ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

VANDERBILT 84, SOUTH CAROLINA 79, OT

Percentages: FG .417, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Carter 4-6, Brown 2-6, Johnson 2-6, Davis 1-1, Ja.Wright 0-3, Jackson 0-7). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown). Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 4, Bosmans-Verdonk 2, Jackson 2, Brown, Gray). Steals: 4 (Jackson 2, Brown, Ja.Wright). Technical Fouls: None.
COLUMBIA, SC
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 3

N.Y. Rangers113—5 First Period_1, Carolina, Burns 5 (Slavin, Stastny), 7:24. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Trouba 3 (Kravtsov, Chytil), 16:26 (pp). 3, Carolina, Necas 17 (Stastny, Svechnikov), 16:42. Second Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 19, 16:45 (pp). 5, Carolina, Chatfield 2 (Teravainen), 17:14. Third Period_6, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 11 (Fox, Lindgren), 0:36....
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

No. 8 Tennessee 87, Mississippi St. 53

MISSISSIPPI ST. (11-3) Jeffries 2-8 1-3 5, Smith 3-6 3-4 9, Stevenson 7-10 1-3 15, Davis 1-3 0-0 3, Reed 0-2 0-0 0, Murphy 1-3 1-3 4, Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Matthews 1-2 0-0 2, McNair 0-3 0-0 0, Horton 1-2 0-2 2, Russell 1-6 0-0 2, Hamilton 3-4 1-2 9, Stansbury 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 7-17 53.
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

KENT STATE 80, WESTERN MICHIGAN 72

Percentages: FG .510, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Maddox 2-3, Hastings 2-5, Hannah 1-1, Norman 1-5, Monegro 0-1, Simms 0-2, Hubbard 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simms). Turnovers: 16 (Wright 4, Hubbard 3, Monegro 3, Hastings 2, Maddox 2, Norman, Simms). Steals: 6 (Maddox...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

No. 14 Michigan 82, Penn St. 72

MICHIGAN (13-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.763, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Nolan 5-11, Phelia 2-6, Kiser 1-1, Kampschroeder 1-1, Brown 0-1, Crockett 0-1, Stuck 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown 1, Nolan 1, Phelia 1) Turnovers: 14 (Brown 4, Kampschroeder 3, Nolan 2, Kiser 1, Phelia 1, Evans 1, Stuck 1,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Porterville Recorder

Syracuse 70, Louisville 69

SYRACUSE (10-5) Bell 3-4 0-0 8, Williams 0-3 3-4 3, Edwards 4-10 4-8 12, Girard 7-18 10-11 28, Mintz 7-15 2-2 16, Taylor 1-3 0-0 3, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Hima 0-0 0-0 0, Ajak 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 19-25 70. LOUISVILLE (2-13) Curry 2-5 1-6 5, Huntley-Hatfield 3-4...
SYRACUSE, NY
Porterville Recorder

BOWLING GREEN 91, EASTERN MICHIGAN 65

Percentages: FG .537, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Metheny 3-6, Turner 2-3, Elsasser 1-1, Lightfoot 1-2, Curtis 1-3, Mills 1-3, Ayers 1-4, Agee 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Agee 5, Curtis). Turnovers: 12 (Turner 4, Towns 3, Curtis 2, Agee, Ayers, Metheny). Steals: 7...
YPSILANTI, MI
Porterville Recorder

Buffalo 75, Ohio 72

OHIO (8-6) Clayton 3-6 0-0 7, Wilson 3-5 2-4 8, M.Brown 7-16 6-6 24, A.Brown 1-9 5-6 8, Hunter 4-10 1-2 10, Baker 3-8 1-3 7, Roderick 0-4 0-0 0, Wiznitzer 0-1 2-2 2, James 3-4 0-0 6, Sheldon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 17-23 72. BUFFALO (7-7) Adams 4-14...
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

MICHIGAN STATE 74, NEBRASKA 56

Percentages: FG .418, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Breidenbach 1-3, Wilcher 1-4, Gary 0-2, Tominaga 0-3, Bandoumel 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gary 2, D.Walker). Turnovers: 9 (D.Walker 3, Griesel 2, Bandoumel, Breidenbach, Lawrence, Tominaga). Steals: 5 (Griesel 2, Bandoumel, D.Walker, Dawson). Technical Fouls:...
EAST LANSING, MI
Porterville Recorder

BALL STATE 90, TOLEDO 83

Percentages: FG .525, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Coleman 4-8, Jacobs 3-4, Sellers 3-6, Windham 1-3, Owens-White 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jihad, Sparks). Turnovers: 10 (Sellers 5, Pearson 2, Coleman, Sparks, Windham). Steals: 2 (Pearson, Sellers). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. TOLEDOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Millner323-102-20-3129. Shumate355-104-40-21315.
TOLEDO, OH
Porterville Recorder

No. 5 UConn 80, Butler 47

UCONN (12-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 58.621, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Griffin 1-3, Lopez-Senechal 1-3, Muhl 1-3, Juhasz 0-2, Bettencourt 0-2, DeBerry 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Griffin 2, DeBerry 2, Muhl 1) Turnovers: 13 (Griffin 5, Edwards 2, Muhl 2, Lopez-Senechal 1, Patterson 1, Bettencourt 1, DeBerry 1) Steals: 13...
Porterville Recorder

Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. The Eagles said Sweat was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons.” Sweat did pound the ground...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Smith ties record with six TD passes

1970 — The Minnesota Vikings become the first expansion team to win the NFL title by beating the Cleveland Browns 27-7 in 8-degree temperatures in Bloomington, Minn. 1970 — Kansas City’s defense, highlighted by four interceptions, three in the final quarter, carries the Chiefs to a 17-7 victory over Oakland Raiders in the last AFL title game.
TEXAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

Ohio Bobcats take on the Buffalo Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory

Ohio Bobcats (8-5) at Buffalo Bulls (6-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -1; over/under is 155.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Buffalo. The Bulls have gone 5-1 at home. Buffalo averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per...
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. 1. South Carolina (32)14-08001. 2. Stanford15-17682. 3. Ohio State15-07294. 4....
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Miller, Sears lead No. 7 Alabama past Mississippi, 84-62

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller scored 17 points and Marc Sears had 16 to lead No. 7 Alabama to an 84-62 victory over Mississippi on Tuesday night. The Crimson Tide (12-2, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) raced to a 21-point halftime lead, shot 9 of 20 on 3-pointers and placed five scorers in double figures. The Rebels (8-5, 0-2) finished just 2 of 24 on 3s (8.3%) in their third straight loss. Jaden Bradley added 14 points for Alabama, hitting 10 of 12 free throws. Jahvon Quinerly had 11 points while Noah Clowney scored 10 to go with eight rebounds. Miller’s biggest highlight wasn’t one of his dunks, but a 3-pointer from near midcourt to beat the shot clock in the final minutes for the SEC’s leading scorer.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy