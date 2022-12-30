ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

PHOTOS: FBI works to ID Cleveland bank robber

By Justin Dennis
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MMfHL_0jyv3pfM00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation needs the public’s help in identifying the man who robbed a Cleveland bank on Friday morning.

It happened just after 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Citizens Bank, 5733 Broadway Avenue in Cleveland, according to a release from the Cleveland FBI.

Suspect in deaths of University of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

The man reportedly approached the teller with a demand note, then fled on foot through the bank’s rear doors with an undisclosed amount of money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kn0mH_0jyv3pfM00
(Photos courtesy of FBI Cleveland Division)
Who is the suspect in the Idaho killings?

The suspect is described as a Black man in his twenties, standing about 6-foot-2.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO (1-877-324-6446) or CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463). Tipsters can request anonymity.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for car break-in suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted 44-year-old man. Investigators say Brian Bodenschatz is accused of breaking into multiple cars in the downtown Cleveland area. According to police, the incidents have taken place in recent weeks. There is also a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police search for credit card theft suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stole an elderly woman’s credit cards from her purse and then used the credit cards at several other stores, said Akron police. The theft happened in December at the Acme Fresh Market in the 1800 block of W. Market St. Akron police said...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men shoot each other in Akron, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rushed to a local hospital Monday after they shot each other outside a business on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron. Akron police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. around 11:18 a.m. When officers arrived,...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Year Ends In Akron With 2 Homicides, Young Child Also Shot

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of homicides to end the year in Akron. Saturday evening, a 38-year-old woman was shot dead in an apartment on Brittain Road. A 5-year-old girl suffered injuries in the same incident. Her injuries are not considered life threatening. And a...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 women shot on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police were called out to the city’s East side Tuesday afternoon for a report of a double shooting. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 16000 block of Throckley Ave. This is in the city’s Lee Harvard neighborhood. Both victim’s are women....
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man found dead from gunshots in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man was found dead from gunshot wounds on Friday in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Cleveland police responded to an apartment building on the 11000 block of Parklawn Drive around 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Upon arrival, the male was found on a balcony with gunshots to his face and head. Officers attempted medical aid on the victim but he was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

83K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy