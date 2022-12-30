ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, MO

After Passage of Amendment 3, Large Purge of Marijuana Possession Convictions is Ahead for Missouri

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri law enforcement officers and the courts are working through changes following November’s passage of Amendment 3, which legalized recreational marijuana. Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford says caseloads may change, and not just for drug cases. Luntsford says the provision to clearing marijuana possession convictions...
Livingston County Sheriff’s Report

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for the latter half of December includes several investigations and arrests. December 11 at 2:58 p.m. Deputies responded to a location in Utica on a complaint of a careless and imprudent driver. The deputy made contact with the alleged driver who was confrontational with the deputy. Multiple attempts were made to de-escalate the situation but the man refused. The person was identified and a report is being submitted to the prosecuting attorney.
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
Governor Parson extends executive order for Gygr-Gas propane customers

Governor Mike Parson issues a new executive order, extending relief for former customers of a Boonville-based propane company. Parson signed Executive Order 22-11 on Thursday, allowing customers who have propane tanks owned by Gygr-Gas to seek propane from other companies through January 31. The original order, issued December 15, set the deadline for January 1.
PRIVATE PESTICIDE APPLICATOR TRAINING DATES SET

The University of Missouri Extension is offering pesticide applicator training classes at several locations in the KMMO listening area. The private pesticide applicator license issued by the Missouri Department of Agriculture is required for producers wanting to purchase and apply restricted use pesticides. Agricultural producers needing to obtain or renew certification of this license must take this pesticide safety training every five years.
New Year, New Laws: Minimum wage, taxes, homeless camping

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At the start of the New Year, several new laws and taxes will impact Missourians. Minimum wage increases The minimum wage in Missouri increased to $12 an hour starting Jan. 1. This is thanks to Proposition B, passed by Missouri voters in 2018. Under Prop B, minimum wage increased by 85 cents The post New Year, New Laws: Minimum wage, taxes, homeless camping appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman from Polo arrested in Trenton on drug-related charges

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the Trenton Police Department arrested a Polo woman on January 1st on drug-related charges. Twenty-seven-year-old Katie Lynn Corum has been charged with felonies of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia involving amphetamine or methamphetamine. Her bond was set at...
MMU BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS APPROVE A WALK-BEHIND CONCRETE SAW BID

The Marshall Municipal Utilities Board of Public Works considered several bids for the purchase of a new walk-behind concrete saw during its meeting on Thursday, December 29. The board opened bids on December 21, and two bids were received from one vendor. Both bids came under the $35,000 budget. Underground Facilities Director Grant Piper recommended the board accept the bid from Logan Contractors Supply for a 2023 Husqvarna FS 5000D T4.
Chillicothe Resident Arrested

A Chillicothe man was arrested Thursday morning in Livingston County. State Troopers arrested 38-year-old Eric R Barker was arrested at about 9:52 am for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.
School Late Start

Santa Fe High School of Alma and Santa Fe Elementary of Waverly 2 Hour Late Start.
Woman convicted of pointing crossbow at children sentenced, files appeal

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman who was convicted of unlawful use of a weapon was sentenced on Tuesday. Rachel M. Linder received a suspended sentenced of 30 days in jail and two years of supervised probation. A Boone County jury convicted her on Nov. 29. Linder’s attorney filed an appeal on Wednesday. Deputies arrested Linder on The post Woman convicted of pointing crossbow at children sentenced, files appeal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Deputies Book Three Into Jail

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked three detainees at the Caldwell County Detention Center Friday. They include:. 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin for alleged possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $10,000. 25-year-old Jacob Michael McGary on a Probation Violation for Burglary. He is held with no...
Obituary & Services: Debra Sue Huff

Debbie Sue Huff, age 51, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her residence. Debbie was born the daughter of Henry and Betty (Moss) Zimmer on March 21, 1971, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1989 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Debbie was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe, Missouri. Debbie was in the Girl Scouts during her younger years, and softball was a favorite activity of Debbie’s. Her hobbies included spending lots of time with her family, watching the Bachelor, and spending time with her friends using her God-given gift of gab.
HOLDEN WOMAN INJURED IN PEDESTRIAN AND VEHICLE ACCIDENT

A Holden woman was moderately injured in a pedestrian and vehicle accident in Johnson County on Monday, January 2, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Keith Smith rolled backwards and ran onto a leg of 60-year-old Kathleen Smith after she slipped and fell.
Warsaw Woman Injured in Motorcycle Crash

A Warsaw woman was injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2002 Harley Davidson, driven by 52-year-old Joseph D. Foster of Warsaw, was on Highway U, north of Von Holten Road around 12:30 p.m., when Foster failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
DAVID ROBERT RASSE

David Robert Rasse passed away at his home early Christmas morning, December 25, 2022. Dave was diagnosed with the hepatitis C virus, geno type 2B in 2003. Per David’s request, it is to be acknowledged that his death was due to multiple complications which evolved during and following treatment for the hepatitis C virus.
Sweet Springs Woman Arrested on Multiple Warrants

On Friday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of Highway NN and Stairstep Road to assist another law enforcement agency with a felony arrest. Upon arrival, Deputies identified the female subject as Stephanie Joe Butts, 49, of Sweet Springs. Butts was confirmed to have several warrants for her...
