SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting incident in Buncombe County on Sunday. Few details are available at this time, but a spokesperson for the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred at a private residence in Swannanoa on Jan. 1, near F&J Food Mart on Old US Highway 70.

SWANNANOA, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO