TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller scored 17 points and Marc Sears had 16 to lead No. 7 Alabama to an 84-62 victory over Mississippi on Tuesday night. The Crimson Tide (12-2, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) raced to a 21-point halftime lead, shot 9 of 20 on 3-pointers and placed five scorers in double figures. The Rebels (8-5, 0-2) finished just 2 of 24 on 3s (8.3%) in their third straight loss. Jaden Bradley added 14 points for Alabama, hitting 10 of 12 free throws. Jahvon Quinerly had 11 points while Noah Clowney scored 10 to go with eight rebounds. Miller’s biggest highlight wasn’t one of his dunks, but a 3-pointer from near midcourt to beat the shot clock in the final minutes for the SEC’s leading scorer.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 40 MINUTES AGO