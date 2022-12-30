ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVOE

Emporia City Commission to meet Wednesday for regular action/study session and annual business meeting

Emporia City Commissioners will convene their first joint action/study meeting of 2023 Wednesday morning. During their action meeting, commissioners will consider awarding a project bid for improvements on Highland Street and may also approve easement acquisitions for paving improvements on Road F. The 2023 joint legislative policy statement, pathways to a health community pledge and a golf course wide mower replacement will also be considered.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

USD 252 Southern Lyon County officially begins search for next superintendent

The USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education now has a roadmap toward securing a new leader. Board members convened for a special meeting in Hartford Monday evening to lay out the framework as it begins the search for its next superintendent. In a news release from Board President Emily Darbyshire, she states the board met with Kansas Association of School Boards Assistant Executive Director of Leadership Britton Hart during the meeting.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia States Xavier Cason named to D2football.com Elite 100 team

Another honor has been announced for Emporia State offensive lineman Xavier Cason. Cason was named to the D2football.com Elite 100 team. D2football.com selected Cason based on input from coaches, scouts, media and sports information directors from across the country. Cason was a two-time All-MIAA performer and played 42 games as...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: No severe weather, little rainfall Monday

The first potential severe weather episode of 2023 ended with no severe weather and, for many area residents, not much in the way of rainfall. Monday’s severe weather risk increased from marginal to slight between the Storm Prediction Center’s midnight and 8 am model runs, and it stayed slight through mid-evening, leading to a tornado watch for Greenwood County. Storms materialized as expected around 3 pm, but they never led to any warnings or confirmed reports for area counties — although small hail was reported east of Burlington.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Emporia woman hospitalized following rollover crash west of Emporia Sunday

An Alabama woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident on the Kansas Turnpike early Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred just after 5:20 pm at KTA mile marker 109 northbound near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. KHP’s crash log says a 2003 Toyota Avalon, driven by 35-year-old Sonsoy Hebel of Boaz, Alabama, was northbound when Hebel lost control of the vehicle and struck a barrier wall.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Cold shooting cost Emporia State basketball teams at Central Oklahoma

A cold shooting night cost both the Emporia State women’s and men’s basketball teams in losses at Central Oklahoma Monday night. The Emporia State women shot 29 percent from the floor in a 66-57 loss. The Lady Hornets led 22-18 after the first quarter but were outscored 48-35 the rest of the game.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

KANSAS LEGISLATURE: Schreiber says Emporia State path forward, medical marijuana among discussion points for lawmakers

In a way, you could say Kansas lawmakers are about to begin their regular season. The 2023 legislative session launches Jan. 9, and with that in mind, KVOE began legislative previews with lawmakers representing Lyon County as part of the Morning Show on Monday. Kansas House 60th District Representative Mark Schreiber of Emporia says one topic of lawmaker interest revolves around Emporia State University’s financial situation.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Lyon County identity theft case tentatively set for next hearing Wednesday

A preliminary hearing for a Lyon County identity theft suspect has already been delayed once and may get delayed again. James Jones is tentatively set for a hearing at 3 pm before Judge Doug Jones. He’s accused of one count of identity theft, but that single count involves over 100 alleged victims after suspected activity in early November.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Sentencing ahead in drug distribution case, while November chase moves to preliminary hearing

Sentencing is planned Tuesday in a Lyon County drug distribution case from this past summer. Nikki Rae Garrison will have sentencing at 1:30 pm before Judge Lee Fowler. Garrison was initially charged with distributing anywhere from 3.5 to 100 grams of methamphetamine during an alleged incident in early August, as well as paraphernalia possession and use. She accepted a plea to distributing up to 3.5 grams of meth during a hearing in mid-November, with the other counts dropped.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Council Grove attorney has plea hearings Tuesday in aggravated assault, DUI cases

Council Grove attorney Steven Iverson has plea hearings in two cases Tuesday. Iverson is accused of using a semi to try to run over Keith and Allicia Wessel during an incident in July 2020. He’s accused of aggravated assault, interfering with law enforcement, interference with the judicial process, witness or victim intimidation and reckless driving in that case. In the DUI case, Iverson is accused of having at a 0.13 blood alcohol content while driving in Morris County this past June.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
KVOE

Emporia State basketball teams split with Newman

The Emporia State men’s basketball team closed out 2022 with an 89-64 win over Newman Saturday. The Hornets trailed 9-2 to start the game but would go on a 9-0 run to take a lead they would not give up. Coach Craig Doty said they did a lot of...
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy