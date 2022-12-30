Read full article on original website
News On 6
1 Injured In Northwest OKC Wreck
Authorities are on scene of a wreck involving an ambulance near West memorial Road and southbound Lake Hefner Parkway in northwest Oklahoma City. At least one vehicle other than the ambulance was involved. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said one person was transported to the hospital and another is being...
News On 6
OCPD: Suspect Accused Of Shoplifting At Walmart Shoots At Security Guard, Flees Scene
Oklahoma City Police are searching for a suspect accused of shoplifting and shooting at a security guard Monday night. The incident happened at a Walmart located at 2000 W. Memorial Rd. in Oklahoma City, police said. Police received a call about a shooting at the store and said upon arrival,...
News On 6
Cleveland County Jail Death Under Investigation, Family Searches For Answers
The family of a Cleveland County inmate who died last month is in search of answers, after she was found unresponsive in her cell. Owner of a crisis management consulting firm, Stacy Shelton, is speaking on behalf of Kathryn Milano's family. The family believes there were opportunities to get her...
News On 6
Former Millwood High School Standout Shot, Killed Outside Midtown Bar
Oklahoma City Police said a 22-year-old student-athlete was shot and killed on New Year's Day in midtown while four other men were injured. Police said Daniel Howard died in the shooting shortly after midnight on Jan. 1. Investigators said a fight was happening inside a bar on Northwest 10th Street,...
News On 6
1 Killed, 3 Hurt: Witness Watching New Year Fireworks Hears Shots In Midtown OKC
As people rang in the New Year in midtown Oklahoma City, shots rang out. A witness recalled what he heard during a shooting that killed one person and injured three others early Sunday morning. The shooting happened at a parking lot outside the restaurant and beer garden, Fassler Hall. The...
News On 6
1 Killed, 3 Injured Following Shooting In Downtown Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police said four people were shot, and one person was killed early Sunday morning near a busy Midtown club district. When officers arrived on the scene just after midnight, they found one man dead near Northwest 10th and Hudson, according to police. Police said three other people were...
News On 6
OKC Homicides Dropped In 2022
Homicides dropped in 2022 in Oklahoma City compared to the previous year, according to mayor David Holt. Holt said the rate dropped 20%, and he credits law enforcement and local non-profits working to stop violence in the city.
News On 6
Road Closed After SW OKC Crash
A crash that happened at around 7:45 a.m. has closed South Independence Avenue in both directions near Southwest 38th Street in Oklahoma City. One person had minor injuries, and is being attended to by medical officials. It is unknown what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.
News On 6
2 Arrested Following Drug Bust In Luther
Police arrested a man in Luther for allegedly transporting numerous narcotics and 16 pounds of marijuana. Cody Barnes was pulled over for traffic violations and admitted to transporting drugs. Barnes told police where he was headed, there police found a woman who had felony warrants out for her arrest. While...
News On 6
Burst Pipes Leaves Midwest City Apartment Ruined, Residents Searching For Assistance
A single mother living at the Ridge Apartments in Midwest City said it's been weeks since her home was ruined, and still hasn't received help from management. Aja Shaw said it took her apartment management five days just to get the water in the vacant apartments above her turned off, and now everything she owns is ruined.
News On 6
OHP: 68-Year-Old Killed In Caddo County Crash
A 68-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 9:25 a.m. near OK-9 and County Street 2615. A vehicle driven by Kenny Stocking, 68, was heading eastbound on OK-9 when the vehicle...
News On 6
Crews Battle House Fire In South OKC
Oklahoma City Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire that started around 8 a.m. Monday near Southwest 25th Street and South Douglas Avenue. Firefighters on scene said the house was an open, abandoned home, and the fire was likely started by squatters. Nobody was on scene when OKCFD...
News On 6
Daily Dose: Pap Smears
OKLAHOMA CITY - Today, a viewer asks Dr. Lacy Anderson how often should they get pap smears. She joins us with the answer in our Daily Dose.
News On 6
OTA Meeting Hearing Public Comment In Board Meeting
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will listen to public comments over its recent Open Meeting Act violation during its Tuesday meeting. The OTA will also provide a plan of corrective actions after a Cleveland County judge ruled in December that published OTA agendas did not include the controversial ACCESS plan for new turnpikes in Norman and Cleveland County, even though the OTA voted on billions in contracts for those projects.
News On 6
Severe Weather Moves Out Of Parts Of Oklahoma
Some storms produced heavy rain, wind, and hail in parts of Oklahoma on Monday. Most of eastern Oklahoma was under a tornado watch until it expired at 10 p.m. Today is a day to be weather aware. I know it is a holiday, but if you live in central or eastern Oklahoma, please stay alert this afternoon and evening. Today we have more of a spring-like setup. Lows are in the 50s and 60s with highs in 60s and 70s. Gulf moisture increases today and it will feel more like April than January.
News On 6
Oklahoma Co. Commissioners Approve $40 Million Aimed At Jail Mental Health Facility
The Oklahoma County Board of County Commissioners held its first meeting of the new year on Tuesday and approved two agenda items that have to do with ARPA fund allocation. They unanimously voted to allocate $4 million for a new behavioral health center and also approved moving the Sheriff's Department payroll from general funds to ARPA funds. This item was approved by two of three commissioners.
News On 6
Norman Public Schools Places $353 Million Bond Proposal On School Bond Election
Voters will decide in February whether to pass a Norman Public Schools bond for more than $350 million. Norman Public Schools is looking to make upgrades at every school in the district and adding new programs. Superintendent Nick Migliorino said they received over $700 million worth of needs and wants.
News On 6
Local Clinic Providing Health Care For People Without Insurance
Getting in to see a doctor can at times be a challenge, but without insurance, it can be almost impossible. “What a lot of people need to know is that they have options even if they feel they don’t,” said Morgan Rozzell, a nurse practitioner at Good Samaritan Clinic.
News On 6
Sooner Football Breakdown Versus Florida State
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb breakdown the Sooners bowl game versus Florida State with Dusty Dvoracek. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
News On 6
Sooner Basketball Breakdown Versus Texas
Dean Blevins breaks down the Sooners matchup with the Longhorns this Saturday. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
