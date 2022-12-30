Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Fox11online.com
Icy roads make for a messy Tuesday morning commute
(WLUK) -- Winter weather covered the roads with sleet and snow on Tuesday morning. FOX 11's Gabriella Premus was in the FOX 11 Storm Chaser looking at driving conditions. A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon on Tuesday for areas to the north and west of Green Bay and the Fox Cities.
Fox11online.com
Over $180,000 goes to increase tourism in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Money from the federal government for COVID-19 relief is helping bring visitors to the Green Bay. Grants from American Rescue Plan Act dollars were given to several organizations to increase tourism after the pandemic. Six recipients received different amounts of money for events and exhibits that...
Fox11online.com
Happy New Year! Northeast Wisconsin parents welcome babies in 2023
(WLUK) -- Families across Northeast Wisconsin rang in the new year with new bundles of joy. In Green Bay, the first baby born in 2023 at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital was Gabriela. She was born at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 5 lbs, 12 oz. and measuring 18.5 inches long.
Fox11online.com
Ice fishing underway on Shawano Lake as conditions improve
SHAWANO LAKE (WLUK) -- As the new year kicks off, ice continues to form on some area waterways. At 6,200 acres, Shawano Lake is one of the largest bodies of water in the state. And right around December 1, experts say the surface typically begins to freeze. "We had ice,...
Fox11online.com
All-Canada to return to Green Bay for its 40th anniversary
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay will soon welcome the All-Canada show back for its 40th anniversary after a two-year pause due to COVID-19. The show, which features some of Canada's best fishing and hunting spots, includes several free seminars. The headlining seminars include Chase Parsons from The Next Bite...
Fox11online.com
Firefighters respond to packaging machine fire in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Firefighters are responding to a packaging machine fire in Fond du Lac Tuesday evening. The Fond du Lac Fire Department posted on Twitter Tuesday, saying that it was responding to Champion Insulation on S. Hickory Street. No other information has been provided, but FOX 11...
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley Army reserve unit being deployed
NEENAH (WLUK) – Two dozen soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve 395th Ordnance Co. will depart next month for an overseas deployment. A farewell ceremony for family and invited guests, although not the general public, is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to Sgt. First Class Edgar Salzler. The deployment...
Fox11online.com
Polar plunge at Shawano Lake helps those with cancer
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- The Lighthouse in Shawano hosted a polar plunge on January 1st to kick off the New Year with all the funds going the family of a woman who has brain cancer. More than 50 people came out to take the frigid plunge into Shawano Lake. It's a tradition that dates back more than two decades.
Fox11online.com
Vehicle hits utility pole, knocks out power to Manitowoc area
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Power had to be restored after a vehicle hit a utility pole Sunday. The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Washington St. and S. 25th St. There was a power outage in the immediate area. Washington St. was shut down for several hours...
Fox11online.com
How are you ringing in 2023? Share a photo or video with us here
(WLUK) -- New year, new beginnings. Northeast Wisconsin is ringing in 2023 on Sunday. Share a photo or video of your New Year's Eve party -- or your New Year's resolution -- with us here:. Visit our Year In Review section to take one last look back at 2022.
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: Top 5 remain undefeated in boys rankings
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It may be a new year, bu there's nothing new about the first FOX 11 Top 11 boys basketball rankings, at least in the top half. The top five teams remain perfect on the season and the top six remain unchanged. What is new is New...
Fox11online.com
Celebrate the New Year with Diamonds & Gold
Adam and Christine from Diamonds & Gold joined Living with Amy to talk about some fun changes happening in the store. Christine has retired and Adam has taken over the shop!. You can find Diamonds & Gold in Bellevue at 2071 Central Drive. Find out more by visiting their website at diamondsandgoldgb.com.
Fox11online.com
Neenah police department's 150th birthday celebration turns into year-long treasure hunt
NEENAH (WLUK) – To mark the city’s 150th birthday, the police department is hiding a medallion somewhere in the city each week in 2023, starting Monday. The medallion is bronze, 3 inches in diameter, and weighs 8.3 ounces. If you find the medallion, you are asked to bring...
Fox11online.com
National Railroad Museum's $15 million expansion project earns support from village panel
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) – A planned $15 million expansion project at the National Railroad Museum won the endorsement of a village panel Tuesday. The museum wants to build a 32,040-square-foot addition expansion of the Lenfesty Center. The project also includes a new 36-stall parking lot, and other access improvements. Sketches submitted to the village show what appears to be four rows of tracks inside, with the building including outdoor patio space facing the river.
Fox11online.com
Appleton swears in its first female police chief
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Appleton Police Department swore in the city's first female police chief. Assistant chief of police Polly Olson was selected to be the next police chief of Appleton after the department's chief, Todd Thomas, announced his retirement. Thomas, along with Appleton mayor, Jake Woodford, spoke at Tuesday's...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin Lawmakers share goals, expectations for next legislative session
(WLUK) -- Politicians on both sides of the aisle hope legislators can work together to address issues facing Wisconsin. "The Republicans are probably going to have their ideas," Representative Lee Snodgrass said. "I'm really, really hopeful that we might have some of the same goals and find a way to come together."
Fox11online.com
Two arrested, one injured in Waupaca County
EMBARRASS (WLUK) -- Two men were arrested after another man was taken to the hospital in a New Year's Eve incident in Waupaca County. Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, dispatch received a report of a man who was shot at 321 High Street in the village of Embarrass. A 39-year-old...
Fox11online.com
Kriewaldt stepping down at Freedom
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Clint Kriewaldt has stepped down as the head football coach at Freedom after two seasons. Kriewaldt was in his second tenure as the Irish's head coach, but the main reason he is leaving is his son Carter and daughter Kierstin (twin siblings) are graduating this spring from Freedom and he wants to be able to follow his kids in college.
Fox11online.com
Man accused of falsely claiming to have been shot in Waupaca County
WAUPACA (WLUK) – A man who allegedly falsely claimed he was shot in the chest and his family was abducted was charged Tuesday with three criminal counts. Ryan Lohrentz, 39, made an initial appearance Tuesday on charges of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct. He returns to court Jan. 31 for a balance of initial appearance.
Comments / 0