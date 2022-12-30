A police officer in Sangamon and Menard Counties is walking a new beat… temporarily. Jason Huffman was sworn in Monday to fill out the remaining days of Tim Butler’s term representing the 87th House District in the current session of the Illinois General Assembly. Butler resigned December 31st to take a new position as head of the Illinois Railroad Association. Huffman is a Menard County sheriff’s deputy and also works as a police officer in Sherman. His appointment only lasts until the new General Assembly is seated January 11th.

MENARD COUNTY, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO