Veteran cornerback's return a big boost to battered Patriots secondary

By Jordy McElroy
 4 days ago
The New England Patriots will likely still be shorthanded heading into Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, but they did get one major return with veteran cornerback Jalen Mills back on the practice field on Friday.

That means the team might actually have some help on the backend of the defense against the Dolphins’ otherworldly receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Mills has been hampered by a groin injury for multiple weeks now. So potentially having him back in the mix across from Jonathan Jones would have the Patriots breathing a huge sigh of relief in the Week 17 matchup.

Keep in mind, this will be a must-win game for the Patriots as far as the playoffs are concerned.

Of course, the bigger concern still lies with Marcus Jones, Jack Jones, Jonnu Smith and DeVante Parker.

Marcus Jones is one of the team’s best playmakers, and Jack Jones was quickly emerging as one of the young, great corners in the league. Then there’s the fact that they could be without their best deep threat receiver, if Parker is missing in action. The tight end position is also super thin right now with Smith out and newcomer Scotty Washington going on injured reserve.

As much as Mills potentially being back would help the team, the Patriots will still be limping into this colossal matchup with a division rival.

