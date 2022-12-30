Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta to begin shutting off water for overdue accounts
ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta plans to begin shutting off water to customers who have not settled overdue bills starting Monday. At a meeting in December, Watershed Commissioner Mikita Browning told the Atlanta City Council’s City Utilities Committee this week that the shutoffs will begin Jan. 2 and could affect as many as 27,000 customers.
Renewal by Andersen will create 900 jobs in Henry County
Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corp., will build a manufacturing plant in Henry County, investing more $420 million and creating 900 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday. Minnesota-based Andersen Corp. and its subsidiaries operate more than 20 manufacturing and distribution facilities in North America serving...
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb County School District starts new year with search for next superintendent
DeKalb County School District is seeking its next superintendent of schools and is accepting applications through Jan. 8, 2023. According to a post on the Georgia School Superintendents Association website, the superintendent of schools serves as the chief executive officer of the school system and is responsible to the board of education for ensuring compliance with all board policies, Georgia Board of Education rules and regulations, and state and federal laws.
'It's about the people': Ken Vance to join Georgia House of Representatives
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia's new legislative session is just about a week away from beginning, and there are some new faces joining the House of Representatives after November's election. Ken Vance– who won House District 133, which covers Baldwin and Jones County–says he’s participated in around 10 elections in...
After federal dollars dwindle, the demand for needed rental assistance isn’t going away
ATLANTA — Christina Thomas says it was a heartbreaking process to have to go through an eviction with her grandchildren. “I couldn’t go to sleep, I couldn’t go to sleep at all,” said Thomas. She said she was evicted after her application stalled through the Georgia...
'Where can I park it?': Macon-Bibb now restricts trucks & 18-wheeler parking
MACON, Ga. — It's a new year with new laws taking effect for those in Macon-Bibb. This one went into effect on January 1st, which will not allow commercial vehicles and trailers to be parked at your home. That affects a lot of truck drivers or RV owners. Macon-Bibb's...
New Georgia House member resigns after arrest on drug, elder exploitation charges
WINDER, Ga. — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will...
Georgia's MARTA boss wants to expand service in Atlanta metro area
(The Center Square) — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority recently unveiled the first of its new railcars for its network. The $646 million cars are expected to start service in 2025. MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood spoke with The Center Square during the event about what’s next for the transit agency, funding and possible expansion to new areas. What investment might be next, and what might MARTA...
New Georgia House member steps aside after drug arrest
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month, The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will be held on Jan. 31 to choose […]
accesswdun.com
Hall County's first 2023 baby
The first baby born in 2023 in Hall County arrived Sunday morning at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. Haisley Robin Garcia was born at 3:03 a.m. on Jan. 1 at 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Haisley's mother, Danelle Garcia, said her daughter decided to make an early appearance. "It was...
capitalbnews.org
Five Issues Black State Lawmakers Plan to Tackle in 2023
The Georgia General Assembly’s next legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 9. Some of its highest ranking Black lawmakers, all of whom are Democrats, recently spoke with Capital B Atlanta to explain their policy agenda for next year and how it will impact Black voters. House Minority...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County resident recalls police officer's efforts with hazardous driving conditions
STOCKBRIDGE — A dangerously icy situation became less hazardous for motorists driving along Fairview Road in Stockbridge last Tuesday. This was due to the efforts of a Henry County police officer who did not hesitate to take action to assist the motorists in their time of need. Amy Dutton,...
Secretary of state makes official call for special election
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s office gave official notice Wednesday of a Special Election that will be held on Jan. 31 in Colquitt, Cook, Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas and Brooks Counties for Georgia Senate District 11 to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Sen. Dean Burke. A runoff, if needed, would be held on Feb. 28.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Person injured in shooting at DeKalb County 24-hour laundromat
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are investigating a shooting at a Stone Mountain laundromat. The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the First Coin Laundry on the 900 block of North Hairston Road. Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that a victim was injured, but...
Fire spotted on top of Westin hotel in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — The spire on top of The Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel was seen on fire Monday afternoon. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the lightning rod on the hotel in downtown Atlanta. At the top of the hotel is the iconic rotating Sun Dial Restaurant which...
WXIA 11 Alive
Bond denied for suspect in DeKalb County tire shop killing
A DeKalb County judge denied bond for 30-year-old Quadarius McDowell Monday. He is charged with murder in Daniel Gordon's death.
accesswdun.com
NGHS to reinstate mask requirement for employees, medical staff members
Northeast Georgia Health System announced Friday morning plans to reinstate mandatory masking for all employees, staff members and volunteers in the wake of rising COVID-19, flu and RSV cases. A press release from NGHS states the mandate will be reinstated on Tuesday, Jan. 3, for all employees, staff members and...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Fireworks believed to be cause of Loganville fire in garage
LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 31, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Forest Ridge Drive. “The fire was in a detached garage. At the time of the 911 call the fire was reported to be fireworks going off in the garage,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Firefighters found a small fire in the garage upon arrival.”
WMAZ
New Year Newborn: Piedmont Medical Center in Macon welcomes their first baby of 2023
MACON, Ga. — One family in Macon rang in the new year with a little bundle of joy. The Piedmont Macon Medical Center welcomed their first baby of 2023 at 4:06 a.m. on the morning of January 1. According to Andy Drury, Piedmont communications specialist, the baby's name is...
Arrest made in shooting death of Fulton sheriff’s deputy
Atlanta police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old Fulton County deputy last week, officials announced Tuesday.
