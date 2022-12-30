The first potential severe weather episode of 2023 ended with no severe weather and, for many area residents, not much in the way of rainfall. Monday’s severe weather risk increased from marginal to slight between the Storm Prediction Center’s midnight and 8 am model runs, and it stayed slight through mid-evening, leading to a tornado watch for Greenwood County. Storms materialized as expected around 3 pm, but they never led to any warnings or confirmed reports for area counties — although small hail was reported east of Burlington.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO