Large Springfield fire confirmed to have no casualties

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The city of Springfield has released an update on the fire last week that the Springfield Fire Chief called the biggest building fire the city has seen since the 1970s.

The Springfield Fire Department used four cadaver dogs to investigate the site on Thursday after being delayed by the holidays and found no bodies or human remains. The Fire Department has also confirmed anyone who was suspected to be in the building has been accounted for.

Th building was previously owned by the now-defunct Indiana company Youth Fair Chance Inc. Inspectors had said the building was being cited for several disrepairs but did not meet criteria for demolition.

The city said it will release a more detailed report about the fire next week.

