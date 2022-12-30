The model announced that she had welcomed her daughter in May 2021 Naomi Campbell is kicking off the new year with her baby girl by her side. On Monday, the supermodel, 52, shared photos from her New Year's Eve celebration on Instagram, featuring rare photos with her 19-month-old daughter as the two attended a party together hosted by PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani. In pictures from the party, Campbell is seen holding her little girl as the two make their way into the event. The model looks radiant in a...

12 HOURS AGO