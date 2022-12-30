ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Two people face felony charges in death of Candler woman, authorities say

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Haywood County Sheriff's Office confirms a death investigation is underway in the Newfound community of Canton. Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said they were investigating the death of Julia Holland, 49, of Candler. The sheriff's office reiterated that there is no danger to...
CANDLER, NC
WYFF4.com

2 people taken to hospital after shooting, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a shooting that sent two people to a hospital Monday night. According to deputies, they were called to Old Cleveland Road in Greenville around 9:30 p.m. for a report of multiple gunshots. When deputies arrived, they...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Woman reported missing found dead, authorities say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities in one Western North Carolina county say a woman who was reported missing just a few days ago was found dead outside of a residence. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says on Jan. 1, deputies responded to 143 Kristins Place in Bostic in...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Police officer charged with murder in Gaston County

An off-duty police officer in the Gaston County town of Ranlo was charged with first-degree murder, after a domestic dispute led to a stabbing and a shooting, town officials said. Police were called to Burlington Avenue, a mostly residential street, at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1. They said that Officer...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Man hit in cheek in shooting near Asheville apartment complex

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One man was shot and several vehicles and apartments were damaged in a Sunday morning shooting in Asheville. Asheville police officers responded to Mission Hospital about 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, for a reported gunshot wound in which a man had been hit in the cheek.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Man shot in cheek, apartments damaged by gunfire in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was shot in the cheek on Sunday morning and an investigation is underway. The victim arrived at Mission Hospital around 5 a.m. with injuries they believe are non-life-threatening. Police said the shooting took place on Atkinson Street, where...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Suspect arrested after string of vehicle break-ins reported

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Florida has been arrested and faces a slew of charges after a string of vehicle break-ins were reported in one Western North Carolina town. The Forest City Police Department says officers responded to reports of multiple car break-ins in various parking...
FOREST CITY, NC
WLOS.com

Wife charged in death of man at Maggie Valley motel

MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — Maggie Valley police said a woman faces murder charges in the death of her husband. Police chief Russ Gilliland said officers responded to a domestic call at the Tanglewood Motel on Soco Road about 7:30 New Year’s Eve. Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, was...
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
WLOS.com

Early morning shooting in Asheville leaves one injured

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning in Asheville, leaving one person injured. A press release from the Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers were dispatched to the100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. on Dec. 31 to investigate reports of a shooting.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Queen City News

34-year-old car thief arrested in Caldwell County: Sheriff

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 34-year-old car thief was arrested and charged in Caldwell County, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. On Friday deputies released photos of Gerald Abernathy, 34, who was wanted for eluding arrest and vehicle theft. He was arrested Saturday and faces charges including reckless driving, eluding arrest, […]
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy