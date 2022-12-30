ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWJ News Radio

Ways to reach your fitness goals in the new year

By Stephanie Raymond
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZowI_0jyv4g9600

Come January 1, many of us will put our goals for the new year into action -- and for some, that includes focusing more on fitness.

While the new year undoubtedly inspires people to make their health a center of attention, it can be hard to stick to those goals long-term.

The first month or so might be easy, but then our resolutions quickly fade as real life takes over and we easily fall into the routines we tried to leave behind.

According to experts with Good Housekeeping , these are ways to stick to your fitness goals in 2023:

﻿1) Identify why a goal is hard to stick to

Before committing to your goal, have an honest self-dialogue and list all the reasons why it is important to you. Try to visualize what a goal will look like when you reach it, and how disappointed you would be if you aren't successful.

"The problem is often a goal we think we should set, versus one that's actually important to us," Allison Grupski, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and vice president of behavior change strategies and coaching at Weight Watchers, told Good Housekeeping . "We know that the more something matters to us, the more motivated we are."

2) Think critically about how to reach a goal with a realistic timeline and manageable steps

In other words, don't shoot for the moon. Break your goal into manageable, measurable steps and include a timeline that's realistic. It's all about the "little wins."

"The more you can zero in on the details of what success will look like, the better," Grupski told the magazine .

3) Track your progress

Sticker charts are popular with children for a reason, it's a sign of accomplishment and a way to visualize progress. While you may not need a chart with shiny, sparkly stickers on your wall, recording the "mini milestones" you complete along the way to reaching your goal is one way to make sure you're making meaningful changes and keeping you motivated to do more.

"It's those feelings of success that drive us to keep taking steps forward," Grupski said.

4) Optimize your surroundings, so your environment makes fitness more accessible

This step can seem overwhelming, especially if you choose to focus on your diet while others in your household keep the pantry stocked with junk food you're trying to avoid. If that's the case, you'll really need to be "creative so your environment can help you rather than get in your way," Grupski says.

Share your goals with your family so they can support you, and make sure they leave space for your healthy snacks. They may even choose to join along on your fitness journey. Designating a quiet space, even if it's just a corner in a room, where you can go to focus on your goal is also helpful.

5) Acknowledge the effort

This goes back to being realistic about the goal you are setting. A goal that's too ambitious or doesn't align with your lifestyle can lead to burnout and set you up for failure.

"One of the first things I always encourage people to ask themselves is why they haven't met that particular goal yet. What's been getting in the way? What changes are you going to have to make, and are they realistic," Grupski told GH . "If it's not do-able, it's probably worth rethinking the goal itself or the way you plan to achieve it."

6) Do what moves you

This is all about doing activities that you enjoy and feel less like a chore. Grupski recommends a strategy called "piggybacking."

"Connecting with something you already do can be really powerful," she said. "Whenever I call my friend or my mom, I'll go for a walk. You're sort of hitching that new habit onto an old one and making it work for you."

Comments / 0

Related
Women's Health

5 Hacks to Help You Stick to Your New Year's Fitness Resolutions

Hopping on the New Year’s Resolution fitness bandwagon may seem cliché—especially if you’ve done it before, only to find yourself on the couch every morning, afternoon, and night come February. If you're ashamed about how your resolution went last year, never fear. Only 8 percent of people actually follow through with their New Year's resolutions by the end of the year, according to research from the University of Scranton.
natureworldnews.com

How to Lose Weight Fast for Women

The easiest way to lose weight quickly Reduce your intake of processed carbohydrates. Cutting back on the level of carbohydrates is one approach to help you lose weight quickly. Consume proteins, fats, and vegetables. At each meal, try to incorporate a variety of foods. Get your body moving. While exercise...
agupdate.com

Healthy eating starts with setting goals

Many New Year’s resolutions are goals of eating healthier and getting in better shape. However, starting those habits can be tricky. The first week may go well, but a busy schedule or slip-up can often upend those lofty expectations. Setting some more realistic goals may be key to achieving what most set out to do after Jan. 1, says Caitlyn Ferin, a dietitian with Midwest grocer Fareway.
The Daily Sun

Dos and don'ts of healthy weight loss

Maintaining a healthy weight promotes long-term health. Being overweight or obese are risk factors for various conditions, including type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The World Health Organization reports that the worldwide obesity rate has tripled since 1975. In 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight. Of these, more than 650 million were obese.
Women's Health

8 Reasons You're Doing Strength Training But Not Losing Weight, According To Experts

While there are *so* many benefits to strength training that go way beyond changing your body composition, lifting weights is a key habit to get into if you want to lose weight. After all, you can burn up to 1.4 percent of your body fat through lifting alone, research has shown. But there’s really no guide on how, exactly, to pull this off—or even how long it will take before you see weight-loss results from strength training.
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Simple Steps to Set S.M.A.R.T. Goals to Kick Off the New Year

The new year is a great time to turn over a new leaf, and start living a healthier life. For some families, implementing S.M.A.R.T. goals (Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant and Timely) is a great starting point, which can increase motivation and help with accountability. Below are tips for families to achieve their goals. What is a S.M.A.R.T. […]
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy