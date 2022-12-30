PHOTOS: FBI works to ID Cleveland bank robber
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation needs the public’s help in identifying the man who robbed a Cleveland bank on Friday morning.
It happened just after 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Citizens Bank, 5733 Broadway Avenue in Cleveland, according to a release from the Cleveland FBI.
The man reportedly approached the teller with a demand note, then fled on foot through the bank's rear doors with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as a Black man in his twenties, standing about 6-foot-2.
Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO (1-877-324-6446) or CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463). Tipsters can request anonymity.
