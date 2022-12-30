Read full article on original website
KTUL
Muskogee County deputies arrest man for allegedly trafficking fentanyl
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man for allegedly possessing fentanyl. On Dec. 30 around 10 p.m., deputies said they made an interaction with Bryant Allen James at a business. During the contact, James told deputies he had drugs hidden in his...
1 Dead, 1 In Custody As Police Investigate Tulsa's 1st Homicide Of 2023
Tulsa Police have identified the victim killed in a deadly shooting on Tuesday morning. Police say 40-year-old Byron Speed died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds following an argument with his brother. According to police, investigators determined that there was a family argument at a home before 39-year-old Clifton Speed, shot...
OHP: 19-year-old killed in Okmulgee Co. crash
Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man in Okmulgee County.
Man leads officers on chase after TPD responds to domestic violence report
TULSA. Okla. — On Jan. 1, around 9 p.m., Tulsa Police responded to a domestic violence report. Once arriving, officers found out the suspect, Ephrim Harris, had threatened to kill the victim after arriving at the home. The victim had a protective order against Harris, but it had not yet been served.
Police: Man shoots, kills brother in first Tulsa homicide of 2023
Police found a man shot to death at a north Tulsa apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The suspect is in custody.
Law Enforcement Investigating South Tulsa Robbery
Tulsa Police are investigating after a cell phone store near South Peoria Avenue and I-44 was broken into early Monday morning. Authorities said the store was broken into around 4:30 a.m., and that the intruder used a large piece of concrete to smash out the lower part of the glass door.
KTUL
Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
News On 6
Escaped Inmate Back In Custody After Being Found In Coweta
An inmate from a facility in McAlester escaped and was on the run for more than 12 hours. He is back in custody Friday. The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said they captured Shelby Goodnight in Coweta Friday afternoon. Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said five agencies worked to locate Goodnight,...
News On 6
Man Shot, Killed His Brother During Fight, Tulsa Police Say
A man shot and killed his brother during a fight at a home near 46th Street North and Boulder on Tuesday morning, Tulsa Police said. It is the city's first homicide of 2023. Byron Speed died from several gun shot wounds, according to police. Detectives learned from family members that Bryon's brother, Clifton, was the shooter.
Wagoner County authorities looking for escaped inmate
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities in Wagoner County are looking for an escaped inmate. Coweta police confirm they are assisting the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office with the inmate who they think may be barricaded in a camper in Coweta. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Judge hangs up his robe
JAY, Okla. — Helping children has been the cornerstone during Judge Barry Denney’s legal career. After serving 23 years as Delaware County’s Associate District Judge and District 13 Judge, Denney is hanging up his black robe and retiring. Denney said his most memorable and impactful case involved...
Nowata police officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic
NOWATA, Okla. — A Nowata police officer is in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic on Monday. The Nowata Police Department (NPD) said the officer was directing traffic for the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office after a pickup truck pulling a trailer went off U.S. Highway 169 into a ditch. Northbound lanes of the highway were then blocked.
Police say east Tulsa dispensary robbed at gunpoint
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said three men robbed an east Tulsa dispensary at gunpoint Monday night. The armed robbery occurred at Pura Cannabis Collective near East 46th Street and South Memorial Drive in east Tulsa just before 11 p.m., according to police. The person who called 911 said...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata Police Officer Hit by Car, Hospitalized
A Nowata police officer is in the hospital after getting hit by a car on Monday. Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) deputies told our partners at News on 6 that the officer was hit while directing traffic after a car stalled on the side of the road and a trailer went into a ditch. NCSO deputies said the officer was going to be evacuated by helicopter, but had to be driven to the hospital because of severe weather.
TPD: Man breaks into ex-wife’s home, violates protection order
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he broke into his ex-wife’s home on New Year’s Eve. Officers responded to the home in south Tulsa Saturday night. The victim has a protection order against the suspect, John Hunt. Police say Hunt broke...
1 In Custody After Attempted Tulsa Car Dealership Burglary
Tulsa Police arrested one person, and are searching for others after the trio attempted to break into cars at a dealership near South Memorial Drive and East 51st Street. Police said the three people were trying to break into customers' cars waiting to have work done on them at the Bob Moore Jeep Dealership.
17-year-old girl and 21-year-old man injured after DUI crash in Osage County
PRUE, Okla. — A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were injured in a car crash in Prue, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash took place around 4:00 a.m. on Jan. 1 on New Prue Rd. and Lake Rd. in Prue. According to OHP,...
Man Charged In Federal Court For Threatening To Kill People At Tulsa Clinic
A Tulsa man has been charged in federal court with threatening to kill people at a Tulsa Outpatient Clinic. Authorities say 31-year-old Zachariah McGuire was arrested on November 14th after he showed up at Ernest Childrens VA Clinic with a loaded revolver. They say he had called the clinic earlier...
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
TPD: Suspect shot dead by police following pursuit through Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a man was shot by police following a pursuit through Tulsa early Saturday. A Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse police officer tried to stop a driver just before 3:30 a.m. near 81st and South Riverside, Tulsa police said. Lighthorse police asked for Tulsa...
