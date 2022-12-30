Read full article on original website
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois women on verge of first AP ranking since 2000
That’s one way to start 2023. One day after picking up its first win over a ranked opponent since 2019, Illinois women’s basketball nearly entered the AP Top 25 for the first time since just after the turn of the century, checking in right outside the poll with the most votes of any team not in the top 25.
saturdaytradition.com
Brawl breaks out between Mississippi State, Illinois following wild game-ending play in ReliaQuest Bowl
Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
saturdaytradition.com
Daniel Edwards, former Illinois WR, announces transfer destination
Former Illinois wide receiver Daniel Edwards announced Monday evening that he would be transferring to Western Kentucky University. Edwards announced that he would be entering the portal on Nov. 29. He will have 3 seasons of eligibility remaining for the Hilltoppers. Edwards is a former 3-star prospect in the Class...
WCIA
Lotto Roundup: Illinois Lottery winners in 2022
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some Illinoisians walked away with millions of dollars in 2022, thanks to winning tickets from the Illinois lottery. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in November. The player matched all five of those numbers and won $550,000. Illinois Lottery said...
saturdaytradition.com
Mississippi State defender receives unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for interesting gesture
The ReliaQuest Bowl had no shortage of interesting plays. Other than Bret Bielema’s decision to run the ball after overturning a clock stoppage just before half, there was an interesting unsportsmanlike penalty in the second half. Tommy DeVito tried to thread the ball to an Illinois wideout and the...
travellens.co
16 Free Things to Do in Champaign, IL
Champaign is a small yet vibrant city in Illinois, south of Chicago. Founded in 1855, the city traces its origin and development to the arrival of the Illinois Central Railroad in the area. It serves as home to the University of Illinois and several tech companies. With a lively downtown...
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
Clark Griswold Would Be So Proud of this Illinois Christmas Home
There seem to be two types of people during the Christmas season. There are those who resemble Ebenezer Scrooge and others who channel their inner Clark W. Griswold. This is an example of that 2nd one. It's a Christmas light display in Illinois that Clark would be so proud of.
25newsnow.com
Vehicle fire shuts down section of I-55 southwest of Bloomington
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police say the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, southwest of Bloomington, were closed because of a vehicle fire. First responders were called about 2:25 p.m. The fire happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Shirley. Illinois State Police are not providing...
One new restaurant, two locations coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people are eagerly awaiting a new restaurant with two locations in the same city. Champaign is soon to be home to not one, but two Raising Cane’s. One of them is going to be at the old Applebee’s location on north Prospect. The other is going to in the center […]
WAND TV
Man shot in Champaign Sunday morning
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person who shot someone early Sunday morning in Champaign. Champaign County Sheriff's deputies were called to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m. for a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen and pelvis, the News Gazette reports. Friends drove...
Battery charging system causes Champaign fire on Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a detached garage fire on Friday. Crews extinguished the fire quickly on the 600 block of S. Victor St. around 5 p.m. The fire department said the cause of this fire is accidental and was attributed to a battery charging system. No injuries were reported.
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
WAND TV
Decatur family calls New Year's baby 'a blessing'
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) — Local parents started off their new year with a bundle of joy. Parents Tiffany King and Akim Thomas welcomed their New Year's baby, Amari Rashaad Thomas at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 8:46 a.m., New Year's Day. "He's just the cutest little thing. He's just so...
Coroner identifies 72-year-old man in deadly Danville fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a house fire in Danville on Friday. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said 72-year-old Bernard Baker of Danville was found inside the structure at the time of the fire at the 800 block of N. Vermilion St. The fire extended into […]
25newsnow.com
1 person injured as fog causes McLean County crash
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Poor visibility due to fog led to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in eastern McLean County that left one person hurt. The crash involving a box truck was reported about 8:10 a.m. on Illinois Route 9 and 3800 East Road, between Saybrook and Anchor.
WAND TV
Cause of death released for Atwood woman who went missing late December
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn released a cause of death for Karen Fennessy, the 20-year-old Atwood woman who went missing from her home on the evening of December 22. Autopsy results show that her death resulted from exposure to cold. The coroner's office said that...
One person dead in Danville fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said one person is dead following a fire on Friday night. Crews received a report of heavy black smoke coming from a building on the 800 block of N. Vermilion St. When crews arrived on the scene, they began extinguishing the fire. The fire department said […]
Champaign Fire Department responded to 268 incidents during holiday season
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The holiday season was a busy time for the Champaign Fire Department. The fire department shared on Facebook that there were 268 incidents between Dec. 23-27 or around 53 incidents a day. The highest amount of incidents the department responded to was a total of 80 on Christmas Day in 2022. […]
Neighbor’s camera catches dozens of gunshots on New Year’s in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A terrifying start to the new year – all caught on camera. While many were celebrating with fireworks, dozens of gunshots rang through the air. Champaign police confirmed shots were fired early Sunday morning on Holly Hill Drive. “My camera in the backyard – you can hear the screaming and the […]
