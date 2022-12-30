In December 2022, researchers developed a technique in which single-sex litters could be created. The proof of principle research was reported in Nature Communications, and was used to generate litters of mice that were either only female or only male. In both scientific research and agriculture, there are often situations in which a specific sex is required, and the other sex is irrelevant or unneeded. Sex differences can confound some research studies, so for years, many scientists have focused their research on males. In agriculture, only female animals are used in dairy and in egg production. These stipulations result in the culling of billons of animals every year. This research, and other new work could help change that.

