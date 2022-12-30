Business owners want your support during the holiday season

In this special edition of The Mental Space with Sean Garvey, business owners and entrepreneurs call in to talk about their services that can benefit the community, including recommendations for holiday shoppers to find the perfect gift for their loved one.

Special in-studio guest Lakeisha of PinkPothos joins Garvey to discuss her plant-based company and how having her own business helps with her mental health.

For more information about PinkPothos go to www.pinkpothosatl.com

Follow Pink Pothos on social media @pinkpothosatl