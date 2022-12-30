ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAOK News Talk

Business owners want your support during the holiday season

WAOK News Talk
WAOK News Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PoEmz_0jyv4lYj00

In this special edition of The Mental Space with Sean Garvey, business owners and entrepreneurs call in to talk about their services that can benefit the community, including recommendations for holiday shoppers to find the perfect gift for their loved one.

Special in-studio guest Lakeisha of PinkPothos joins Garvey to discuss her plant-based company and how having her own business helps with her mental health.

For more information about PinkPothos go to www.pinkpothosatl.com

Follow Pink Pothos on social media @pinkpothosatl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qutyz_0jyv4lYj00
Photo credit Simone Williams - WAOK Staff

Comments / 0

Related
WAOK News Talk

WAOK News Talk

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Atlanta.

 https://www.audacy.com/waok

Comments / 0

Community Policy