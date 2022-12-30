Peanut and Gizmo: Rescue pets of the week

Peanut is a 3-year-old spayed English Bulldog mix whose favorite things are squeaky toys, belly rubs, and attention from her humans. She has done well with cats in the past, but she can be picky about her canine friends. (A meet-and-greet would be recommended with any resident dog.) Peanut has struggled with separation anxiety in the past and would need a human who is willing to work on this with her. Peanut is only 27 pounds and one of the smallest dog at TCHS right now!

Gizmo is a beautiful 2-year-old spayed mini panther who qualifies for our Fabulous Five Dollar Feline promotion. She came from a multi-cat household and did well with the other cats. We don’t know, however, if she’s had an opportunity to meet dogs or children. With a proper introduction process, most cats will warm up to new housemates eventually. Gizmo started off timid at the shelter, but she’s becoming more and more affectionate. Still, she would probably like a low-key household and plenty of time to settle in at her own pace.