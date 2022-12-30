Read full article on original website
wpde.com
SC man charged with felony after being accused of fleeing from NC authorities
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from South Carolina faces several charges, including one felony charge, after being accused of leading Western North Carolina authorities on a chase. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says on Dec. 25, 2022, Deputy Matthew Smith was patrolling the Jacktown Road area when...
WLOS.com
Two people face felony charges in death of Candler woman, authorities say
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Haywood County Sheriff's Office confirms a death investigation is underway in the Newfound community of Canton. Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said they were investigating the death of Julia Holland, 49, of Candler. The sheriff's office reiterated that there is no danger to...
WYFF4.com
2 people taken to hospital after shooting, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a shooting that sent two people to a hospital Monday night. According to deputies, they were called to Old Cleveland Road in Greenville around 9:30 p.m. for a report of multiple gunshots. When deputies arrived, they...
Investigation underway after missing woman found dead in North Carolina
A death investigation is underway after a missing woman was found dead in Rutherford County.
WLOS.com
Woman reported missing found dead, authorities say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities in one Western North Carolina county say a woman who was reported missing just a few days ago was found dead outside of a residence. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says on Jan. 1, deputies responded to 143 Kristins Place in Bostic in...
Police officer charged with murder in Gaston County
An off-duty police officer in the Gaston County town of Ranlo was charged with first-degree murder, after a domestic dispute led to a stabbing and a shooting, town officials said. Police were called to Burlington Avenue, a mostly residential street, at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1. They said that Officer...
WLOS.com
Man hit in cheek in shooting near Asheville apartment complex
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One man was shot and several vehicles and apartments were damaged in a Sunday morning shooting in Asheville. Asheville police officers responded to Mission Hospital about 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, for a reported gunshot wound in which a man had been hit in the cheek.
Off-duty NC officer faces murder charge in deadly domestic dispute
An off-duty officer who was involved in a deadly New Year's domestic dispute has been charged with murder by the Gaston County District Attorney's Office.
FOX Carolina
Man shot in cheek, apartments damaged by gunfire in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was shot in the cheek on Sunday morning and an investigation is underway. The victim arrived at Mission Hospital around 5 a.m. with injuries they believe are non-life-threatening. Police said the shooting took place on Atkinson Street, where...
Off-duty officer charged with murder following domestic dispute in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An off-duty Ranlo police officer has been charged with first-degree murder following a domestic dispute early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Town of Ranlo. Officials say they responded to a call for service just before 2 a.m. on Burlington Avenue near...
WLOS.com
Authorities call Swannanoa shooting a domestic incident, identify suspected shooter
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting incident in Buncombe County on Sunday. Few details are available at this time, but a spokesperson for the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred at a private residence in Swannanoa on Jan. 1, near F&J Food Mart on Old US Highway 70.
Man injured during shooting in Asheville
A man was injured and multiple vehicles and apartments were damaged during a shooting early Sunday morning in Asheville.
WLOS.com
Suspect arrested after string of vehicle break-ins reported
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Florida has been arrested and faces a slew of charges after a string of vehicle break-ins were reported in one Western North Carolina town. The Forest City Police Department says officers responded to reports of multiple car break-ins in various parking...
WBTV
Off-duty police officer stabbed during domestic dispute in Gaston County, suspect killed
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Ranlo police officer was stabbed while responding to a call early Sunday morning, officials said. According to a press release from the Town of Ranlo, the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on Burlington Avenue, just off of Spencer Mountain Road. Once at the scene,...
Asheville Police investigating New Year’s Eve shooting that leaves 1 injured
The Asheville Police Department said that they are investigating a New Year's Eve shooting that left one man injured.
WLOS.com
Wife charged in death of man at Maggie Valley motel
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — Maggie Valley police said a woman faces murder charges in the death of her husband. Police chief Russ Gilliland said officers responded to a domestic call at the Tanglewood Motel on Soco Road about 7:30 New Year’s Eve. Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, was...
WBTV
Salisbury woman charged with murder of husband at motel in Maggie Valley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman from Salisbury has been charged in a homicide in Maggie Valley, according to police. Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, is in custody at the Haywood County Detention Center without bond. According to the report, Maggie Valley police responded to a disturbance call on New Year’s...
WLOS.com
Early morning shooting in Asheville leaves one injured
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning in Asheville, leaving one person injured. A press release from the Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers were dispatched to the100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. on Dec. 31 to investigate reports of a shooting.
Loomis armored truck flips over during crash on Highway 321
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Police are investigating after a Loomis armored truck crashed and flipped over near Highway 321 Monday in Caldwell County. The crash happened Monday afternoon, and witnesses said the driver and the worker who was riding in the back of the truck were both hospitalized. It’s...
34-year-old car thief arrested in Caldwell County: Sheriff
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 34-year-old car thief was arrested and charged in Caldwell County, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. On Friday deputies released photos of Gerald Abernathy, 34, who was wanted for eluding arrest and vehicle theft. He was arrested Saturday and faces charges including reckless driving, eluding arrest, […]
