All Parsippany residents and taxpayers who care about this township are overwhelmed by current inflationary conditions and want to lower tax and spending increases need to sign Councilman Musella’s petition to repeal the deeply unpopular Project Labor Agreement ordinance recently passed into law. We further encourage concerned residents to attend this Wednesday’s January 4 Town Council meeting at 7:00 p.m. to speak up.

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO