Banning, CA

Manhunt underway for Banning man suspected of killing two, wounding another

By City News Service
 4 days ago
A 22-year-old man suspected of gunning down two people and wounding a third during an attack near Interstate 10 in Banning was at large today.

Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning allegedly shot the two men and a woman shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Ramsey Street, just west of Sunset Avenue and less than a quarter-mile north of I-10, according to the Banning Police Department.

The agency did not provide information on the possible circumstances, or a motive, behind the alleged attack, saying only that the victims were part of a group gathered at the location.

After gunfire erupted, witnesses called 911, and patrol officers converged on the location, authorities said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released. The other two victims, also not identified, were taken to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley with life threatening wounds. The woman died at the hospital Wednesday night, according to police.

The third victim and sole survivor was in stable condition Friday.    Detectives quickly developed leads pointing to Francisco as the alleged perpetrator.

He is Black, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 150 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. A recent photograph showed him sporting facial hair with partial growth. No clothing description was available.

Police said that the suspect should be considered "armed and dangerous" and should not be approached.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the police department at 951-922-3170.

