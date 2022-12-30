ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

8-foot, 395-pound white shark pings near Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A large white shark visited the Grand Strand Tuesday morning. This 8 feet-4inch, 395-pound juvenile male white shark, named Jekyll, pinged approximately 50 miles off the Myrtle Beach coast at 7:58 a.m. Ocearch met Jekyll last month along the Florida-Georgia coastline. You can track...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Horry County Fire Rescue reaches 1 million calls in 2022 since 2001

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue reached a record number of calls in 2022 with one million since 2001. A medical call in the Myrtle Beach area Saturday was number 76,925 and marks 210 calls per day on average, more than 2021's record call volume total of 74,857, according to a release.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Victim shot with BB gun during Myrtle Beach robbery: Warrants

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two victims were shot with a BB gun during an attempted robbery in Myrtle Beach, according to warrants. Christopher Ryan Farrington, 23, was arrested on Dec. 23 and charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

CCU study suggests another option for Georgetown's inner harbor silting issue

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Turning the page on a new year, but the same old problem for those who enjoy and rely upon Georgetown's working waterfront. Since 2006, the inner harbor has operated mostly without dredging according to local officials. Because of this, research has shown the western portion of the harbor is only 1-2 feet deep.
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Bicyclist taken to hospital after crash near Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach police are responding to a crash involving a bicycle Monday in The Market Common area, according to Master Cpl. Thomas Vest. The incident happened at Thornbury Drive and Coventry Boulevard. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment, Vest said. There...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

7 people displaced after house fire near Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire near Loris Tuesday around 4 p.m. The home was located on the 1000 block of Durham Lane. The fire was extinguished with no one transported to the hospital. Seven people were displaced and will be...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Powerball player in Dillon holds winning $2 million ticket

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — A lucky person in Dillon is holding a winning $2 million Powerball ticket. The ticket was purchased from Savers #1 at 200 Hwy. 301 N. in Dillon and matched all five white ball numbers drawn but missed the red Powerball number. Due to the ticket...
DILLON, SC
wpde.com

Marion woman rings in the New Year with 103rd birthday

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday, a Marion woman not only celebrated 2023 but also celebrated turning 103 years young. Orgae Mae Johnson is known as Mother Johnson at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She was born on Jan. 4, 1920, and the congregation held a celebration for Mother Johnson's...
MARION, SC
wpde.com

Unofficial results released for Lake View mayoral race

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A special election took place Tuesday for mayor in the Lake View Town of Dillon County. The mayor’s seat became vacant in June when then-mayor Dennis Townsend won a seat on Dillon County Council. Officials said voter turnout for Tuesday’s race could be...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Coastal QB Grayson McCall announces return to program for 2023

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The pillar of Coastal Carolina's offense appears to be returning for another season amid his original plans of entering the transfer portal. Redshirt Senior Grayson McCall announced on social media that he intends to return to the Team in Teal for the 2023 season. McCall...
CONWAY, SC

