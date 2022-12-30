Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Deputies need help to ID these 2 women they say ripped off liquor store in Granville County
CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Granville County authorities need your help in finding two women they say stole merchandise from a state liquor store. The Granville County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance images of the women they say stole things from the ABC Store on Lyon Station Road in Creedmoor on Dec. 21.
cbs17
Harnett County commissioner says body-cam need is up to the sheriff
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A deadly deputy-involved shooting in Harnett County has renewed the conversation surrounding body cameras for law enforcement. Harnett County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 200 block of Capitol Hill Road just after 8 p.m. on Monday morning for someone who was reportedly having a mental episode.
cbs17
Driver shot in hand on US 15-501 in Moore County not believed to be ‘intended target,’ sheriff says
ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorist was shot in the hand while driving on U.S. Route 15-501 near Aberdeen, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Sheriff Ronnie Fields says his office is investigating the shooting that took place at about 4:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Pinebluff Lake Road.
cbs17
Felon charged in multiple vehicle break-ins in Edgecombe County, sheriff’s office says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect in multiple motor vehicle break-ins in the West Edgecombe community was arrested Friday. During the past few months, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins in the area of Meadowbrook, Thomas, Worsley, Jackson Walk and Nobles Mill Pond roads area of the community.
cbs17
Durham County DA says safety a focus in light of New Year’s Day drive-by shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A new year, a new time to crack down on violence in Durham. 2023 started off with a drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day, leaving five people wounded. 48 hours later, Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry was sworn in for her second term.
Armed robber hit 2 stores in about 10 minutes, North Carolina police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed two stores Monday morning. At 06:41 a.m., officers responded to a Kangaroo convenience store at 240 S. Wesleyan Blvd. in reference to a commercial robbery, police said. About 10 minutes later, officers responded to L&L Food Store at 2558 Hunterhill Road […]
cbs17
Who stole this trailer in Fayetteville? Deputies looking for driver of this red Chevy truck
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities are looking for the person who stole a trailer in Fayetteville two weeks ago. Sheriff Ennis Wright on Tuesday released an image of the red or burgundy Chevrolet S-10 that authorities believe was driven by the person who stole the trailer Dec. 19.
1 killed in deputy-involved shooting in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a home in Lillington involving multiple deputies has left a man dead, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Maj. McNeil told CBS 17 no deputies were injured in the shooting, which took place around 8:30 a.m. on Monday on Capitol Hill Road. Officials have not yet […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina sheriff’s office investigating after three dogs found dead, apparently starved and dumped
A North Carolina sheriff’s office is seeking information about three dead dogs that appear to have been starved. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office reported that on January 1, 2023 at around 2:30 p.m., the ECSO Animal Services Unit received a call regarding deceased dogs on Baker St. Ext., just outside Tarboro town limit. According to ECSO, three dogs were located; it appeared they had been starved to death and dumped. No identification or microchips were located on the animals.
cbs17
Woman charged after man shot in face during argument in Edgecombe County
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said an argument on New Year’s Day ended with a man being shot in the face. Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, deputies were called to a shooting in the 1700 block of U.S. 301 in Whitakers. They found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face, the sheriff’s office said.
Driver charged with DWI after woman killed in Fayetteville crash
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A driver was charged Tuesday in a deadly car crash in Fayetteville. Christopher Fields, 31, of Fayetteville, was charged with second-degree murder, driving while impaired, reckless driving, and driving on a revoked/suspended license following a crash that killed Rhonda Ashford, 50, Monday evening. Around 8 p.m.,...
cbs17
Fayetteville man suspected of fatally shooting man in SC on New Year’s Eve surrenders, police said
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 23-year-old Fayetteville man is now in custody after a fatal New Year’s Eve shooting in South Carolina. The Sumter, South Carolina, Police Department said the suspect, 23-year-old Amani Jalik Zahquad Kennedy, turned himself in Tuesday. He is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center.
WRAL
Stolen guns from cars put further strain on Durham Police
DURHAM, N.C. — When a gun is stolen in Durham, the story doesn't stop there. It means the firearm is now on the streets -- often untraceable -- and in the hands of criminals. Sgt. Michael Beal of the Durham Police Department's Community Service Division is among the officers...
Missing teen found safe after search in Alamance County, officials confirm
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The search for a missing teen in Alamance County is over after the teen was found in need of help. Cody Brammer was found just before 10 a.m. walking through a neighbor’s yard on Mine Creek Road, one of the areas that they expanded their search radius into when they […]
cbs17
4 charges for Fayetteville man after fatal car crash that killed a woman, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged with murder and drunk driving one day after a woman was killed in a car crash, police say. The Fayetteville Police Department on Tuesday charged Christopher Fields, 31, with four charges after the wreck that killed 50-year-old Rhonda Ashford of Fayetteville.
cbs17
2 children injured in accidental shooting in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children in Durham were injured in a shooting that appears to be an accident, police said. The Durham Police Department said the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Broad Street. They then learned the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Britt Street.
cbs17
‘Evidence’ of shots fired found in Garner apartment after brief BMW chase: police
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Shell casings were discovered in an apartment unit after shots were heard around 1 a.m. on Monday in Garner. Officers saw a black BMW leaving the area at a high rate of speed as they were responding to the 600 block of Forest Ridge Drive, Lieutenant Jason Jones with the Garner Police Department told CBS 17.
cbs17
Owner sought after 3 starved, dead dogs dumped along roadside in Edgecombe County, deputies say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County authorities are looking for the owner of three dogs that were starved to death — and dumped along a road this weekend. On New Year’s Day around 2:30 p.m., the Animal Services unit of the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was told about dead dogs along Baker Street Extension, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
Raleigh Police ID victim fatally shot late New Year's Eve
Raleigh Police said Monday that a death investigation continues after a man was shot and killed shortly before midnight on New Year's Eve.
Crash involving trooper ends high-speed chase that spanned 3 counties
North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the chase began near the town of Princeton.
Comments / 0