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm EST.

This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Photographs of product label are below for ease of confirmation.

###

 

Comments / 0

Food Recall News

Food Recall News

