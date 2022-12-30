ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grubhub is not entering the new year on a good note. Emma Roth of The Verge has reported that the food delivery company has reached a $3.5 million settlement with Attorney General Karl Racine and the District of Columbia. The hefty settlement is broken down into two parts. The tech company must pay $800,000 to the District of Columbia a civil penalty. An additional $2.7 million will be distributed to “affected customers.”
It’s been a rough year for the trucking industry following the red-hot market conditions of late 2020 and 2021. Since the beginning of the year, spot rates have declined by 27.6%, according to the FreightWaves National Truckload Index. On the contract market, which comprises a larger chunk of the trucking industry, the rate to move a truck declined by 6% over the same period.
Nearly two dozen states rang in the new year with hourly minimum wage increases, boosting paychecks for millions of U.S. workers. The pay raises are now in effect for 8.4 million workers across 23 states, set in motion by previously passed legislation, ballot measure or as annual cost of living adjustments, according to a data analysis by the nonprofit think tank Economic Policy Institute. Twenty-seven cities and counties also bumped up their minimum wages on Jan. 1, and four more states are hiking minimum wages later this year, adding to the number of Americans expected to see higher earnings.
Many of the nation's lowest-paid workers are set to get a raise. The minimum wage is increasing on New Year's Day in 41 cities — 28 of them in California — and 23 states. Later in 2023, another five states and 22 cities and counties will hike their baseline rate, according to the National Employment Law Project, a worker rights group.
