WAND TV
Decatur man enters plea in accused vehicular hijacking crimes
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One of two suspects accused of vehicular hijacking crimes in the Decatur pleaded guilty to armed robbery. Calvin G. Shepherd III, 20, entered a plea of guilty on Dec. 21 to armed robbery. Charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking were dismissed. He and 18-year-old Calvin G. Shepherd...
WAND TV
Suspect involved in Decatur shooting enters plea
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect who police said was involved in a shooting that injured 3 people pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Court records indicated on Tuesday, Deyondre Weaver, 18, entered a plea of guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. His charges of aggravated discharge of a weapon were dismissed.
ISP to conduct occupant restraint enforcement patrols in Macon, Vermilion Co.
PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police Trooper Captain Bryan Pruitt said they will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols in Macon and Vermilion County this month. These patrols allow ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers in both the front and back of the vehicle […]
wmay.com
Police Investigate Fatal New Year’s Eve Shooting In Decatur
Decatur police are investigating a New Year’s Eve homicide. Newschannel 20 reports police were called to the 1000 block of East Pearl Street in Decatur just before 12:30 Saturday afternoon and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his wounds.
newschannel20.com
Stove being left on caused apartment fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to an apartment complex in the 600 block of W. Lawrence Ave on Tuesday. Officials say the cause of the fire was a stove top being left on. The fire was contained in the kitchen. The American Red Cross is...
edglentoday.com
Major Case Squad Activated To Investigate Fatal Collinsville Shooting
COLLINSVILLE - At 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of a shooting and a male subject shot in a nearby vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Ave., Collinsville, Illinois. The male victim was transported to a St. Louis area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon
A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Madison County, Illinois.
ISP announces Macon Co. occupant restraint enforcement results
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 Commander Bryan Pruitt announced the results of the Macon County Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, funded through IDOT. Violations in December include 19 safety belt citations, one child restraint citation, 36 total citations, and 0 written warnings. Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but ISP […]
advantagenews.com
Major Case Squad activated in Madison County
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
wmay.com
Menard County Deputy Named To Fill Remainder Of Butler’s Current Term
A police officer in Sangamon and Menard Counties is walking a new beat… temporarily. Jason Huffman was sworn in Monday to fill out the remaining days of Tim Butler’s term representing the 87th House District in the current session of the Illinois General Assembly. Butler resigned December 31st to take a new position as head of the Illinois Railroad Association. Huffman is a Menard County sheriff’s deputy and also works as a police officer in Sherman. His appointment only lasts until the new General Assembly is seated January 11th.
WAND TV
Man shot and killed in Decatur on New Year's Eve identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was shot and killed in Decatur New Year's Eve has been identified. Police were called to the 1000 block of E. Pearl St. around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a man shot. They found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday
Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
wmay.com
Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois
We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
wmay.com
Three Displaced By Springfield Apartment Fire
Three people have been displaced after a fire in a Springfield apartment. Firefighters were called to the building in the 600 block of West Lawrence for a report of a kitchen fire. Fire investigators say it appears the fire resulted from a stove top that had been left on accidentally.
animalpetitions.org
Five Dogs Reportedly Left Outside in -16 Degree Temps Deserve Justice
Target: Scott Rueter, States Attorney, Macon County, Illinois. Goal: Seek maximum punishment for couple accused of leaving dogs outside in below zero temperatures. Five dogs were apparently found freezing to death outside a home in Decatur, Illinois. Thanks to concerned neighbors, authorities were notified of the situation. When sheriff’s office...
wmay.com
Victim Of Train-Bicycle Collision Identified
The Sangamon County coroner has identified the woman who was killed when her bicycle was struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield. 34-year-old Jessica Lee Thompson died of blunt force injuries from the collision at 6th and North Grand Thursday afternoon. No one on board the train was injured. The...
wlds.com
Second Shots Fired Incident Reported in Jacksonville In As Many Days
Jacksonville Police are investigating a second alleged shots fired incident in as many days. Police were called to a residence in the 700 block of Northwood Lane at 9:49 last night. The caller told police that shots were fired into their residence while they were present. Jacksonville Police also handled...
Two arrested for animal cruelty, neglect in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two Decatur area people for animal cruelty and neglect last week. Deputies were sent to the 4300 block of North Taylor Rd in Decatur after responding to complaints that there were several animals on the property suffering from the extreme cold weather. The sheriff’s office said […]
WTWO/WAWV
Woman hit by train in Springfield dies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hit by an Amtrak train in Springfield has died. Springfield Police have confirmed a woman riding a bike was hit by an Amtrak train Thursday afternoon just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of North Grand and 6th Streets. She was taken in an ambulance to HSHS […]
Central Illinois Proud
Local animal control reports that their shelter is completely full
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Animal Control has reported that their shelter is completely full Monday. According to a Facebook post, its shelter no longer has dog or cat kennels open at this time. Animal control is encouraging anyone who can to adopt some of their amazing...
