KVOE
Emporia City Commission to meet Wednesday for regular action/study session and annual business meeting
Emporia City Commissioners will convene their first joint action/study meeting of 2023 Wednesday morning. During their action meeting, commissioners will consider awarding a project bid for improvements on Highland Street and may also approve easement acquisitions for paving improvements on Road F. The 2023 joint legislative policy statement, pathways to a health community pledge and a golf course wide mower replacement will also be considered.
KVOE
USD 252 Southern Lyon County officially begins search for next superintendent
The USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education now has a roadmap toward securing a new leader. Board members convened for a special meeting in Hartford Monday evening to lay out the framework as it begins the search for its next superintendent. In a news release from Board President Emily Darbyshire, she states the board met with Kansas Association of School Boards Assistant Executive Director of Leadership Britton Hart during the meeting.
KVOE
With new board approved, Plumb Place nears restart of services for women in crisis situations
Now that a court-approved Plumb Place Board of Directors is in place, board members are still working to finalize two key components of agency operations before its work resumes. Board member Joelle Spotswood, a guest on KVOE’s Newsmaker segment Tuesday, says the board continues researching different services and a new...
KVOE
National Teachers Hall of Fame notes inductee accomplishments, new statue outside Emporia State’s One-Room Schoolhouse
The National Teachers Hall of Fame is beginning 2023 with a lot of news ahead of the induction nomination deadline later this month. A new schoolmarm statue guards the One-Room Schoolhouse just north of the Kossover Tennis Complex. Interim Director Ken Weaver:. When it comes to inductees, fall 2022 had...
KVOE
‘Last Goodbye’ celebrates Mulready’s first decade of existence, future under new ownership
It was billed as “The Last Goodbye,” but Saturday’s activities at Mulready’s Pub turned into a celebration of the first 10 years of the business and anticipation for the next chapter under new ownership. Co-owner Rick Becker started Mulready’s in 2012. Initially, he wanted to stay...
KVOE
Emporia States Xavier Cason named to D2football.com Elite 100 team
Another honor has been announced for Emporia State offensive lineman Xavier Cason. Cason was named to the D2football.com Elite 100 team. D2football.com selected Cason based on input from coaches, scouts, media and sports information directors from across the country. Cason was a two-time All-MIAA performer and played 42 games as...
KVOE
WEATHER: Dense fog expected to remain in portions of the KVOE listening are through Tuesday morning
It does not appear as though the dense fog lingering over the KVOE listening area will not fully subside until at least early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service has extended dense fog advisories for Lyon, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties until 4 am Tuesday. A separate advisory for Chase and Greenwood counties continues until 9 pm Monday.
KVOE
WEATHER: No severe weather, little rainfall Monday
The first potential severe weather episode of 2023 ended with no severe weather and, for many area residents, not much in the way of rainfall. Monday’s severe weather risk increased from marginal to slight between the Storm Prediction Center’s midnight and 8 am model runs, and it stayed slight through mid-evening, leading to a tornado watch for Greenwood County. Storms materialized as expected around 3 pm, but they never led to any warnings or confirmed reports for area counties — although small hail was reported east of Burlington.
KVOE
UPDATE: Emporia woman hospitalized following rollover crash west of Emporia Sunday
An Alabama woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident on the Kansas Turnpike early Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred just after 5:20 pm at KTA mile marker 109 northbound near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. KHP’s crash log says a 2003 Toyota Avalon, driven by 35-year-old Sonsoy Hebel of Boaz, Alabama, was northbound when Hebel lost control of the vehicle and struck a barrier wall.
KVOE
Emporia Police, Lyon County deputies report minimal DUI activity for New Year’s weekend
The New Year’s Eve weekend was not active for local law enforcement when it comes to DUI arrests. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported two DUI arrests, while Emporia Police reported one. There were actually more fireworks complaints than DUI arrests during the holiday weekend. Both officers and...
KVOE
Cold shooting cost Emporia State basketball teams at Central Oklahoma
A cold shooting night cost both the Emporia State women’s and men’s basketball teams in losses at Central Oklahoma Monday night. The Emporia State women shot 29 percent from the floor in a 66-57 loss. The Lady Hornets led 22-18 after the first quarter but were outscored 48-35 the rest of the game.
KVOE
KANSAS LEGISLATURE: Schreiber says Emporia State path forward, medical marijuana among discussion points for lawmakers
In a way, you could say Kansas lawmakers are about to begin their regular season. The 2023 legislative session launches Jan. 9, and with that in mind, KVOE began legislative previews with lawmakers representing Lyon County as part of the Morning Show on Monday. Kansas House 60th District Representative Mark Schreiber of Emporia says one topic of lawmaker interest revolves around Emporia State University’s financial situation.
KVOE
Lyon County identity theft case tentatively set for next hearing Wednesday
A preliminary hearing for a Lyon County identity theft suspect has already been delayed once and may get delayed again. James Jones is tentatively set for a hearing at 3 pm before Judge Doug Jones. He’s accused of one count of identity theft, but that single count involves over 100 alleged victims after suspected activity in early November.
KVOE
2 Area High School football players selected to play in Shrine Bowl
Two area High School Football players have been selected to play in the Kansas Shrine Bowl. Landon Boss of Osage City will play for the East squad. Ethan Burton of Council Grove will play for the West squad.
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Sentencing ahead in drug distribution case, while November chase moves to preliminary hearing
Sentencing is planned Tuesday in a Lyon County drug distribution case from this past summer. Nikki Rae Garrison will have sentencing at 1:30 pm before Judge Lee Fowler. Garrison was initially charged with distributing anywhere from 3.5 to 100 grams of methamphetamine during an alleged incident in early August, as well as paraphernalia possession and use. She accepted a plea to distributing up to 3.5 grams of meth during a hearing in mid-November, with the other counts dropped.
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers announces Felony Friday arrest shortly before 2022 ends
Shortly before 2022 came to a close, Lyon County Crime Stoppers announced the arrest of somebody it had been highlighting for almost half the year. Tyler John Aubuchon, age 19, had been on Crime Stoppers’ Felony Friday list since mid-July on unspecified felony warrants. Aubuchon has a warrant for...
KVOE
Council Grove attorney has plea hearings Tuesday in aggravated assault, DUI cases
Council Grove attorney Steven Iverson has plea hearings in two cases Tuesday. Iverson is accused of using a semi to try to run over Keith and Allicia Wessel during an incident in July 2020. He’s accused of aggravated assault, interfering with law enforcement, interference with the judicial process, witness or victim intimidation and reckless driving in that case. In the DUI case, Iverson is accused of having at a 0.13 blood alcohol content while driving in Morris County this past June.
KVOE
Emporia State basketball teams split with Newman
The Emporia State men’s basketball team closed out 2022 with an 89-64 win over Newman Saturday. The Hornets trailed 9-2 to start the game but would go on a 9-0 run to take a lead they would not give up. Coach Craig Doty said they did a lot of...
KVOE
Greenwood County deputies arrest three people after alleged chase into two neighboring counties New Year’s Eve
What started as an attempted traffic stop in Greenwood County on New Year’s Eve turned into a high-speed chase into two neighboring counties and three arrests, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies tried the traffic stop at an unspecified location along US Highway 400, but the driver allegedly...
KVOE
Already appealing aggravated robbery conviction from October 2020, Emporia man facing attempted murder charge from same time period
One of three defendants in allegedly separate but linked shooting and home invasion robbery incidents from late October 2020 has a hearing in Lyon County District Court on Wednesday for allegedly connected violent criminal activity from the same time period. Lance Paige Sutton is in court Wednesday for attempted second-degree...
