Pittsburgh, PA

NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 98, TOCCOA FALLS 52

Percentages: FG .333, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Parker 2-6, Seals 1-1, Cepress 1-3, Chamberlain 1-4, Comer 1-5, Brown 0-1, McKenzie 0-1, McKinney 0-1, Ware 0-1, Witcher 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 27 (Parker 9, Chamberlain 7, Comer 3, Cepress 2, Seals 2,...
DURHAM, NC
VANDERBILT 84, SOUTH CAROLINA 79, OT

Percentages: FG .417, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Carter 4-6, Brown 2-6, Johnson 2-6, Davis 1-1, Ja.Wright 0-3, Jackson 0-7). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown). Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 4, Bosmans-Verdonk 2, Jackson 2, Brown, Gray). Steals: 4 (Jackson 2, Brown, Ja.Wright). Technical Fouls: None.
COLUMBIA, SC
NO. 8 TENNESSEE 87, MISSISSIPPI STATE 53

Percentages: FG .396, FT .412. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Hamilton 2-3, Davis 1-2, Murphy 1-2, Reed 0-1, Stevenson 0-1, Moore 0-2, Russell 0-2, Jeffries 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Matthews). Turnovers: 12 (Matthews 3, Smith 3, Horton 2, Murphy 2, Davis, Moore). Steals: 8 (Jeffries...
STARKVILLE, MS
KENT STATE 80, WESTERN MICHIGAN 72

Percentages: FG .510, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Maddox 2-3, Hastings 2-5, Hannah 1-1, Norman 1-5, Monegro 0-1, Simms 0-2, Hubbard 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simms). Turnovers: 16 (Wright 4, Hubbard 3, Monegro 3, Hastings 2, Maddox 2, Norman, Simms). Steals: 6 (Maddox...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Associated Press

Pittsburgh rallies past No. 11 Virginia 68-65

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Blake Hinson scored 16 points, Jamarius Burton added 15 and Pittsburgh rallied past No. 11 Virginia 68-65 on Tuesday night. The Panthers (11-4, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) used a 14-0 second-half run to get back in it and then took charge late to keep Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett at 326 career wins at Virginia, still tied with Terry Holland for the most in program history.
PITTSBURGH, PA
BOWLING GREEN 91, EASTERN MICHIGAN 65

Percentages: FG .537, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Metheny 3-6, Turner 2-3, Elsasser 1-1, Lightfoot 1-2, Curtis 1-3, Mills 1-3, Ayers 1-4, Agee 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Agee 5, Curtis). Turnovers: 12 (Turner 4, Towns 3, Curtis 2, Agee, Ayers, Metheny). Steals: 7...
YPSILANTI, MI
No. 14 Michigan 82, Penn St. 72

MICHIGAN (13-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.763, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Nolan 5-11, Phelia 2-6, Kiser 1-1, Kampschroeder 1-1, Brown 0-1, Crockett 0-1, Stuck 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown 1, Nolan 1, Phelia 1) Turnovers: 14 (Brown 4, Kampschroeder 3, Nolan 2, Kiser 1, Phelia 1, Evans 1, Stuck 1,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
SYRACUSE 70, LOUISVILLE 69

Percentages: FG .407, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Girard 4-8, Bell 2-3, Taylor 1-3, Mintz 0-1, Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards 4, Bell). Turnovers: 14 (Girard 5, Mintz 4, Ajak, Bell, Brown, Hima, Williams). Steals: 10 (Mintz 3, Hima 2, Taylor 2,...
SYRACUSE, NY
N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 3

N.Y. Rangers113—5 First Period_1, Carolina, Burns 5 (Slavin, Stastny), 7:24. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Trouba 3 (Kravtsov, Chytil), 16:26 (pp). 3, Carolina, Necas 17 (Stastny, Svechnikov), 16:42. Second Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 19, 16:45 (pp). 5, Carolina, Chatfield 2 (Teravainen), 17:14. Third Period_6, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 11 (Fox, Lindgren), 0:36....
CHARLOTTE, NC
MICHIGAN STATE 74, NEBRASKA 56

Percentages: FG .418, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Breidenbach 1-3, Wilcher 1-4, Gary 0-2, Tominaga 0-3, Bandoumel 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gary 2, D.Walker). Turnovers: 9 (D.Walker 3, Griesel 2, Bandoumel, Breidenbach, Lawrence, Tominaga). Steals: 5 (Griesel 2, Bandoumel, D.Walker, Dawson). Technical Fouls:...
EAST LANSING, MI
No. 5 UConn 80, Butler 47

UCONN (12-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 58.621, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Griffin 1-3, Lopez-Senechal 1-3, Muhl 1-3, Juhasz 0-2, Bettencourt 0-2, DeBerry 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Griffin 2, DeBerry 2, Muhl 1) Turnovers: 13 (Griffin 5, Edwards 2, Muhl 2, Lopez-Senechal 1, Patterson 1, Bettencourt 1, DeBerry 1) Steals: 13...
The Associated Press

Nowell scores 36 as K-State rolls over No. 6 Texas 116-103

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Markquis Nowell had 36 points and nine assists as Kansas State beat No. 6 Texas 116-103 on Tuesday night with a stunning offensive outburst that gave first-year Wildcats coach Jerome Tang his biggest victory. The Wildcats poured in 58 points in the first half behind 64% shooting and eight 3-pointers. Kansas State then held off a Texas rally as the Longhorns made 11 consecutive shots in the second half and shaved a 20-point deficit under 10 with just under five minutes left. Nowell and Kansas State showed enough poise to get the big shots they needed late to close out the win. Nowell’s two free throws with 3:23 remaining made it 100-88 before he swished a step-back 3-pointer on the next possession to put an exclamation point on the night for the Wildcats. Keyontae Johnson added 28 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats (13-1, 2-0 Big 12), whose free-flowing offense with Nowell leading the way found just about any open shot the team wanted. Nowell came into the game No. 2 nationally in assists, and his shifty drives and nifty passing had Texas defenders looking for the ball all game.
AUSTIN, TX
Ball St. 90, Toledo 83

BALL ST. (10-4) Pearson 1-2 1-2 3, Sparks 2-3 4-5 8, Coleman 9-18 4-5 26, Jacobs 8-11 6-6 25, Sellers 5-11 2-2 15, Jihad 4-7 0-0 8, Windham 1-4 0-0 3, Owens-White 1-3 0-0 2, Bumbalough 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 17-20 90. TOLEDO (9-5) Millner 3-10 2-2 9, Shumate...
TOLEDO, OH
Ohio Bobcats take on the Buffalo Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory

Ohio Bobcats (8-5) at Buffalo Bulls (6-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -1; over/under is 155.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Buffalo. The Bulls have gone 5-1 at home. Buffalo averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per...
BUFFALO, NY
Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. The Eagles said Sweat was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons.” Sweat did pound the ground...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Western Iowa Today

Balanced scoring and big 4th quarter sends Tri-Center boys past Riverside

(Oakland) Tri-Center outscored Riverside 15-3 in the 4th quarter to grab a 55-41 road win in boys basketball on Tuesday. The Trojans got 17 points and 15 rebounds from Christian Dahir along with 16 points each from Michael Turner and Kent Elliott. The visitors jumped out to a 10-2 lead early, but Riverside called timeout and rallied back. The Bulldogs ended the 1st quarter on a 5-0 spurt and carried momentum into the 2nd quarter where they used a 6-2 stretch to lead 15-12.
RIVERSIDE, IA
Perfect at Polly: Panthers win Polly Wilhelmsen Invitational

It was a tale of two halves for the Porterville High boys basketball team Friday night in the 71st annual Polly Wilhelmsen championship game. The first half PHS was outrebounded and outhustled by a much bigger Redwood team, which led to a 27-17 halftime deficit. In the 2nd half PHS picked up its intensity and took the game to Redwood, using full court pressure to turn the tide and win its third ever Polly championship 55-43 at Charles Marshall Court in Visalia.
PORTERVILLE, CA

