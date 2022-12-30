9 things to do in NYC this NYE weekend (Dec. 30 - Jan. 1)

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The holidays are in full swing and temperature may be dropping but the city is full of life with so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.

GingerBread Lane

Visit the world’s largest gingerbread village which features 700 hundred gingerbread masterpieces, 4,000 pounds of candy, and 1,000 pounds of gingerbread.

When: Friday, Dec. 30 - Sunday, Jan. 1

Where: Essex Market - 88 Essex St.

Cost: Free

Amaze Light Festival

Citi Field is hosting a larger-than-life holiday themed light show expected to bring around 400,000 holiday enthusiasts. It's a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.

When: Friday, Dec. 30 - Sunday, Jan. 1

Where: Citi Field – 41 Seaver Way, Queens

Cost : $44 adults, $36 ages 2-12

Winter Lantern Festival

The Winter Lantern Festival returns for a fourth year and is ready to launch their Staten Island location, transforming a community park into an immersive world of light.

When: Friday, Dec. 30 - Sunday, Jan. 1

Where: SIUH Community Park, Staten Island

Cost: Varies

Photo credit Nicholas & Lence Communications

City Winery Igloos

City Winery's igloos are officially back for this winter season. Schedule your visits at either City Winery's Wine Garden in Rockefeller Plaza or at City Winery at Pier 26 in Hudson River Park. Each igloo can be reserved for up to eight guests at once.

When: Friday, Dec. 30 - Sunday, Jan. 1

Where: Varies

Cost: Varies

BUMP! At The Standard Hotel

BUMP! is the bumper car pop-up set up within The Standard Plaza, that blends influences from your childhood at a lively outdoor hangout.

When: Friday, Dec. 30 - Sunday, Jan. 1

Where: The Standard, 848 Washington St.

Cost: $20 for one 8–10-minute ride

40th Annual Wreath Interpretations Exhibition

Artists commemorate the holiday season by crafting innovative interpretations of the traditional holiday décor in all varieties of materials and subjects. Inventive and unexpected materials such as caution tape, safety pins, and sugar meringue are used to re-envision these wreaths.

When : Friday, Dec. 30 - Sunday, Jan. 1

Where: Arsenal Gallery, Central Park

Cost: Free

Photo credit NYC Parks

Holiday Train Show

The New York Botanical Garden is back this weekend with its annual train show. The exhibit showcases 190 replicas of New York landmarks, each made from natural materials such as birch bark, lotus pods, and cinnamon sticks.

When: Friday, Dec. 30 - Sunday, Jan. 1, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: New York Botanical Garden - 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx

Cost: $30

Winter Village at Governor's Island

Enjoy some fall activities at Governor's Island with warm food and drink options as well as on-site games and fire pits. A skating rink will open this weekend for visitors of all ages.

When: Friday, Dec. 30 - Sunday, Jan. 1, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Governor's Island

Cost: Free

New York City Ballet: George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker is back at Lincoln Center. Whether it's the magnificent backdrops, costumes, the 90 dancers, or 62 musicians, each performance is an unforgettable one.⁠

When: Thursday, Dec. 30- Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Rockefeller Center

Cost: Varies