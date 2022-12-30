Read full article on original website
Grubhub customers in Washington D.C are set to get $2.7million in refunds
Grubhub agreed to pay a $3.5 million lawsuit to customers in Washington D.C. after charging hidden fees from 2016 to 2022.
Grubhub Reaches $3.5 Million Settlement After Being Accused Of Charging ‘Hidden’ Fees
Grubhub is not entering the new year on a good note. Emma Roth of The Verge has reported that the food delivery company has reached a $3.5 million settlement with Attorney General Karl Racine and the District of Columbia. The hefty settlement is broken down into two parts. The tech company must pay $800,000 to the District of Columbia a civil penalty. An additional $2.7 million will be distributed to “affected customers.”
Google to pay $29.5 million to settle DC, Indiana lawsuits over location tracking
Google has agreed to pay a total of $29.5 million to settle separate lawsuits with Washington, D.C., and Indiana over its location tracking practices. Under the settlements, Google agreed to not make misrepresentations to users about an individual user’s location information in location history and web and app activity. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R)…
CNET
T-Mobile's $350 Million Settlement: How to Claim Your Share Before It's Too Late
T-Mobile customers, both past and present, may be eligible for part of the carrier's mammoth $350 million class action settlement to resolve claims that T-Mobile's negligence was to blame for a 2021 cyberattack that exposed millions of people's addresses, PINs and other personal information. The carrier hasn't acknowledged any wrongdoing....
Restaurant Manager Is Out of Job After Warning Staff in Severe Memo To Look for Other Work if They Request Time Off
With over 1.3 million job openings in the food and accommodation industry, it’s no surprise that restaurant workers are in high demand. One restaurant manager has been fired after a blistering message to staff about taking time off, threatening her staff with being out of a job if they requested time off work.
Travel nurses took high-paying jobs during Covid. But then their pay was slashed, sometimes in half.
In early 2022, Jordyn Bashford thought things were as good as they could be for a nurse amid the Covid pandemic. A few months earlier, she had signed an agreement with a travel nurse agency called Aya Healthcare and left Canada to work at a hospital in Vancouver, Washington. Before...
9 million student-loan borrowers are now receiving correction emails after mistakenly being told last month they were approved for debt relief
Insider first reported that nine million student loan borrowers got emails about relief with inaccurate subject lines. Corrections are now en route.
A McDonald's franchisee is accused of asking 100 teens to work too many hours or late shifts. Restaurants are recruiting younger workers during ongoing labor shortage.
Owners say they 'regret' the scheduling issue. The probe underscores the challenges chains encounter when they rely on teens to flip burgers.
Minimum wage is going up in 23 states as $15 an hour gains steam. Is your state one of them?
Minimum wage is set to rise in 23 states, 41 localities as more places embrace $15 an hour. The hikes will help low-paid workers cope with inflation.
T-Mobile Could Owe You Money from Their $350 Million Data Breach Settlement: The Deadline to Claim is Approaching
T-Mobile settled a class action lawsuit for $350 million back in July 2022 due to a 2021 data breach that leaked important personal information. As part of the settlement, T-Mobile has agreed to pay an additional $150 million to upgrade its data protection. If you feel like you are eligible, file a claim now.
Wells Fargo could be shut down by federal regulators after costly $3.7 billion scandal
SAN FRANCISCO- Facing its fifth lawsuit in six years, Wells Fargo could be shut down for good after the bank's latest scandal. After federal investigations revealed "widespread mismanagement" that grieved 16 million consumer accounts, Wells Fargo was charged with the largest financial penalty ever.
freightwaves.com
The largest trucking companies that went bankrupt in 2022 freight recession
It’s been a rough year for the trucking industry following the red-hot market conditions of late 2020 and 2021. Since the beginning of the year, spot rates have declined by 27.6%, according to the FreightWaves National Truckload Index. On the contract market, which comprises a larger chunk of the trucking industry, the rate to move a truck declined by 6% over the same period.
Minimum Wage Workers Just Got a Raise in These 23 States
Nearly two dozen states rang in the new year with hourly minimum wage increases, boosting paychecks for millions of U.S. workers. The pay raises are now in effect for 8.4 million workers across 23 states, set in motion by previously passed legislation, ballot measure or as annual cost of living adjustments, according to a data analysis by the nonprofit think tank Economic Policy Institute. Twenty-seven cities and counties also bumped up their minimum wages on Jan. 1, and four more states are hiking minimum wages later this year, adding to the number of Americans expected to see higher earnings.
Minimum wage about to rise in 23 states and 41 cities
Many of the nation's lowest-paid workers are set to get a raise. The minimum wage is increasing on New Year's Day in 41 cities — 28 of them in California — and 23 states. Later in 2023, another five states and 22 cities and counties will hike their baseline rate, according to the National Employment Law Project, a worker rights group.
Twitter Hit With $136K Lawsuit For Allegedly Failing To Pay Rent
A new month has begun and landlords are coming to collect from everyone, including one of the world’s biggest social media platforms. According to a report from Robert Burnson of Bloomberg, Twitter faces a $136,250 lawsuit for allegedly failing to pay rent for office space in San Francisco, California.
The Salary You Need To Live Comfortably in the 10 Biggest US Cities
The thought of living in a big city often conjures thoughts of high expenses. And while this can often be the case, there are plenty of large U.S. cities where overall costs actually run below the...
The 15 cheapest US cities in the US
Inflation has made everything more expensive, from housing to groceries. But southern and midwestern cities remain the most affordable in the country.
WGAL
Pennsylvania loses 40,000 residents between 2021 and 2022, according to US Census Bureau
Pennsylvania lost more than 40,000 residents between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. It was the fourth-largest loss out of all states and a 0.3% decline compared to the prior year. Despite the loss, the commonwealth is still the fifth...
Minimum wages set to increase in 27 states in 2023 by an average of $0.87
In 2023, the minimum wage was set to increase in 27 states. The increases range from $0.23 in Michigan (a 2.28% increase from 2022) to $1.50 in Nebraska (a 14.29% increase from 2022). one increase was set to take effect on December 31, 2022;. 22 increases were set to take...
New California laws in 2023: Minimum wage increase, legal jaywalking and more
Juneteenth becomes a state holiday, jaywalking becomes legal in safe situations, cyclists get new protections on city roads and more. Here are laws going into effect in California Jan. 1:
