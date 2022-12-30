ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
parsippanyfocus.com

Letter to the Editor: Parsippany Taxpayers Advocate Immediate Repeal of the PLA

All Parsippany residents and taxpayers who care about this township are overwhelmed by current inflationary conditions and want to lower tax and spending increases need to sign Councilman Musella’s petition to repeal the deeply unpopular Project Labor Agreement ordinance recently passed into law. We further encourage concerned residents to attend this Wednesday’s January 4 Town Council meeting at 7:00 p.m. to speak up.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

Two Route 46 Commercial Properties Sold

PARSIPPANY — 1280 Route 46, a 15,000 sq. ft. office building, and 1300 Route 46, an Outback Restaurant, were sold in a transaction that closed on December 21. The sellers were two family investment groups with overlapping ownership, and the buyer was Shree Troy Hills, LLC, a major investor in Parsippany Commercial & Residential properties. The properties, situated on almost three acres, sold for a combined price of 4.2 million dollars.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy