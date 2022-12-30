Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wpde.com
8-foot, 395-pound white shark pings near Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A large white shark visited the Grand Strand Tuesday morning. This 8 feet-4inch, 395-pound juvenile male white shark, named Jekyll, pinged approximately 50 miles off the Myrtle Beach coast at 7:58 a.m. Ocearch met Jekyll last month along the Florida-Georgia coastline. You can track...
wpde.com
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach store employee assaulted during robbery, police say
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police need help to identify two suspects who assaulted an employee at a Burlington Coat Factory on Dec. 20 during a strong-armed robbery, according to North Myrtle Beach Police. A video from police shows the employee trying to confiscate the items from a...
wpde.com
Development could bring 200 homes to Market Common area; residents share concerns
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members shared concerns with the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission about development in The Market Common. Market Walk could bring an additional 200 homes to the area. Most concerns from residents had to do with traffic and parking. The fire marshal expressed worries over...
wpde.com
Horry County Fire Rescue reaches 1 million calls in 2022 since 2001
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue reached a record number of calls in 2022 with one million since 2001. A medical call in the Myrtle Beach area Saturday was number 76,925 and marks 210 calls per day on average, more than 2021's record call volume total of 74,857, according to a release.
wpde.com
Used car prices decrease but not quickly enough to lower SC car taxes in 2023
Taxpayers in South Carolina have a better idea of how much they could expect to pay on property and vehicle taxes this year but it might be another year before inflation impacts completely disappear. NEW: Ground crew worker killed at Alabama airport 'ingested' into engine: NTSB. In South Carolina, the...
wpde.com
Victim shot with BB gun during Myrtle Beach robbery: Warrants
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two victims were shot with a BB gun during an attempted robbery in Myrtle Beach, according to warrants. Christopher Ryan Farrington, 23, was arrested on Dec. 23 and charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery.
wpde.com
CCU study suggests another option for Georgetown's inner harbor silting issue
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Turning the page on a new year, but the same old problem for those who enjoy and rely upon Georgetown's working waterfront. Since 2006, the inner harbor has operated mostly without dredging according to local officials. Because of this, research has shown the western portion of the harbor is only 1-2 feet deep.
wpde.com
Bicyclist taken to hospital after crash near Market Common
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach police are responding to a crash involving a bicycle Monday in The Market Common area, according to Master Cpl. Thomas Vest. The incident happened at Thornbury Drive and Coventry Boulevard. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment, Vest said. There...
wpde.com
Motorcyclist dead after head-on collision on Highway 90, trooper says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a car on Highway 90 near North Myrtle Beach Tuesday around 5:30 p.m., according to state trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. The motorcyclist was traveling west on Highway 90 and the driver of a 2008 Chrysler coupe was headed...
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach honors fallen officer Sgt. Best with candlelight vigil
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Sunday evening, the North Myrtle Beach community came together to honor and remember the life of Sgt. Gordon Best. Sgt. Best died in the line of duty two years ago responding to a call in Barefoot Resort in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2021.
wpde.com
High prices, demand & interest: SC home buyers face new challenges in 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The new year is bringing new challenges for home buyers across the nation as interest rates soar, and buying power stays the same. Right now, prospective Myrtle Beach home buyers are facing a double-edged sword, high prices and high demand. Coastal Carolina Association of...
wpde.com
7 people displaced after house fire near Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire near Loris Tuesday around 4 p.m. The home was located on the 1000 block of Durham Lane. The fire was extinguished with no one transported to the hospital. Seven people were displaced and will be...
wpde.com
Powerball player in Dillon holds winning $2 million ticket
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — A lucky person in Dillon is holding a winning $2 million Powerball ticket. The ticket was purchased from Savers #1 at 200 Hwy. 301 N. in Dillon and matched all five white ball numbers drawn but missed the red Powerball number. Due to the ticket...
wpde.com
Marion woman rings in the New Year with 103rd birthday
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday, a Marion woman not only celebrated 2023 but also celebrated turning 103 years young. Orgae Mae Johnson is known as Mother Johnson at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She was born on Jan. 4, 1920, and the congregation held a celebration for Mother Johnson's...
wpde.com
Unofficial results released for Lake View mayoral race
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A special election took place Tuesday for mayor in the Lake View Town of Dillon County. The mayor’s seat became vacant in June when then-mayor Dennis Townsend won a seat on Dillon County Council. Officials said voter turnout for Tuesday’s race could be...
wpde.com
Suspect in custody after domestic assault with weapons in Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents may have seen a large police presence in Surfside Beach Sunday as officers responded to a domestic assault situation. The Surfside Beach Police Dept. said they responded to the area of Ocean Boulevard at 7th Avenue South for the incident involving weapons. Police...
wpde.com
Coastal QB Grayson McCall announces return to program for 2023
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The pillar of Coastal Carolina's offense appears to be returning for another season amid his original plans of entering the transfer portal. Redshirt Senior Grayson McCall announced on social media that he intends to return to the Team in Teal for the 2023 season. McCall...
