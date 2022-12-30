ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

cbs17

Harnett County commissioner says body-cam need is up to the sheriff

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A deadly deputy-involved shooting in Harnett County has renewed the conversation surrounding body cameras for law enforcement. Harnett County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 200 block of Capitol Hill Road just after 8 p.m. on Monday morning for someone who was reportedly having a mental episode.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

1 killed in deputy-involved shooting in Harnett County

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a home in Lillington involving multiple deputies has left a man dead, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Maj. McNeil told CBS 17 no deputies were injured in the shooting, which took place around 8:30 a.m. on Monday on Capitol Hill Road. Officials have not yet […]
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina sheriff’s office investigating after three dogs found dead, apparently starved and dumped

A North Carolina sheriff’s office is seeking information about three dead dogs that appear to have been starved. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office reported that on January 1, 2023 at around 2:30 p.m., the ECSO Animal Services Unit received a call regarding deceased dogs on Baker St. Ext., just outside Tarboro town limit. According to ECSO, three dogs were located; it appeared they had been starved to death and dumped. No identification or microchips were located on the animals.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman charged after man shot in face during argument in Edgecombe County

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said an argument on New Year’s Day ended with a man being shot in the face. Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, deputies were called to a shooting in the 1700 block of U.S. 301 in Whitakers. They found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face, the sheriff’s office said.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Driver charged with DWI after woman killed in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A driver was charged Tuesday in a deadly car crash in Fayetteville. Christopher Fields, 31, of Fayetteville, was charged with second-degree murder, driving while impaired, reckless driving, and driving on a revoked/suspended license following a crash that killed Rhonda Ashford, 50, Monday evening. Around 8 p.m.,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Stolen guns from cars put further strain on Durham Police

DURHAM, N.C. — When a gun is stolen in Durham, the story doesn't stop there. It means the firearm is now on the streets -- often untraceable -- and in the hands of criminals. Sgt. Michael Beal of the Durham Police Department's Community Service Division is among the officers...
cbs17

2 children injured in accidental shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children in Durham were injured in a shooting that appears to be an accident, police said. The Durham Police Department said the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Broad Street. They then learned the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Britt Street.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

