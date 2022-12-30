‘I Was So F–king Drunk’: Hear the Phone Call Key to Tory Lanez’s Conviction

Full audio of Tory Lanez ’s jail call with Megan Thee Stallion’ s former friend Kelsey Harris — a key piece of evidence in his recent shooting conviction — has emerged following the conclusion of the trial last week .

Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) reportedly placed the call to Harris about five hours after the shooting , at 9:05 a.m. on July 12, 2020. While speaking to Harris, Peterson doesn’t say outright that he shot Megan in the foot, but he appears to acknowledge doing something while stressing he was too drunk to know what he was doing.

“I know she [Megan] probably never, ever gonna talk to me ever again,” Peterson says. “But I just want you to know, bruh, I was just so fucking drunk. I ain’t even know what the fuck was going on, bruh, like deadass. I’d never do some shit like that… I was just so fucking drunk, n-gga, I just didn’t understand what the fuck was going on, bruh. Regardless, that’s not going to make anything right and that’s not going to make my actions right.”

This phone call was a major part of the prosecution’s case against Peterson. During the trial , Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott read from the call transcript and argued that it would take “mental gymnastics” to interpret it as anything other than an apology for wounding Megan.

Bott added, “The first call [Peterson] makes in custody is to Kelsey. What’s on the forefront of his mind? The event that put Megan in the hospital.”

Peterson was ultimately found guilty of all three charges against him : assault with a firearm causing great bodily injury; possession a concealed, loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He’s facing up to 22 years and eight months in prison, with his sentencing scheduled for Jan. 27. Peterson is also a Canadian citizen and is facing potential deportation.

While parts of Peterson’s phone call to Harris were cited during the trial, the full audio was not available until Thursday night, Dec. 29, when it was first shared by YouTuber Nique at Nite . Though it’s been framed as a “leak,” the audio wasn’t necessarily being kept under lock and key, as courts can release evidence like this after a trial has finished. (A court public information officer confirmed to Rolling Stone that the tape exhibit was publicly released.)

The five-minute call begins with Peterson asking Harris if “everything is all good,” to which Harris replies, “Megan is still at the hospital, I’m outside the hospital.” Peterson goes on to say he feels “crazy,” and adds, “What happened happened, I can’t take it back. But I’m just telling you I’m sorry. I think I was just too drunk. When I got to the house, I assure you, all the top n-ggas gave me like five shots off the door. I was outta there.”

Peterson later mentions the argument that preceded the shooting, but says, “I don’t even remember what we was even arguing about.” A few moments later, he asks Harris to contact his security team to bail him out. Harris then tells Peterson that news of the shooting has already started to spread online, even though “there’s no names released yet.”

When Peterson asks what she means by the story is out, Harris replies, “It’s on some app. You know, Megan’s team is on top of this.”

“Yeah, because there’s no way Megan’s on, like, the thing,” Peterson replies. He then adds, “I don’t think it’s gonna be one of those. If anything the only n-gga that’s gonna get this backlash is me, it’s not gonna be her.”

Before the call ended, Peterson apologized one more time and said, “I would’ve never did that shit if I wasn’t that drunk, bruh, you feel me?”

Additionally, the full audio of Kelsey Harris’s blockbuster September 2022 interview with prosecutors also was released by the court and shared by StreetTV . In the 80-minute recording, Harris vividly recalls Peterson firing the shots that left Megan wounded on the ground. Jurors heard the full tape during the trial after Harris, also known as Kelsey Nicole, disavowed her prior statement on the witness stand. Prosecutors said Peterson’s defense “opened the door” to the full recording coming in by “impugning” the “integrity” of the district attorney’s office during Harris’s cross examination.