Wagoner County, OK

KTUL

Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Escaped Inmate Back In Custody After Being Found In Coweta

An inmate from a facility in McAlester escaped and was on the run for more than 12 hours. He is back in custody Friday. The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said they captured Shelby Goodnight in Coweta Friday afternoon. Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said five agencies worked to locate Goodnight,...
COWETA, OK
News On 6

Man Shot, Killed His Brother During Fight, Tulsa Police Say

A man shot and killed his brother during a fight at a home near 46th Street North and Boulder on Tuesday morning, Tulsa Police said. It is the city's first homicide of 2023. Byron Speed died from several gun shot wounds, according to police. Detectives learned from family members that Bryon's brother, Clifton, was the shooter.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Wagoner County authorities looking for escaped inmate

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities in Wagoner County are looking for an escaped inmate. Coweta police confirm they are assisting the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office with the inmate who they think may be barricaded in a camper in Coweta. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Judge hangs up his robe

JAY, Okla. — Helping children has been the cornerstone during Judge Barry Denney’s legal career. After serving 23 years as Delaware County’s Associate District Judge and District 13 Judge, Denney is hanging up his black robe and retiring. Denney said his most memorable and impactful case involved...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Nowata police officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic

NOWATA, Okla. — A Nowata police officer is in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic on Monday. The Nowata Police Department (NPD) said the officer was directing traffic for the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office after a pickup truck pulling a trailer went off U.S. Highway 169 into a ditch. Northbound lanes of the highway were then blocked.
NOWATA, OK
KRMG

Police say east Tulsa dispensary robbed at gunpoint

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said three men robbed an east Tulsa dispensary at gunpoint Monday night. The armed robbery occurred at Pura Cannabis Collective near East 46th Street and South Memorial Drive in east Tulsa just before 11 p.m., according to police. The person who called 911 said...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata Police Officer Hit by Car, Hospitalized

A Nowata police officer is in the hospital after getting hit by a car on Monday. Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) deputies told our partners at News on 6 that the officer was hit while directing traffic after a car stalled on the side of the road and a trailer went into a ditch. NCSO deputies said the officer was going to be evacuated by helicopter, but had to be driven to the hospital because of severe weather.
NOWATA, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD: Suspect shot dead by police following pursuit through Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a man was shot by police following a pursuit through Tulsa early Saturday. A Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse police officer tried to stop a driver just before 3:30 a.m. near 81st and South Riverside, Tulsa police said. Lighthorse police asked for Tulsa...
TULSA, OK

