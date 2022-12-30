Read full article on original website
New Georgia House member resigns after arrest on drug, elder exploitation charges
WINDER, Ga. — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will...
New Georgia House member steps aside after drug arrest
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month, The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will be held on Jan. 31 to choose […]
Hall County's first 2023 baby
The first baby born in 2023 in Hall County arrived Sunday morning at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. Haisley Robin Garcia was born at 3:03 a.m. on Jan. 1 at 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Haisley's mother, Danelle Garcia, said her daughter decided to make an early appearance. "It was...
Local briefs: Authority meeting in Danielsville, kidnaping arrest in Cleveland
Athens area state lawmakers are gearing up for the scheduled January 9 start of the 2023 session of the Georgia legislature. There is a new member of the local legislative delegation: thanks to this year’s legislative redistricting, Greene County state Rep Trey Rhodes, a Republican from Union Point, now represents a portion of Athens-Clarke County.
NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman
A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
Fire damages one of Atlanta's oldest historic buildings
ATLANTA - An early morning fire damaged one of Atlanta's oldest historical homes Tuesday. Officials say shortly after 3:30 a.m. the fire broke out in the attic of the 1840 Joseph Willis House, which is located on the 1500 block of Willis Mill Road. The house, which was home to...
Secretary of state makes official call for special election
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s office gave official notice Wednesday of a Special Election that will be held on Jan. 31 in Colquitt, Cook, Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas and Brooks Counties for Georgia Senate District 11 to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Sen. Dean Burke. A runoff, if needed, would be held on Feb. 28.
Arrest made in shooting death of Fulton sheriff’s deputy
Atlanta police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old Fulton County deputy last week, officials announced Tuesday.
3 shot near busy DeKalb County shopping area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near a busy shopping area of DeKalb County on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the Touchdown Wings located in the 3600 block of Flakes Mill Road just south of Flat Shoals Parkway after getting a 911 call about a person shot.
One person in hospital following shooting in Central Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is in the hospital following a shooting incident on Pansy Avenue. WGXA learned of reports of a drive-by shooting that took place on Pansy Avenue just before Noon on Wednesday and, minutes later, were notified of a gunshot victim who checked themselves into a nearby hospital.
Two men arrested in $22 million drug seizure in Hall County
Two men were arrested Friday shortly after 10 p.m. during a traffic stop on Mountain View Road in Oakwood. Authorities conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the arrests of Candido Rangel Garcia, 45, and Adolfo Solorio Garcia, 31. The stop was directed by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
One Georgia City Named Among The Top 10 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Macon hospitals welcome 2023 New Year's babies
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Meet two of the newest and cutest citizens of Macon!. Atrium Health Navicent Family Birth Center reported little Amalia became the hospital's first-born baby of 2023. Amalia arrived at 2:12 a.m. to parents Julie and Andrew. Piedmont Macon Medical Center announced little Journi as the hospital's first-born...
Breaking: Early morning fire at a business shut down parts of S. Madison Friday morning
MONROE, GA (Dec. 30, 2022) Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue battled a structure fire at a business building in the 1200 block of S Madison Ave in the early morning hours of Friday. Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes said S. Madison Ave was closed for a while as crews battled the blaze.
Georgia deputy from Mississippi found shot to death in wrecked vehicle
A Georgia deputy, identified as a 24-year-old from Mississippi, was discovered shot to death in a crashed car in the Atlanta area Thursday morning. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat identified the deputy in a news conference Thursday but did not release the name of the deputy pending notification of his family.
Clayton County police issue BOLO for missing man
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a BOLO for a missing man. Alexander Matos was last heard from on Christmas Eve, according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department. Family members told police that Matos typically contacts his family members at least two to three times a day.
Macon-Bibb man in Jones County Jail, facing multiple drug and gun charges
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon-Bibb man is behind bars in Jones County and faces multiple charges that could include trafficking and weapons-related crimes. Michael Willis of Bibb County was arrested on Tuesday after being found in possession of about four ounces of weed, over 100 Xanax pills, enough cocaine to merit trafficking charges, and a pistol, according to the Jones County Sheriff's Office.
Puff puff pass: Is Georgia passing up on progress when it comes to medical marijuana?
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- More and more it seems that Georgians have their eye on the green. "Cannabis helps people and if it's gonna help veterans then it's great and if they can get it then they need to do it," said one Macon resident. "As someone who deals with chronic...
Massive meth bust in Talking Rock, four arrests made
On December 14, 2022, Agent’s with the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS), assisted by the Cherokee Multi-Agency SWAT Team and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Talonah Street in Talking Rock, after investigating a complaint into the distribution of Methamphetamine in the area. The individual arrested are listed below along with their corresponding charges:
