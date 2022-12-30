The Best High Top Sneakers for Any Season & Budget

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While there are a ton of great pairs of shoes to wear, nothing beats a classic pair of high-top sneakers. And thanks to all of the buzz on social media, the shoes have been trending all year. If you haven’t snagged a pair yet, don’t let a new year start without the best high-top shoes in your closet. To help, we compiled a list of the best ones for any season and budget.

The best high-top sneakers come from various brands like Converse, Nike , Veja, and more. Most come with customizable colors and designs that give the shoes your spin on them. And, if you’re looking for more budget-friendly options , you can always head to Target and add a pair to your cart for only $35. But first things first. Keep in mind that comfort is key when shopping for a new pair. Many high-top shoes rub against the heel, causing blisters due to their high design in the back. Also, check out the materials the shoes are crafted with. You want to purchase something durable, so opt for ones with leather or tough canvas. Lastly, keep color in mind. Some brands stay on the neutral side, and others have a multitude of colors. Ahead, see the best pairs of high-top sneakers.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70 High Top Sneaker — $55.25, originally $85.00

These high-tops have the classic converse design, with a more modern color. The shoes now come with fun colors and prints that you can pick to show off your personality. And if you want a pair that is interchangeable in your wardrobe, snag this Khaki pair that’s on sale now. The shoes still have the brand’s iconic 70s-inspired streamlined silhouette with a rubber cup sole for optional comfort.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70

Price: $55.25

Journee Collection Women’s Tru Comfort Foam Kolbee Sneakers — $34.99, originally $89.99

A great pair of high-top sneakers don’t have to cost a fortune, for example, take a look at these sneakers from Target . The shoes have an advantage over other pairs thanks to the side zippers, which make them easier to get on and off.

Tru Comfort Foam Kolbee Sneakers

Price: $34.99

Veja Minotaur Bastille Sneaker — $130, originally $185

Veja shoes aren’t just trendy, but they are comfortable as well. This pair has a lace-up front and a “rubberized signature logo detail at sides.” The shoes are crafted in Brazil with sustainable materials like recycled leather.

Minotaur Bastille Sneaker

Price: $130.00

Waluzs Canvas Shoes — $23.99 to $24.99

If you’re shopping for a darker pair of sneakers, look no more! This fun pair comes in black, which cuts down on how fast the shoes get dirty. The high-tops also have a sunflower detail on the canvas for a finishing touch. You can also snag the shoes in 11 other colors, and with a price tag under $25, it’s hard not to stock up.

Nike Blazer Mid ’77 High Top Sneaker — $105.00

No shoe collection is complete without a pair of classic high-top Nikes . This year, Nike ’s Blazer Mid ’77 High Top Sneaker became a trending style for all ages. The shoes are comfortable, versatile, and perfect for any season — especially when you don’t want to wear boots all winter.

Blazer Mid ’77 High Top Sneaker

Price: $105.00

