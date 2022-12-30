ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeAndre Hopkins has knee injury, might not play vs. Falcons

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals had a couple of unexpected injuries come up on Friday. Quarterback Colt McCoy was ruled out of the game on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, suffering concussion symptoms, giving David Blough the start.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins has an issue with his knee and might be ruled out as well, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters after Friday’s practice.

The team will see hos he feels on Saturday and determine whether or not he will play.

Hopkins was seen during the open part of practice on Friday going back into the facility. It was unknown whether he returned.

Hopkins has played in only nine games this season. He was suspended for the first six games. Through 16 weeks, he has 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cardinals’ final injury report of the week will be released Friday afternoon.

