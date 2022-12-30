ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta to begin shutting off water for overdue accounts

ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta plans to begin shutting off water to customers who have not settled overdue bills starting Monday. At a meeting in December, Watershed Commissioner Mikita Browning told the Atlanta City Council’s City Utilities Committee this week that the shutoffs will begin Jan. 2 and could affect as many as 27,000 customers.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Renewal by Andersen will create 900 jobs in Henry County

Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corp., will build a manufacturing plant in Henry County, investing more $420 million and creating 900 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday. Minnesota-based Andersen Corp. and its subsidiaries operate more than 20 manufacturing and distribution facilities in North America serving...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb County School District starts new year with search for next superintendent

DeKalb County School District is seeking its next superintendent of schools and is accepting applications through Jan. 8, 2023. According to a post on the Georgia School Superintendents Association website, the superintendent of schools serves as the chief executive officer of the school system and is responsible to the board of education for ensuring compliance with all board policies, Georgia Board of Education rules and regulations, and state and federal laws.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Center Square

Georgia's MARTA boss wants to expand service in Atlanta metro area

(The Center Square) — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority recently unveiled the first of its new railcars for its network. The $646 million cars are expected to start service in 2025. MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood spoke with The Center Square during the event about what’s next for the transit agency, funding and possible expansion to new areas. What investment might be next, and what might MARTA...
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

New Georgia House member steps aside after drug arrest

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month, The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will be held on Jan. 31 to choose […]
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Hall County's first 2023 baby

The first baby born in 2023 in Hall County arrived Sunday morning at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. Haisley Robin Garcia was born at 3:03 a.m. on Jan. 1 at 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Haisley's mother, Danelle Garcia, said her daughter decided to make an early appearance. "It was...
HALL COUNTY, GA
capitalbnews.org

Five Issues Black State Lawmakers Plan to Tackle in 2023

The Georgia General Assembly’s next legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 9. Some of its highest ranking Black lawmakers, all of whom are Democrats, recently spoke with Capital B Atlanta to explain their policy agenda for next year and how it will impact Black voters. House Minority...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

NGHS to reinstate mask requirement for employees, medical staff members

Northeast Georgia Health System announced Friday morning plans to reinstate mandatory masking for all employees, staff members and volunteers in the wake of rising COVID-19, flu and RSV cases. A press release from NGHS states the mandate will be reinstated on Tuesday, Jan. 3, for all employees, staff members and...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Fireworks believed to be cause of Loganville fire in garage

LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 31, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Forest Ridge Drive. “The fire was in a detached garage. At the time of the 911 call the fire was reported to be fireworks going off in the garage,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Firefighters found a small fire in the garage upon arrival.”
LOGANVILLE, GA

