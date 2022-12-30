Read full article on original website
Bubba Wallace Marries Amanda Carter! Inside Their New Year's Eve Wedding in North Carolina
"We have so much fun together" the NASCAR driver tells PEOPLE of his now-wife, whom he wed on Dec. 31 in Charlotte, North Carolina Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter are kicking off the new year as husband and wife! The NASCAR driver, 29, born Darrell Wallace Jr, and his long-time love, exchanged vows in front of 250 guests at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 31. "Getting married, and starting a new life together, I'm just so excited to have a good one in my corner,"...
90 Day Tell-All: Angela's Costars Revolt as Usman Says She's Holding Michael 'Hostage'
Fireworks popped off — and Angela Deem walked off — the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? reunion after Yara Zaya called her castmate "unrespectful" It's Angela Deem's world — but not everyone's happy to be living in it. Sunday night's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all episode showed how much of an impression the Georgia native has had on the cast members, though not necessarily in a good way. At the top of the hour, suspenseful music played as Angela spritzed herself with holy water before stepping...
Gwyneth Paltrow Poses with Her 2 Kids and Mom Blythe Danner on New Year's Tropical Getaway
"Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of ❤️ and a little bit of 🌊," the actress and Goop mogul captioned her Instagram family photo post Gwyneth Paltrow is welcoming the new year with her family by her side. The actress and Goop founder/CEO, 50, said farewell to 2022 on a tropical getaway with mom Blythe Danner, 18-year-old daughter Apple and son Moses, 16. In a three-photo slideshow shared on her Instagram feed Saturday, Paltrow posed with her kids and Danner, 79, as they soaked up the sun together. "Wrapped up...
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Sing Moving Mashup of 'Wrecking Ball' and 'I Will Always Love You'
The country icon and her goddaughter rang in 2023 with an emotional performance of their two hit songs while co-hosting the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami Iconic musical duo Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus just created an iconic musical mashup. While co-hosting the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party on Saturday, the live special's namesake host and her godmother delighted fans with a handful of showstopping performances together, including a medley of two of their biggest hits. Just minutes before ringing in 2023 at...
NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Jokes Wife Amanda Thought He Was 'Nice, But Not Attractive' in High School
The NASCAR star and his wife Amanda Carter first met when they were high school students: 'I just remember seeing her and I was like, 'Wow, she's beautiful,' says Wallace Bubba Wallace and his wife Amanda Carter have known each other since high school, but the NASCAR driver jokes it wasn't exactly love at first sight. "She thought I was nice, but not attractive," Wallace, 29, tells PEOPLE. The pair — who married in a New Year's Eve ceremony on Dec. 31 in North Carolina — first met...
Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack, 15, Has Started to Borrow His Clothes: 'Young Man's Right of Passage'
Tom Brady's oldest is starting to dip into his closet, the NFL quarterback revealed in the latest episode of his podcast Tom Brady is starting to realize just how grown-up his kids are. Speaking on the latest episode of his Let's Go! weekly podcast Monday, the NFL quarterback revealed that his 15-year-old son John "Jack" Edward — who is already 6'1" — has started to borrow his clothes. "He's starting to wear my shoes. He went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins...
TLC's Chilli and Matthew Lawrence Are Dating: 'She Is Glowing,' Says Singer's Rep
"I've never seen her this in love," Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas' rep, Christal Jordan, tells PEOPLE of her relationship with Matthew Lawrence Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Matthew Lawrence are diggin' on each other. The TLC singer, 51, and Brotherly Love actor, 42, are dating, Chilli's rep, Christal Jordan, confirms to PEOPLE. The two became involved romantically just ahead of Thanksgiving, after they were previously photographed on a beach in Hawaii in August. Jordan further confirms that Chilli and Matthew spent Thanksgiving and Christmas in Atlanta, where the actor met Chilli's family. "I've been with Chilli since...
Gayle King Celebrates Birthday with Oprah Winfrey — and a Performance from The Temptations
The CBS Mornings co-host called the serenade from the vocal group the "biggest surprise" of her 68th birthday festivities Gayle King took her birthday celebrations nationwide. The CBS Mornings co-host turned 68 on Wednesday with three parties. "2022 ended not one but THREE birthday celebrations! New York! California & Hawaii … with all of my favorite peeps," King wrote on Instagram Monday. RELATED: Gayle King Recalls Embarrassing on-Air Gaffe She Made as a 'Baby Reporter': 'I Was Mortified' The TV personality shared a carousel of images of her celebrating with her CBS Mornings colleagues, family...
Lamar Odom Admits to 'Laughing Out of Embarrassment' at His 'Crazy' Brazen Cheating on Khloé Kardashian
"Behind the scenes, I put her through s---. Like, s--- that y'all don't know," Odom says about his ex-wife in a PEOPLE exclusive Lamar Odom is opening up about his infidelity when he was married to Khloé Kardashian. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, the 43-year-old former NBA pro shares that there is plenty the public still doesn't know about his serial cheating during the four-year relationship. "Behind the scenes, I put her through s---. Like, s--- that y'all don't know," he admits....
John Travolta Wishes Fans a Happy New Year Alongside Daughter Ella: 'We Love You'
The actor and his 22-year-old daughter, whom he shared with his late wife Kelly Preston, rang in 2023 with a message of love for fans John Travolta and Ella Travolta are spreading the love in 2023! The 68-year-old actor and his daughter, 22, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram late New Year's Day. "We love you, and Happy New Year!" they said simultaneously in the short video, while seated across what looked to be a restaurant table. Actress and friend Sharon Stone was among the first in the commenters, who...
Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Photos with Daughter from New Year's Eve Celebration: 'My Little Bean'
The model announced that she had welcomed her daughter in May 2021 Naomi Campbell is kicking off the new year with her baby girl by her side. On Monday, the supermodel, 52, shared photos from her New Year's Eve celebration on Instagram, featuring rare photos with her 19-month-old daughter as the two attended a party together hosted by PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani. In pictures from the party, Campbell is seen holding her little girl as the two make their way into the event. The model looks radiant in a...
Andy Cohen Asks Nick Cannon About Having More Kids: 'Clearly, I Don't Have a Plan,' Says Dad of 12
Nick Cannon is being honest about his plans for fatherhood. During CNN's broadcast of New Year's Eve Live in Times Square, Andy Cohen asked the Masked Singer host about an "endgame" when it comes to having more children, joking that Cannon, 42, appears to be "single-handedly repopulating the Earth" after the birth of his 12th child, a girl born Dec. 14 to model Alyssa Scott.
LaKeith Stanfield Announces Engagement to Kasmere Trice as Another Woman Claims He Fathered Her Baby
The actor announced his engagement on Friday with black-and-white photos of his bride-to-be A woman has come forward with claims that LaKeith Stanfield is the father of her baby just hours after the actor announced his engagement to girlfriend Kasmere Trice. The Get Out star, 31, and his bride-to-be first shared the news of their engagement on Friday by posting a series of black-and-white snaps of a ring on social media. According to the posts, the proposal occurred on Trice's birthday. "Yea.. i'm having the best birthday my baby made me mrs. Stanfield for my birthday! #lakeithandkasmereforever,"...
Russell Dickerson and Wife Kailey Reveal They Lost a Baby in 'Wonderful and Heart-Wrenching' 2022
“I needed to leave this news in 2022,” Kailey wrote about the news in an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve Russell Dickerson and wife Kailey are opening up about their "heart-wrenching" year. The "Love You Like I Used To" singer and his wife revealed they lost a baby in 2022. "2022 was incredibly wonderful and heart-wrenching," Kailey wrote in an emotional Instagram post on Saturday. "In the middle of the craziest year we have ever had, we lost a baby in September at 8 weeks," she wrote alongside a...
Kody Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Admits She Tends to 'Dislike Him a Bit' After Watching 'Sister Wives'
Gwendlyn Brown isn't holding back her feelings about her father Kody Brown. In her latest YouTube video, the 21-year-old Sister Wives star responded to a fan's question about how Kody's comments about her mother Christine Brown impact their relationship. "It's very flip-floppy for me. In person, my dad's sweet to...
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Reveals Her Celebrity Crush — and He Is the Polar Opposite of Ex Kody
Christine Brown is looking ahead in her love life after Kody Brown. On Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, the TLC star revealed her latest celebrity crush — and it's safe to say he doesn't have a lot in common with Kody. "Shemar Moore. Definitely," Christine said, naming the Criminal...
Yellowstone's Lainey Wilson Responds After a Video of Her Performing in Leopard Pants Goes Viral
"However you found me, I'm happy you're here!" the country singer said Lainey Wilson received new fans for the holidays. After a video of her performing in leopard pants went viral on TikTok because of how her butt looked in the flared bottoms, the country star, 30, noticed an influx of attention. "I can't even scroll on TikTok on my 'For You' page without seeing my fat butt on everything," Wilson said in a social media video posted on Dec. 15. "It says hashtag-trend! Whatever brings the people in,...
Savannah Guthrie Says She's 'Lucky' to Work with 'Soul Sister' Hoda Kotb as They Celebrate 5 Years at Today
Savannah Guthrie also said it's "been the joy of a lifetime" working alongside Hoda Kotb on Today for the last five years Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are celebrating a big career milestone together. As of Tuesday, the two Today show co-anchors have been working together on the long-running program for five years. With that in mind, the pair's colleagues joined them in revisiting their years-long journey alongside each other. The clip during Tuesday's broadcast was filled with many smiles and laughs from Guthrie, 51, and Kotb, 58, as they...
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 'One of The Best Years Yet' by Sharing Never-Seen-Before Wedding Photos
The actress tied the knot with Ben Affleck during a private Las Vegas ceremony in July Jennifer Lopez is looking back at 2022 with a smile. On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet Instagram reel that celebrated "one of the best years yet" with extensive clips and never-seen-before snaps from her year. "I cannot wait for all that's to come next year ...🎆 #HappyNewYear#ImJustGettingStarted#WaitingForTonight#ThisIsMeNow," added Lopez in the caption of the video that features her favorite moments in chronological order, including the planning of her private wedding to Ben Affleck in July and...
Erin Napier Shares Sweet Throwback Photos with Daughter Helen as She Celebrates Her 5th Birthday
Erin Napier and husband Ben Napier share daughters Mae, 19 months, and Helen, 5 Erin Napier is celebrating her not-so-little girl's special day. On Tuesday, the Home Town star took to Instagram to reflect on daughter Helen's 5th birthday, sharing a sweet throwback where the mom of two holds Polaroid photos of her and a newborn Helen as she sleeps in the background. Erin shares Helen with husband Ben Napier. "5 years with our Helen girl. The one who made me conquer my fear of childbirth, who made us mama...
