Saying 'Buffalo is ready', Brown announces ball drop plans for New Year's Eve

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Saying, 'It was a painful year," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was reflective in his words as he announced that the snow has largely been cleared, roads are open and the New Year's Eve ball drop would take place as planned.

Brown said the mass shooting at Tops Markets in May, followed by two historic storms impacting the city in November and Christmas weekend, have made 2022 a challenging year at best.

"Buffalo is ready," the mayor said as he updated conditions for the area near the ball drop as well as for the city in general. "Our streets are looking better," the mayor said. "There are still over 600 pieces of equipment, city, private contractors, county, state pieces of equipment ... that are lifting and hauling snow out of neighborhoods in the City of Buffalo." Brown said the massive operation is all-encompassing across all sections of the city, including downtown Buffalo where the ball drop will occur.

Mayor Brown is encouraging people to come down for the ball drop and says streets will be clear and parking will be plentiful. But he admits, it will be a different type of celebration in the city. "This year's ball drop will be more reflective," Brown said. "We will reflect on the May 14th racially-motivated mass shooting, act of domestic terrorism ... we will reflect on two historic storms," he stated. "2022 was a challenging year, and we will acknowledge that."

Brown noted the ball drop in Buffalo is among the largest New Year's celebrations in New York State and said it's an important year to commemorate. "We need to celebrate what the future holds for all of us."

Visitors to ball drop will likely be surprised the streets are cleared of snow. "All of the streets in downtown Buffalo are open and clear," Brown said.