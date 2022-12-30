ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

1 Injured In Northwest OKC Wreck

Authorities are on scene of a wreck involving an ambulance near West memorial Road and southbound Lake Hefner Parkway in northwest Oklahoma City. At least one vehicle other than the ambulance was involved. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said one person was transported to the hospital and another is being...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Killed, 3 Injured Following Shooting In Downtown Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police said four people were shot, and one person was killed early Sunday morning near a busy Midtown club district. When officers arrived on the scene just after midnight, they found one man dead near Northwest 10th and Hudson, according to police. Police said three other people were...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Homicides Dropped In 2022

Homicides dropped in 2022 in Oklahoma City compared to the previous year, according to mayor David Holt. Holt said the rate dropped 20%, and he credits law enforcement and local non-profits working to stop violence in the city.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Road Closed After SW OKC Crash

A crash that happened at around 7:45 a.m. has closed South Independence Avenue in both directions near Southwest 38th Street in Oklahoma City. One person had minor injuries, and is being attended to by medical officials. It is unknown what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

2 Arrested Following Drug Bust In Luther

Police arrested a man in Luther for allegedly transporting numerous narcotics and 16 pounds of marijuana. Cody Barnes was pulled over for traffic violations and admitted to transporting drugs. Barnes told police where he was headed, there police found a woman who had felony warrants out for her arrest. While...
LUTHER, OK
News On 6

OHP: 68-Year-Old Killed In Caddo County Crash

A 68-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 9:25 a.m. near OK-9 and County Street 2615. A vehicle driven by Kenny Stocking, 68, was heading eastbound on OK-9 when the vehicle...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Crews Battle House Fire In South OKC

Oklahoma City Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire that started around 8 a.m. Monday near Southwest 25th Street and South Douglas Avenue. Firefighters on scene said the house was an open, abandoned home, and the fire was likely started by squatters. Nobody was on scene when OKCFD...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Daily Dose: Pap Smears

OKLAHOMA CITY - Today, a viewer asks Dr. Lacy Anderson how often should they get pap smears. She joins us with the answer in our Daily Dose.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OTA Meeting Hearing Public Comment In Board Meeting

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will listen to public comments over its recent Open Meeting Act violation during its Tuesday meeting. The OTA will also provide a plan of corrective actions after a Cleveland County judge ruled in December that published OTA agendas did not include the controversial ACCESS plan for new turnpikes in Norman and Cleveland County, even though the OTA voted on billions in contracts for those projects.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Severe Weather Moves Out Of Parts Of Oklahoma

Some storms produced heavy rain, wind, and hail in parts of Oklahoma on Monday. Most of eastern Oklahoma was under a tornado watch until it expired at 10 p.m. Today is a day to be weather aware. I know it is a holiday, but if you live in central or eastern Oklahoma, please stay alert this afternoon and evening. Today we have more of a spring-like setup. Lows are in the 50s and 60s with highs in 60s and 70s. Gulf moisture increases today and it will feel more like April than January.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Oklahoma Co. Commissioners Approve $40 Million Aimed At Jail Mental Health Facility

The Oklahoma County Board of County Commissioners held its first meeting of the new year on Tuesday and approved two agenda items that have to do with ARPA fund allocation. They unanimously voted to allocate $4 million for a new behavioral health center and also approved moving the Sheriff's Department payroll from general funds to ARPA funds. This item was approved by two of three commissioners.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Sooner Football Breakdown Versus Florida State

Dean Blevins and John Holcomb breakdown the Sooners bowl game versus Florida State with Dusty Dvoracek. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
News On 6

Sooner Basketball Breakdown Versus Texas

Dean Blevins breaks down the Sooners matchup with the Longhorns this Saturday. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
AUSTIN, TX

