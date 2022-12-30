Read full article on original website
Related
labroots.com
How Gene Editing Could Spare Billions of Chicks Every Year
In December 2022, researchers developed a technique in which single-sex litters could be created. The proof of principle research was reported in Nature Communications, and was used to generate litters of mice that were either only female or only male. In both scientific research and agriculture, there are often situations in which a specific sex is required, and the other sex is irrelevant or unneeded. Sex differences can confound some research studies, so for years, many scientists have focused their research on males. In agriculture, only female animals are used in dairy and in egg production. These stipulations result in the culling of billons of animals every year. This research, and other new work could help change that.
labroots.com
Scientists Discover how Imbalanced Genes Drive the Aging Process
A study using artificial intelligence to analyze large datasets of gene expression from many different species has suggested that there is a novel biological mechanism driving aging. After assessing various tissues from mice, rats, killifish and humans of various ages, the researchers have discovered that gene length is linked to most of the molecular changes that happen as organisms age.
labroots.com
Wearable device improves effectiveness of PTSD treatment
Post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, is a condition that can have range of diverse effects on people. It’s often the result of untreated trauma caused by traumatizing events, and leads to intense episodes of physical or mental distress in people. These episodes, however, can be triggered by a range of external stimuli that remind a person of the traumatic event, whether it’s a smell or a certain sound. For example, fireworks are a common example of a stimuli that can trigger PTSD episodes in people who have seen active combat.
labroots.com
Antimicrobial Peptides: The Solution to Antimicrobial Resistance?
According to the World Health Organization, antimicrobial resistance is among the top ten global health threats facing humanity. Antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites no longer respond to medicines as a result of evolutionary changes. Antibiotic-resistant bacteria, many of which are resistant to multiple antibiotics, are spreading...
labroots.com
The World's Deadliest Insect VS. mRNA Vaccines
Millions of deaths each year are caused by vicious blood-draining bites from the world’s deadliest insect, the mosquito. To obtain this prestigious status, the mosquito received ample assistance from the malaria-causing parasite Plasmodium falciparum. Now, German company BioNTech has announced their “aim to develop the first mRNA-based vaccine for malaria prevention.”
labroots.com
Physical Activity Reduces Depression in Children and Adolescents
Physical activity interventions may help alleviate depression in children and adolescents. The corresponding systematic review and meta-analysis was published in JAMA Pediatrics. Around 4.4% of children and adolescents have depression globally. Current treatment guidelines suggest the use of psychotherapy and/ or pharmacotherapy to treat depression in children and adolescents. However,...
labroots.com
An Antibody 'Decoy' Could Pave the Way for Better Immunotherapy
Immunotherapy called CAR T cell therapy is a treatment that aims to train immune cells to get better at fighting disease, typically some type of lymphoma. Many of these methods use a patient's own cells, and while they work well against some kinds of cancer, they are not very effective at destroying solid tumors. Therapies that are custom-made by harvesting a patient's own cells can be difficult and expensive to engineer. Therefore, cells that are mass-produced and can be broadly applied in CAR T cell therapy, so-called allogenic cells, will be important to develop so that CAR T cell therapy can be used on more patients.
Comments / 0